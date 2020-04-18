In Democrat North Carolina, authorities have been infected with a strain of Maoism more deadly than any flu:
Liberty Quote
I have wasted a lot of time living.— Michael Oakeshott
-
Recent Comments
- mh on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- nfw on Tiananmen Squared
- Bruce on Tiananmen Squared
- Legalise Sedition on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- johanna on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Robber Baron on Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- Legalise Sedition on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- mh on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Boambee John on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Bushkid on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Atoms for Peace on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Robber Baron on Tiananmen Squared
- cuckoo on Tiananmen Squared
- Atoms for Peace on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Shy Ted on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Black Ball on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Porkchop on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Porkchop on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Tiananmen Squared
- Mother Lode on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Shy Ted on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- mundi on Flattening The Curves
- Mater on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Cassie of Sydney on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- Struth on Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Tiananmen Squared
- Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- The choke point in pictures. Get ready to cook with gas!
- Hallowed Be Their Names
- More casual than the Victorian judiciary
- Time to open our economies and restore our freedoms
- How the signature tune of The Wizard of Oz only just got in
- “Only by acting collectively … will be be able to protect personal liberty”
- Coronavirus: We can win this war — and avoid an economic defeat
- Elderly left-wing babyboomers suddenly pro-life
- Stay home, save lives
- Flattening The Curves
- Contra Keynes
- Frightened Mike
- The Real Danger
- Boring beyond inanity
- Deregulation measures post COVID-19 offer opportunities for greater prosperity – will we take them?
- Thursday Forum: April 16, 2020
- “I think it’s mass hysteria. I have no other way to describe it”
- Windwatching to anticipate life after Liddell
- Public servants the same as life-saving nurses, says Morrison
- Just in case you didn’t know why the Chinese don’t play cricket
- Class. All class.
-
When will this lock
updown end?
- Bill Muehlenberg: Corona Alarmism and Fudged Figures
- Not declared innocent, Smethurst gets off on a technicality
- Trump defunds the WHO
- The virus of unreliable energy. Windwatch update
- Cryoeconomics in the AFR
- Government: Permit us to spy on you and we’ll let you out
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
What they need to do in NC is to “legalize” sedition!
Have they re-opened gun shops in Victoria yet?
Tyrant Dan just read the tweet and had to change his underwear again. He’s sporting a boner that just won’t subside.
Where is Fort Sumter, this year.
As for Oz: The battlespace preparation was started decades ago.
Rhetorical question:
Which external, but “active” player will be there to step magnanimously into the ashes and “rescue” the survivors?
(Assuming” “Murphy” doesn’t catch up with them in the meantime).
And yet the same hypocrites will be opening beers, cooking dogs (not the Chinese or Korean sort except in certain ethnic ghettos) and playing ball on the public holiday which is 4th July. I wonder what that date was all about?