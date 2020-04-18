Unlike governments, virus is silent and not especially deadly

NEW research out of California is being widely discussed in the US this morning that indicates coronavirus is far more widespread than initial guesswork projected. Testing on 3300 people shows that up to 4.5 percent of citizens in Santa Clara are antibody positive. That means as many as 80,000 of the county’s 2 million denizens have been infected without knowing it. Researchers say the new findings indicate there are between 50 and 85 times more infections in California than previously thought. It also means, of course, that the only people who should be isolated are the aged, immuno-compromised, obese and otherwise vulnerable.

The undeniable fact of the matter is that governments panicked like Jack Woltz in The Godfather after waking up next to the horse’s head that was Italy and declared the most fatuous ’emergency’ in world history. Now that the science is catching up to the idiocy, those same governments are hugely invested in defending the shutdown to avoid political repercussions, if not insurrection. “Oops” won’t do it. The more wrong governments and their ‘experts’ prove to be, the more strident they become. This is a classically adolescent modus operandi. Panic, like impetuosity, is ratcheted and difficult to wind back.

Reading several comment threads about this report, I noticed that Donald Trump was almost as prominent in discussions as COVID-19 itself. Critics have segued – artfully in their minds; hilariously in mine – from earlier mockery of the President’s “bad flu” call (which is scientifically correct) to arguing the new research ‘proves’ his administration should have conducted more tests. Like ‘climate change’ abatement, pandemic ‘measures’ are now religious doctrine to leftists. The utility of it all is ideological, not epidemiological; they don’t want to own the COV but the cons. Lord of The Flies infant-tyranny reigns and the adults are MIA.