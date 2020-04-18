Maddock’s Law

The US: Armed protesters demand an end to Michigan’s lockdown orders – video.
Quarantine is when you restrict movement of sick people. Tyranny is when you restrict the movement of healthy people.”
– Jeffersonian Meshawn Maddock, an organiser of Michigan’s anti-shutdown protest – which has the Guardian raiding the cliché cupboard.
Gretchen Whitmer’s decrees are so extreme that four sheriffs have accused the Governor of “overstepping her executive authority.” They have also attested (in writing) that they will not enforce them.
As the old bushie said “people is funny cattle mate ,never know what the buggers is gonna do “.
Of course these protests were being reported on ABC this morning as somewhere between a KKK burning torch march and the Nuremberg Rally. People were even seen brandishing guns and wearing “Trump-themed clothing”.
The word originally referred to the 40-day isolation period for newcomers to Venice during periodic outbreaks of plague in the 15th century.
I wonder whether the Venetian economy could have survived through to the 16th century if those newcomers and the entire population of Venice had been locked down for successive 40-day periods until no further plague cases were reported in newcomers to the city.
“Zombie hordes” according to another msm site.
Difference twixt USA and UK – 2nd Amendment