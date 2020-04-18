Liberty Quote
Liberty is not a privilege to be conferred, but a habit to be acquired.— Daniel Hannan
-
Recent Comments
- Struth on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- notafan on Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- Tim Neilson on Unlike governments, virus is silent and not especially deadly
- miltonf on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- notafan on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- notafan on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- notafan on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- notafan on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- nb on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- m0nty on Unlike governments, virus is silent and not especially deadly
- DrBeauGan on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Gab on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- PB on Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- Roger on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- PB on Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Struth on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Tony on Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- notafan on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- notafan on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Colonel Bunty Golightly on Unlike governments, virus is silent and not especially deadly
- Cassie of Sydney on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Struth on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Unlike governments, virus is silent and not especially deadly
- Tiananmen Squared
- Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- The choke point in pictures. Get ready to cook with gas!
- Hallowed Be Their Names
- More casual than the Victorian judiciary
- Time to open our economies and restore our freedoms
- How the signature tune of The Wizard of Oz only just got in
- “Only by acting collectively … will be be able to protect personal liberty”
- Coronavirus: We can win this war — and avoid an economic defeat
- Elderly left-wing babyboomers suddenly pro-life
- Stay home, save lives
- Flattening The Curves
- Contra Keynes
- Frightened Mike
- The Real Danger
- Boring beyond inanity
- Deregulation measures post COVID-19 offer opportunities for greater prosperity – will we take them?
- Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- “I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”
- Windwatching to anticipate life after Liddell
- Public servants the same as life-saving nurses, says Morrison
- Just in case you didn’t know why the Chinese don’t play cricket
- Class. All class.
-
When will this lock
updown end?
- Bill Muehlenberg: Corona Alarmism and Fudged Figures
- Not declared innocent, Smethurst gets off on a technicality
- Trump defunds the WHO
- The virus of unreliable energy. Windwatch update
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: April 18, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
All hail the mighty Doomlord for providing us with a new thread. xxx
Welcome to Cat country.
2nd!
Podium
quatre?
Five!?
I take this opportunity to welcome you to the traditional owners of my land
The ANZ Bank.
I take this opportunity to welcome you to the traditional owners of my land
The ANZ Bank.
Chuckle.
Top ten
Can someone please explain why the MSM are fawning all over the NZ bird Jacinta and her government’s response to whu-flu, when Scott Morrison & his government has achieved a lower infection rate?
Just catching up, Struth, we need to talk – have a beer.
Ask The Doomlord for my address.
Merritt in The Australian is worth a look. But really, we all knew that (i) Hulls was stacking the bench a long time ago, (ii) that the VicPol had been politicised, and (iii) that having a Labor government in two or more states and a Labor/Green ABC is a sign of a nation in trouble.
It has taken a long time for the shit to hit the fan and people start to question things – which should have started no later than the Bolt case.
Get a coffee, pay the price. 12th man, like Andy Bichel
Everyone go and watch that Daily Akkad video stix posted of the oppressive dickheads called the British Police.
Just outrageous!
Can someone please explain why the MSM are fawning all over the NZ bird Jacinta
It’s what they do: fawn over lefties (particularly women) and demonise conservatives whether male or female unless they are CINO.
“Can someone please explain why the MSM are fawning all over the NZ bird Jacinta and her government’s response to whu-flu, when Scott Morrison & his government has achieved a lower infection rate?”
Because St Jaci is part of their tribe and can do no wrong, up to and including flushing NZ down the toilet.
Anyone notice the Fed Medical Officer talking tough about promity apps on mobile phones? it will optional at first and the “we” will look at it. Jesus, over reach much? these guys really are drunk with power. The old non smart phones in the bottom drawer are looking better and better.
15? I never was a fullback! 1 or 3 me, one must always treat with suspicion a fellow player with more than a single number on his back.
Seventeeeeeeen
Remember that retired but eminent British jurist stepped in and gave the Vic court of appeals majority a smack around the jaws too?
The Australian legal fraternity must be a little embarassed.
Our Doomy rocks, Gab!
Muah!
Can someone please explain why the MSM are fawning all over the NZ bird Jacinta
It’s what they do: fawn over lefties (particularly women) and demonise conservatives whether male or female
It’s the default setting of the “journalist”.
Many believe in the cause, others adopt & perpetuate it – consciously or unconsciously – in order to get/keep a job.
And Jeremy Gans took a lot of abuse for stepping up early and criticising the decision.
And by abuse I mean abuse.
How dare you talk about this case with legal objectivity!
I will not be silenced by a Fred Change.
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” ― C. S. Lewis
It’s called flu seasons and incentive-ised numbers fudging.
…Then put your little hand in mine
There ain’t no hill or mountain we can’t climb
Babe
I got you babe I got you babe…
…Then put your little hand in mine
There ain’t no hill or mountain we can’t climb
Babe
I got you babe I got you babe….
They are holding us down until they can rewind the old socialist reel to reel propaganda projector, run on normal flu season deaths.
…Then put your little hand in mine
There ain’t no hill or mountain we can’t climb
Babe
I got you babe I got you babe…
https://imgur.com/VM5D4Iz
Except it’s not flu season in the northern hemisphere.
It’s spring time.
Yet they keep dying of not the flu.
The flu hasn’t gone away either.
You can even get both.
“notafan
#3416903, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:19 am
And Jeremy Gans took a lot of abuse for stepping up early and criticising the decision.
And by abuse I mean abuse.
How dare you talk about this case with legal objectivity!”
I saw the clip on Sky the other night which showed how Craig Kelly, appearing last year on The Project (why any Liberal or conservative would agree to appear on that vomit I’ll never know), bravely spoke in favour of Pell and questioned the verdict…well the ridicule and abuse Kelly was subjected to was unbelievable. And you know what…The Vomit’ panel assumed, given their very dumb and progressive mindset, that Kelly was a Catholic…which he is not.
Just back from Bunnings.
Buzzing.
With socialist distancing bees.
I now know why Sonny ski-ed straight into that tree.
Poor little bastard.
There’s only so long one can play Mini me, or “Tattoo” to Elvira of the left.
“Struth
#3416918, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:31 am
I now know why Sonny ski-ed straight into that tree.
Poor little bastard.
There’s only so long one can play Mini me, or “Tattoo” to Elvira of the left.”
You make me laugh Struth.
details of French statistics
They did the same to Gans on twitter.
Lol
The Pell stitch up was an indicator of how bad things are in Vic policing and justice system.
Methinks, who the police have not charged is many, many times worse than what happened to Pell.
e.g.
The droner, various union identities and senior Labor figures.
No rule of law.
As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George. Funny that, after years of lies, sneering, smearing and vindictive malice they have run out of puff. Even the speed dial to the approved talking heads appears to have broken down.
Go and look at overall deaths for the year compared to last year, anywhere this has been huge, and look for death from the flu from year to year, to this year.
I looked a while ago, and am not doing it again, but deaths from flus and pneumonia have mysteriously hard to find in numbers found every other year, in the UK and overall deaths are the same.
I think you will find it has.
Please no MSM links.
If you quarantine a large population in a high density space, only natural that a virus would spread.
Seems like the stupidest plan ever.
“Geriatric Mayfly
#3416925, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:38 am
As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George. “
I have also noticed that.
As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George.
On legal advice, without a doubt.
As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George. “
Yes, they’re waiting to pounce once VicPol leaks more about that new ”accuser” who is a “professional”. As opposed to the drug-addicted accuser oF recent Get PELL HIT SQUAD.
Geriatric Mayfly, #3416925, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:38 am
‘The ABC has gone very quiet on George.’
I wonder who their next target will be?
Maybe this kid being expelled from UQ for questioning China?
Yes yes sure you did struth.
And you linked these irrefutable statistics here.
You need to specify what non msm links are acceptable to you.
Apparently official government statistics don’t cut the mustard either.
Of any country or state.
They’re all tools of socialists
“Roger
#3416930, posted on April 18, 2020 at 10:44 am
As hendo observes. The ABC has gone very quiet on George.
On legal advice, without a doubt.”
I certainly hope so.
There are two types of men:-
Those who can spell rosé correctly
And those who can’t.
Exactly IT.
Im still getting over that police woman huffing over to the people sitting on the picnic rug.
Terror in a teapot.
From Cassie of Sydney at 10:33 am:
Yep, bloody funny that.
Surly looks stupid and sounds stupid and talks stupid and has done for decades, Lord knows how. She must have a sharp agent or a seriously threatening dirt file. I’ll be pleased when she stops spitting venom by carking it, or by getting locked up in the lunatic asylum.
Wasn’t Sonny long divorced, remarried with five more children by then?
Notice how our PMs are getting worse and worse (Abbot did try not to be) and it doesn’t matter which branch they are. Uniparty indeed.
Not one country, and especially Australia is quarantined at all.
We still have planes coming in from China, those needing to work for our new bosses to keep their new slaves they’ve caught, alive driving straight through road blocks that don’t check for the disease anyway.
26 million people allowed to go shopping, walk around, and basically do what they need to do to survive, but they must live in a police state of control which therefore has nothing to do with quarantining and all about control.
Boating, fishing, camping, all things that can be done away from others banned.
Basically going out socialising anywhere banned.
Socialising is what they will never tolerate.
So freedom of movement must be stopped.
Fun and getting together to chat banned.
That’s not quarantining.
Their new slaves socialising cannot be tolerated for a second.
The app will help them to achieve that goal.
Quarantining measures are only believed by those in cities who don’t see the rest of the country still travelling, working and mixing to bring them their milk and cereal, as directed by government.
Quarantine….my arse.