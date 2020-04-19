Essential reading. I’ve been in & around politics since 1984 & I can’t disagree with any of this.Not one word. Malcolm Turnbull: News Corp is like a political party with the Murdochs encouraging intolerance ⁦@TurnbullMalcolm⁩ ⁦@LucyTurnbull_AO⁩ https://t.co/YUpM3KagQS

— Craig Emerson (@DrCraigEmerson) April 16, 2020