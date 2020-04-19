Essential Reading

Posted on 9:32 am, April 19, 2020 by currencylad

 
Malcolm Turnbull hasn’t written one word about the ABC’s failed multi-million persecution of George Pell – which was the most grievously intolerant example of media corruption in Australian history.

One Response to Essential Reading

  1. cuckoo
    #3418542, posted on April 19, 2020 at 9:37 am

    If Emmo has read it, then I guess he’s found his lost contact lenses.

