Unlike governments, virus is silent and not especially deadly

NEW research out of California is being widely discussed in the US this morning that indicates coronavirus is far more widespread than initial guesswork projected. Testing on 3300 people shows that up to 4.5 percent of citizens in Santa Clara are antibody positive. That means as many as 80,000 of the county’s 2 million denizens have been infected without knowing it. Researchers say the new findings indicate there are between 50 and 85 times more infections in California than previously thought. It also means, of course, that the only people who should be isolated are the aged, immuno-compromised, obese and otherwise vulnerable.
The undeniable fact of the matter is that governments panicked like Jack Woltz in The Godfather after waking up next to the horse’s head that was Italy and declared the most fatuous ’emergency’ in world history. Now that the science is catching up to the idiocy, those same governments are hugely invested in defending the shutdown to avoid political repercussions, if not insurrection. “Oops” won’t do it. The more wrong governments and their ‘experts’ prove to be, the more strident they become. This is a classically adolescent modus operandi. Panic, like impetuosity, is ratcheted and difficult to wind back.
Reading several comment threads about this report, I noticed that Donald Trump was almost as prominent in discussions as COVID-19 itself. Critics have segued – artfully in their minds; hilariously in mine – from earlier mockery of the President’s “bad flu” call (which is scientifically correct) to arguing the new research ‘proves’ his administration should have conducted more tests. Like ‘climate change’ abatement, pandemic ‘measures’ are now religious doctrine to leftists. The utility of it all is ideological, not epidemiological; they don’t want to own the COV but the cons. Lord of The Flies infant-tyranny reigns and the adults are MIA.
You can’t ‘flatten the curve’ if you don’t know when it started.
I was watching morning TV (don’t know why) and the number of disparaging references to Donald Trump, when there was absolutely no need, was quite appalling. If this crap is all that people watch in Australia, then it’s no wonder that they have such a low opinion of the US President; it’s all they are being fed at every opportunity by the MSM.
More likely cause than “50 to 85 times” actual infection rate is “something is wrong with that antibody test” and maybe it’s detecting things that aren’t related to Covid-19
My sister and her husband are of the genre that is financially very well off. Their three children went to $60k/year schools. They have travelled the world and own rental and holiday homes. Also owning a consultancy business they are quite socially sophisticated. They also hate Trump with a vengeance. When pressed on why they hate trump they have no real explanation other than Hilliary would have been better and that he is a horrible man. When presented with the fact that the US economy is booming under Trump they simply deny it is true. I should add that they also think climate change is real but cant explain any of the mechanisms associated with it. My point is that smart people, particularly those who have enough money to insulate themselves from outcomes are more likely to support left leaning causes. I also believe that a lot of what they espouse is designed to appeal to what they believe (in my sisters case) their clients want to hear. People like me on the other hand, who are less well off, probably tend to consider potential financially adverse outcomes before signing up to any cause such as climate change or nearly any left wing cause! Just saying.
Research from the Dodgy Bros Institute? Sounds fishy to me.
Stanford University?