The non-mandatory app

Huge debate raging on social media – the non-mandatory tracing app that the Morrison government (or is it the unelected, unaccountable, unconstitutional “National Cabinet”) is foisting upon us.

Now it turns out that Barnaby Joyce has the right approach – but he is the wrong person to make the argument:

I treasure the government knowing as little about me as possible,” Mr Joyce told Nine newspapers.

Senator James Bragg is out and about trying to promote adoption of the App:

But there are several problems with the App:

Those are all good questions – it seems to me, however, that the app cannot have privacy protections. The WHOLE IDEA is that the app will communicate with other versions of itself and with the whole world advising that you are not diseased.

As to it not being mandatory – well, it won’t be. The government will never tell you that you have to download the app. But … your employer might require you to have the app before returning to work. An airline might require you to have to app before allowing you to board a plane. A shopping mall may require you to have the app before allowing you into the mall, and so on. So, no. Not government mandatory requirement at all. Just discrimination.

All those people mocking the Chinese social credit system? Saying it could never happen here? So January 2020.