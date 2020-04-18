Democratic backlash

America is a democracy, and the median voter will not die of coronavirus …

Tyler Cowen

That is Cowen making the point that the US economy will return to work sooner rather than later and irrespective of when it is medically optimal to return to work. I think he is correct on that point. Politicians are asking a lot of people to sacrifice their livelihoods to save the lives of other people. Now that may well be the morally correct thing to do – yet we know that people don’t really want to do that. If they did the police wouldn’t be out and about handing out $1600 fines.

Even the British are asking tough questions:

Ministers are “treating the public like children” by refusing to discuss options to ease the lockdown, senior Tory MPs said last night, as pressure grew to spell out details of how the restrictions could end. Alok Sharma, the business secretary, became the latest senior minister to reject calls for more clarity, saying at the daily press conference that public discussion of options risked “muddying the waters”. However, other cabinet ministers privately agree with critics who say they risk losing public consent unless they match a commitment given by Nicola Sturgeon to treat “the public like grown-ups”. Scotland’s first minister says she will lay out a “decision-making framework” next week.

To be fair to the Australian government, Scott Morrison has set out a framework for ending the lock down (emphasis added):

The first of those is a more extensive surveillance, or sentinel as it’s called, testing regime. So beyond just those who are symptomatic. If we are to move to a different phase when it comes to the restrictions we need an even broader testing regime than we have at this point. Now we have one of, if not the most, extensive testing regimes in the world today but we need to do even better than that to ensure that we can have greater confidence that when we move to a lesser restriction environment, then we can have confidence that we’ll be able to identify any outbreaks very, very quickly and respond to them. The second part of that is ensuring that we have an even greater tracing capability than we have now. Now, I want to commend the state governments. This has been the real heavy lifting they have been doing over the last several weeks in really boosting their capability to trace cases. They are a team of Sherlock Holmes’ out there at the moment and they are doing a fantastic job of tracking down these cases. But we need to lift that to an industrial capability and we need to do that using technology and we need to do that as soon as we possibly can and we will be needing the support of Australians. If we can get that in place, if we can get our tracing capability up from where it is, then that is going to give us more options and Australians more freedoms. The third area is that we need a local response capability. We’re seeing this in part now in north-western Tasmania where we have an outbreak, the Australian Defence Forces, the AUSMAT teams, working together with state authorities have been moving very quickly to contain that outbreak. And there will be other outbreaks in other parts of the country and in all states and territories, we need that ability to move very fast to be able to lock down an outbreak where it occurs and to ensure that it does not transmit more broadly within the community. If we are going to move to an environment where there are fewer restrictions then you need these three things in place.

Now we can quibble – but that is a plan. What is the down-side?

The National Cabinet agreed today that we will use the next four weeks to ensure that we can get these in place. And the baseline restrictions that have been set some weeks ago will remain in place until we’re able to achieve those three goals.

Now that strikes me as being a tad leisurely – the government is saying, at least, another 4 weeks of lock down. Given the rate at which ‘the curve’ is being crushed I don’t know if that timetable is appropriate. Time will tell what people will tolerate.