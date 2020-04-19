Essential reading. I’ve been in & around politics since 1984 & I can’t disagree with any of this.Not one word. Malcolm Turnbull: News Corp is like a political party with the Murdochs encouraging intolerance @TurnbullMalcolm @LucyTurnbull_AO https://t.co/YUpM3KagQS
— Craig Emerson (@DrCraigEmerson) April 16, 2020
Malcolm Turnbull hasn’t written one word about the ABC’s failed multi-million persecution of George Pell – which was the most grievously intolerant example of media corruption in Australian history.
If Emmo has read it, then I guess he’s found his lost contact lenses.