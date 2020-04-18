On hating the universities

From the centre-right:
Rather than bleat for a government bailout, university VCs ought to focus on their core business, as taxpayer-funded universities, for Australian students.
From the centre-left:
But I’m not sorry for the universities, though I’m among their casualties. Their willing self-transformation from genuine educational institutions into greedy, profit-chasing corporations that raise fees, lower standards and pour billions into huge new buildings to attract fee-paying “international” students while refusing to divest themselves of fossil-fuel investments make this a long-warranted correction.
The voice of calm moderation
Arguments that the crisis demonstrates that “we have become too reliant on China” are just silly. Any trading entity is reliant upon having paying customers. This is a criticism that has especially been levelled at universities. Usually by the same people who otherwise complain that universities are too reliant on government and should be more market orientated and business-like. Intellectual consistency is often in short supply. Having paying customers is always a good thing.
JA’s comment that you quote is not inconsistent with your comment Prof Sinc.
Sinc,
There’s such a thing as trashing the brand.
I won’t comment on unis, but consider e.g. Alex Malley’s disastrous tenure at the CPA’s.
A friend of mine who scraped through Deakin commerce, taking 4 years to do the 3 year course, and had never studied accounting, was offered the CPA designation if he sat one online (i.e. unsupervised) exam.
The CPA’s are going to take a long time to rebuild their credibility.
So attracting more “paying customers” isn’t the be-all and end-all of a business model that depends on its (former) customers for its credibility.
I’ll go with the CAs who study a less wide range of topics, but whose professional accreditation exams seem a lot harder.
How does the current business model encourage good outcomes for ‘customers’?
Seems like Australian students and the taxpayer aren’t getting what they paid for.
Deakin Burwood is a case in point. Millions on buildings, ever expanding, ever enrolling. Empire building in its grandest scale. And unnecessary.
Totally dispassionate and disinterested eh Sinc?
Truth is the system is delivering a different product to that expected by those who provide the core funding. And hthey have no choice in the matter.
No wonder they resent it.
It’s amazing how the travel ban went into effect after the in-rush of Chinese, yeah right, students for this year. How about the Chinese influence at UQ where Hong Kong based students were assaulted by mainland Chinese “students” and other institutions? Nothing like those CCP propaganda units known as the Confucius Institutes is there? Apart from her comment about fossil fuels (as she uses the benefits of them every single day) I never thought I would agree with Elizabeth Farrelly about anything but she’s right on this.
Most Chinese mainland “students” don’t work, have poor to no English, depend on the invented group work to carry them through and use their student visa as back door immigration which then brings in the families and especially the once were Red Guard grandparents.
Janet wants universities on the taxpayer teat? Seriously?
I would be looking to that frightbat for support, NFW. You are better off without her at your back.
Sure, but the problem with that approach is that co-mingling government/ business doesn’t work. If some of these universities flip over the wall, will they be allowed to fail? Will they be forced to make severe changes to their budgets or will the taxpayer make up the difference?
FFS
I would not be looking to that frightbat for support, NFW. You are better off without her at your back.
University what a f uckin waste of 4 years or more
“Having paying customers is a good thing”
Not when the paying customers don’t care about the product just the credential at the end.
They will pay big money for crap and the Australian students run up huge HEX fees to get the same crap credential, education seems to get lost along the way.
Most uni courses with overseas students are just backdoor migration schemes that raise the cost of education and degrade the content of the courses at the same time.
But not as silly as allowing China to set up propaganda units in Australian unis.
Try looking at just how many Confucius Institutes the Aussie unis have in total. Not-so-soft power in action.
As for the commentators including Sinc, the glorious irony is that unis have evolved into fee-for-service social justice buzzword propaganda organizations. The prestige value of the bit of paper is rapidly degrading as the actual “educations” the students come out with are worthless in the real world. And that is starting to affect STEM too, as I find on reading the mailouts from my old department in the last few years.
VCs are also vigorously lobbying governments to help these foreign students out financially.
Maybe do it yourself by delaying the next big building project you effing bonus seeking leeches.
99% of “libertarians” will either support a government university bailout running in the billions, or they will be totally silent on the issue.
Barkin’ Betty Farrelly – still as mad as a meataxe! ⚰️
Sinclair “having paying customers is always good thing” no argument with that.
But when one of your customers continues to grow its revenue stream to you outstripping your other customers, and you become more focussed on the needs and demands of your number one provider,
you become very vulnerable when number one stops providing.
Simply put too many eggs in one basket.
Really Fisk, this is just like the have you stopped X?, no true scotsman fallacy etc and it is bluddee insufferable.
The education system should receive $0 from the taxpayer.
Saying no to bailouts would mean universities could sack macramé wavers, educationalists and sociologists.
When I was working with students I would come across some stuff that was high school level in my day.
I have to endorse heartily the above posters.
Is a university a “trading entity” now? Like my business?
How bizarre.
The Fin Review has to be the only Green-left business newspaper in the world. And it has a paywall. Can’t read Sinc’s article.
How universities handle grades (and calculation of the GPA) will be instructive. All exams have moved online. So, students are not sitting these under exam conditions. Do universities use a pass/fail system or do they not acknowledge that this was an unusual semester and calculate GPAs as they normally would.
The voice of calm moderation
Chuckle 😀
To be blunt, I would close down most of the courses in tourism, business studies, gender and politics. They are non-essential.
Further, I’d close down several universities. Or, if not, make parents aware that communism and silly degrees don’t lead to employment. Just fake jobs as apparatchiks.
Universities should go back to the 1960s before they were trashed. We simply don’t need them anymore.