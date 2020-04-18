On hating the universities

Posted on 4:50 pm, April 18, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

From the centre-right:

Rather than bleat for a government bailout, university VCs ought to focus on their core business, as taxpayer-funded universities, for Australian students.

Janet Albrechtsen

From the centre-left:

But I’m not sorry for the universities, though I’m among their casualties. Their willing self-transformation from genuine educational institutions into greedy, profit-chasing corporations that raise fees, lower standards and pour billions into huge new buildings to attract fee-paying “international” students while refusing to divest themselves of fossil-fuel investments make this a long-warranted correction.

Elizabeth Farrelly

The voice of calm moderation

Arguments that the crisis demonstrates that “we have become too reliant on China” are just silly. Any trading entity is reliant upon having paying customers. This is a criticism that has especially been levelled at universities. Usually by the same people who otherwise complain that universities are too reliant on government and should be more market orientated and business-like. Intellectual consistency is often in short supply. Having paying customers is always a good thing.

Sinclair Davidson

  1. Mak Siccar
    #3417548, posted on April 18, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    JA’s comment that you quote is not inconsistent with your comment Prof Sinc.

  2. Tim Neilson
    #3417553, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Sinc,
    There’s such a thing as trashing the brand.
    I won’t comment on unis, but consider e.g. Alex Malley’s disastrous tenure at the CPA’s.
    A friend of mine who scraped through Deakin commerce, taking 4 years to do the 3 year course, and had never studied accounting, was offered the CPA designation if he sat one online (i.e. unsupervised) exam.
    The CPA’s are going to take a long time to rebuild their credibility.
    So attracting more “paying customers” isn’t the be-all and end-all of a business model that depends on its (former) customers for its credibility.

  3. Legalise Sedition
    #3417561, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    I’ll go with the CAs who study a less wide range of topics, but whose professional accreditation exams seem a lot harder.

  4. notafan
    #3417571, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    How does the current business model encourage good outcomes for ‘customers’?

    Seems like Australian students and the taxpayer aren’t getting what they paid for.

  5. iamok
    #3417572, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Deakin Burwood is a case in point. Millions on buildings, ever expanding, ever enrolling. Empire building in its grandest scale. And unnecessary.

  6. Entropy
    #3417583, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Totally dispassionate and disinterested eh Sinc?

    Truth is the system is delivering a different product to that expected by those who provide the core funding. And hthey have no choice in the matter.

    No wonder they resent it.

  7. nfw
    #3417585, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    It’s amazing how the travel ban went into effect after the in-rush of Chinese, yeah right, students for this year. How about the Chinese influence at UQ where Hong Kong based students were assaulted by mainland Chinese “students” and other institutions? Nothing like those CCP propaganda units known as the Confucius Institutes is there? Apart from her comment about fossil fuels (as she uses the benefits of them every single day) I never thought I would agree with Elizabeth Farrelly about anything but she’s right on this.

    Most Chinese mainland “students” don’t work, have poor to no English, depend on the invented group work to carry them through and use their student visa as back door immigration which then brings in the families and especially the once were Red Guard grandparents.

  8. Sinclair Davidson
    #3417587, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Janet wants universities on the taxpayer teat? Seriously?

  9. Entropy
    #3417590, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    I would be looking to that frightbat for support, NFW. You are better off without her at your back.

  10. JC
    #3417591, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    The voice of calm moderation

    Arguments that the crisis demonstrates that “we have become too reliant on China” are just silly. Any trading entity is reliant upon having paying customers. This is a criticism that has especially been levelled at universities. Usually by the same people who otherwise complain that universities are too reliant on government and should be more market orientated and business-like. Intellectual consistency is often in short supply. Having paying customers is always a good thing.

    Sure, but the problem with that approach is that co-mingling government/ business doesn’t work. If some of these universities flip over the wall, will they be allowed to fail? Will they be forced to make severe changes to their budgets or will the taxpayer make up the difference?

  11. Entropy
    #3417592, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    FFS

    I would not be looking to that frightbat for support, NFW. You are better off without her at your back.

  12. stemple
    #3417594, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    University what a f uckin waste of 4 years or more

  13. sfw
    #3417598, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    “Having paying customers is a good thing”

    Not when the paying customers don’t care about the product just the credential at the end.

    They will pay big money for crap and the Australian students run up huge HEX fees to get the same crap credential, education seems to get lost along the way.

    Most uni courses with overseas students are just backdoor migration schemes that raise the cost of education and degrade the content of the courses at the same time.

  14. jupes
    #3417600, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Arguments that the crisis demonstrates that “we have become too reliant on China” are just silly.

    But not as silly as allowing China to set up propaganda units in Australian unis.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3417601, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    Try looking at just how many Confucius Institutes the Aussie unis have in total. Not-so-soft power in action.

    As for the commentators including Sinc, the glorious irony is that unis have evolved into fee-for-service social justice buzzword propaganda organizations. The prestige value of the bit of paper is rapidly degrading as the actual “educations” the students come out with are worthless in the real world. And that is starting to affect STEM too, as I find on reading the mailouts from my old department in the last few years.

  16. Entropy
    #3417602, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:23 pm

    VCs are also vigorously lobbying governments to help these foreign students out financially.
    Maybe do it yourself by delaying the next big building project you effing bonus seeking leeches.

  17. Fisky
    #3417607, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    If some of these universities flip over the wall, will they be allowed to fail? Will they be forced to make severe changes to their budgets or will the taxpayer make up the difference?

    99% of “libertarians” will either support a government university bailout running in the billions, or they will be totally silent on the issue.

  18. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3417608, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Arguments that … “we have become too reliant on China” are just silly.

    Barkin’ Betty Farrelly – still as mad as a meataxe! ⚰️

  19. bruce
    #3417614, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Sinclair “having paying customers is always good thing” no argument with that.
    But when one of your customers continues to grow its revenue stream to you outstripping your other customers, and you become more focussed on the needs and demands of your number one provider,
    you become very vulnerable when number one stops providing.
    Simply put too many eggs in one basket.

  20. Legalise Sedition
    #3417616, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    Really Fisk, this is just like the have you stopped X?, no true scotsman fallacy etc and it is bluddee insufferable.

    The education system should receive $0 from the taxpayer.

    Saying no to bailouts would mean universities could sack macramé wavers, educationalists and sociologists.

  21. Hay Stockard
    #3417619, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    When I was working with students I would come across some stuff that was high school level in my day.
    I have to endorse heartily the above posters.

  22. calli
    #3417624, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    Arguments that the crisis demonstrates that “we have become too reliant on China” are just silly. Any trading entity is reliant upon having paying customers.

    Is a university a “trading entity” now? Like my business?

    How bizarre.

  23. Ubique
    #3417634, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    The Fin Review has to be the only Green-left business newspaper in the world. And it has a paywall. Can’t read Sinc’s article.

  24. vr
    #3417662, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    How universities handle grades (and calculation of the GPA) will be instructive. All exams have moved online. So, students are not sitting these under exam conditions. Do universities use a pass/fail system or do they not acknowledge that this was an unusual semester and calculate GPAs as they normally would.

  25. RobK
    #3417666, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    The voice of calm moderation
    Chuckle 😀

  26. Watch Your Back
    #3417670, posted on April 18, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    To be blunt, I would close down most of the courses in tourism, business studies, gender and politics. They are non-essential.

    Further, I’d close down several universities. Or, if not, make parents aware that communism and silly degrees don’t lead to employment. Just fake jobs as apparatchiks.

    Universities should go back to the 1960s before they were trashed. We simply don’t need them anymore.

