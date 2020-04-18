The choke point goes international & Renewable Aviation Fuel

A bit of traction at Stop These Things. Someone on the site reblogged it as well.

On a related topic, here is an amusing development something for the you could not make it up file!

The market for renewable aviation fuel (RAF) is expected to witness a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 56.05% from 2020 to 2025. Government policies have been one of the major factors in driving the market. This is according to new research by Reportlinker.

The report says the introduction of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) by ICAO is encouraging aircraft operators to switch to RAF. Several countries, like India, are planning to introduce policies to support the development of RAF. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is more expensive than jet fuel and this cost premium is a key barrier to its wider use, the research states.

The expected increase in demand for renewable aviation fuel is not likely to be met unless airline operators expand their renewable aviation fuel commitments with bio-refineries, which will consequently result in driving improvements in fuel cost and availability. With the expected increase in the adoption of renewable aviation fuels on a global scale, the investments in airport infrastructure are expected to increase. North America dominated the market in 2018, mainly driven by the existing framework of fuel policies supporting renewable aviation fuel production.

German economy under threat from the green transition.

A new report by consulting giant McKinsey finds that Germany’s Energiewende, or energy transition to renewables, poses a significant threat to the nation’s economy and energy supply.

One of Germany’s largest newspapers, Die Welt, summarized the findings of the McKinsey report in a single word: “disastrous.”

“Problems are manifesting in all three dimensions of the energy industry triangle: climate protection, the security of supply and economic efficiency,” writes McKinsey.