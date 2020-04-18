On hating the universities

From the centre-right:

Janet Albrechtsen

From the centre-left:

But I’m not sorry for the universities, though I’m among their casualties. Their willing self-transformation from genuine educational institutions into greedy, profit-chasing corporations that raise fees, lower standards and pour billions into huge new buildings to attract fee-paying “international” students while refusing to divest themselves of fossil-fuel investments make this a long-warranted correction.

Elizabeth Farrelly

The voice of calm moderation

Arguments that the crisis demonstrates that “we have become too reliant on China” are just silly. Any trading entity is reliant upon having paying customers. This is a criticism that has especially been levelled at universities. Usually by the same people who otherwise complain that universities are too reliant on government and should be more market orientated and business-like. Intellectual consistency is often in short supply. Having paying customers is always a good thing.