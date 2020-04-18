Open Forum: April 18, 2020

Posted on 10:00 am, April 18, 2020
  1. Gab
    #3416867, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:01 am

    All hail the mighty Doomlord for providing us with a new thread. xxx

    Welcome to Cat country.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3416878, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:07 am

    I take this opportunity to welcome you to the traditional owners of my land

    The ANZ Bank.

  7. Roger
    #3416879, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:07 am

    I take this opportunity to welcome you to the traditional owners of my land

    The ANZ Bank.

    Chuckle.

  9. a happy little debunker
    #3416883, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Can someone please explain why the MSM are fawning all over the NZ bird Jacinta and her government’s response to whu-flu, when Scott Morrison & his government has achieved a lower infection rate?

  10. Winston Smith
    #3416885, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Just catching up, Struth, we need to talk – have a beer.
    Ask The Doomlord for my address.

  11. Herodotus
    #3416887, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Merritt in The Australian is worth a look. But really, we all knew that (i) Hulls was stacking the bench a long time ago, (ii) that the VicPol had been politicised, and (iii) that having a Labor government in two or more states and a Labor/Green ABC is a sign of a nation in trouble.
    It has taken a long time for the shit to hit the fan and people start to question things – which should have started no later than the Bolt case.

  12. Black Ball
    #3416888, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:12 am

    Get a coffee, pay the price. 12th man, like Andy Bichel

  13. Legalise Sedition
    #3416890, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:13 am

    Everyone go and watch that Daily Akkad video stix posted of the oppressive dickheads called the British Police.

    Just outrageous!

  14. Herodotus
    #3416891, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Can someone please explain why the MSM are fawning all over the NZ bird Jacinta
    It’s what they do: fawn over lefties (particularly women) and demonise conservatives whether male or female unless they are CINO.

  15. yarpos
    #3416894, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:15 am

    “Can someone please explain why the MSM are fawning all over the NZ bird Jacinta and her government’s response to whu-flu, when Scott Morrison & his government has achieved a lower infection rate?”

    Because St Jaci is part of their tribe and can do no wrong, up to and including flushing NZ down the toilet.

    Anyone notice the Fed Medical Officer talking tough about promity apps on mobile phones? it will optional at first and the “we” will look at it. Jesus, over reach much? these guys really are drunk with power. The old non smart phones in the bottom drawer are looking better and better.

  16. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3416895, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:15 am

    15? I never was a fullback! 1 or 3 me, one must always treat with suspicion a fellow player with more than a single number on his back.

  18. notafan
    #3416899, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Remember that retired but eminent British jurist stepped in and gave the Vic court of appeals majority a smack around the jaws too?

    The Australian legal fraternity must be a little embarassed.

  19. Ellie
    #3416900, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Our Doomy rocks, Gab!
    Muah!

  20. Roger
    #3416902, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Can someone please explain why the MSM are fawning all over the NZ bird Jacinta
    It’s what they do: fawn over lefties (particularly women) and demonise conservatives whether male or female

    It’s the default setting of the “journalist”.

    Many believe in the cause, others adopt & perpetuate it – consciously or unconsciously – in order to get/keep a job.

  21. notafan
    #3416903, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:19 am

    And Jeremy Gans took a lot of abuse for stepping up early and criticising the decision.

    And by abuse I mean abuse.

    How dare you talk about this case with legal objectivity!

  22. Struth
    #3416904, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Blokes around here usually start off the conversation with, How ya going with all this virus bullshit?
    They say it loudly.

    But I hate to say it, and I don’t want to get into the female vs male thing today, but they don’t tend to say it when women are in the room.
    And that is where they fail, and where men these days are fucking useless.

    How comforting would it be for women, if men just call this bullshit out, in front of their fearful women, in public?
    In front of women other than their wives at home, who then just dismiss their husband as a crackpot because they don’t hear it from other men.
    All women in our civilisation are our responsibility to defend from evil and it’s bullshit.

    They should think more of women than to just humour them.
    The women are still not coming back fully, from their dizzying hysteria just yet.
    They should be relaxed (back in the kitchen) and under no illusion this is bullshit and their menfolk are going to sort out the per pe-trators.

    Ah, the perfect Struth world………………………..you know yooz want ut.

    I will not be silenced by a Fred Change.

  23. A Lurker
    #3416905, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:23 am

    “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” ― C. S. Lewis

  24. Struth
    #3416907, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:25 am

    COVID-19 new deaths +8,479
    The previous 24 hours COVID-19 new deaths +6,996
    It’s not going away in the northern hemisphere.
    Whereas the Southern Hemisphere it hasn’t really taken off at all.

    It’s called flu seasons and incentive-ised numbers fudging.

  27. Struth
    #3416911, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:27 am

    They are holding us down until they can rewind the old socialist reel to reel propaganda projector, run on normal flu season deaths.

  28. Some History
  29. notafan
    #3416913, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Except it’s not flu season in the northern hemisphere.

    It’s spring time.

    Yet they keep dying of not the flu.

    The flu hasn’t gone away either.

    You can even get both.

  30. Cassie of Sydney
    #3416914, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:28 am

    “notafan
    #3416903, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:19 am
    And Jeremy Gans took a lot of abuse for stepping up early and criticising the decision.

    And by abuse I mean abuse.

    How dare you talk about this case with legal objectivity!”

    I saw the clip on Sky the other night which showed how Craig Kelly, appearing last year on The Project (why any Liberal or conservative would agree to appear on that vomit I’ll never know), bravely spoke in favour of Pell and questioned the verdict…well the ridicule and abuse Kelly was subjected to was unbelievable. And you know what…The Vomit’ panel assumed, given their very dumb and progressive mindset, that Kelly was a Catholic…which he is not.

  31. calli
    #3416917, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Just back from Bunnings.

    Buzzing.

    With socialist distancing bees.

  32. Struth
    #3416918, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:31 am

    I now know why Sonny ski-ed straight into that tree.
    Poor little bastard.
    There’s only so long one can play Mini me, or “Tattoo” to Elvira of the left.

  33. Cassie of Sydney
    #3416919, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:33 am

    “Struth
    #3416918, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:31 am
    I now know why Sonny ski-ed straight into that tree.
    Poor little bastard.
    There’s only so long one can play Mini me, or “Tattoo” to Elvira of the left.”

    You make me laugh Struth.

  35. notafan
    #3416922, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:35 am

    They did the same to Gans on twitter.

    Lol

  36. incoherent rambler
    #3416923, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:35 am

    The Pell stitch up was an indicator of how bad things are in Vic policing and justice system.

    Methinks, who the police have not charged is many, many times worse than what happened to Pell.

    e.g.
    The droner, various union identities and senior Labor figures.

    No rule of law.

  37. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3416925, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:38 am

    As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George. Funny that, after years of lies, sneering, smearing and vindictive malice they have run out of puff. Even the speed dial to the approved talking heads appears to have broken down.

  38. Struth
    #3416926, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Except it’s not flu season in the northern hemisphere.

    It’s spring time.

    Yet they keep dying of not the flu.

    The flu hasn’t gone away either.

    You can even get both.

    Go and look at overall deaths for the year compared to last year, anywhere this has been huge, and look for death from the flu from year to year, to this year.
    I looked a while ago, and am not doing it again, but deaths from flus and pneumonia have mysteriously hard to find in numbers found every other year, in the UK and overall deaths are the same.

    The flu hasn’t gone away either.

    I think you will find it has.
    Please no MSM links.

  39. Infidel Tiger King
    #3416927, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:41 am

    If you quarantine a large population in a high density space, only natural that a virus would spread.

    Seems like the stupidest plan ever.

  40. Cassie of Sydney
    #3416928, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:42 am

    “Geriatric Mayfly
    #3416925, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:38 am
    As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George. “

    I have also noticed that.

  41. Roger
    #3416930, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:44 am

    As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George.

    On legal advice, without a doubt.

  42. Gab
    #3416932, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:45 am

    As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George. “

    Yes, they’re waiting to pounce once VicPol leaks more about that new ”accuser” who is a “professional”. As opposed to the drug-addicted accuser oF recent Get PELL HIT SQUAD.

  43. nb
    #3416935, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Geriatric Mayfly, #3416925, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:38 am
    ‘The ABC has gone very quiet on George.’
    I wonder who their next target will be?
    Maybe this kid being expelled from UQ for questioning China?

  44. notafan
    #3416936, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:47 am

    Yes yes sure you did struth.

    And you linked these irrefutable statistics here.

    You need to specify what non msm links are acceptable to you.

    Apparently official government statistics don’t cut the mustard either.

  45. notafan
    #3416938, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Of any country or state.
    They’re all tools of socialists

  46. Cassie of Sydney
    #3416939, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:49 am

    “Roger
    #3416930, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:44 am
    As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George.

    On legal advice, without a doubt.”

    I certainly hope so.

  47. DrBeauGan
    #3416940, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:50 am

    There are two types of men:-
    1. Men who drink rosé;
    2. Real men.

    There are two types of men:-
    Those who can spell rosé correctly
    And those who can’t.

  48. notafan
    #3416941, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Exactly IT.

    Im still getting over that police woman huffing over to the people sitting on the picnic rug.

    Terror in a teapot.

  49. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3416942, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:50 am

    From Cassie of Sydney at 10:33 am:

    “Struth … at 10:31 am

    I now know why Sonny ski-ed straight into that tree.
    Poor little bastard.
    There’s only so long one can play Mini me, or “Tattoo” to Elvira of the left.”

    You make me laugh Struth.

    Yep, bloody funny that.

    Surly looks stupid and sounds stupid and talks stupid and has done for decades, Lord knows how. She must have a sharp agent or a seriously threatening dirt file. I’ll be pleased when she stops spitting venom by carking it, or by getting locked up in the lunatic asylum.

  50. notafan
    #3416943, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Wasn’t Sonny long divorced, remarried with five more children by then?

  51. miltonf
    #3416944, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Notice how our PMs are getting worse and worse (Abbot did try not to be) and it doesn’t matter which branch they are. Uniparty indeed.

  52. Struth
    #3416947, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Not one country, and especially Australia is quarantined at all.
    We still have planes coming in from China, those needing to work for our new bosses to keep their new slaves they’ve caught, alive driving straight through road blocks that don’t check for the disease anyway.

    26 million people allowed to go shopping, walk around, and basically do what they need to do to survive, but they must live in a police state of control which therefore has nothing to do with quarantining and all about control.
    Boating, fishing, camping, all things that can be done away from others banned.
    Basically going out socialising anywhere banned.
    Socialising is what they will never tolerate.
    So freedom of movement must be stopped.
    Fun and getting together to chat banned.
    That’s not quarantining.

    Their new slaves socialising cannot be tolerated for a second.
    The app will help them to achieve that goal.

    Quarantining measures are only believed by those in cities who don’t see the rest of the country still travelling, working and mixing to bring them their milk and cereal, as directed by government.
    Quarantine….my arse.

