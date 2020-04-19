The non-mandatory app

Huge debate raging on social media – the non-mandatory tracing app that the Morrison government (or is it the unelected, unaccountable, unconstitutional “National Cabinet”) is foisting upon us.
Now it turns out that Barnaby Joyce has the right approach – but he is the wrong person to make the argument:
I treasure the government knowing as little about me as possible,” Mr Joyce told Nine newspapers.
Not to mention his wife and daughters.
But moving along …
Senator James Bragg is out and about trying to promote adoption of the App:
But there are several problems with the App:
Those are all good questions – it seems to me, however, that the app cannot have privacy protections. The WHOLE IDEA is that the app will communicate with other versions of itself and with the whole world advising that you are not diseased.
As to it not being mandatory – well, it won’t be. The government will never tell you that you have to download the app. But … your employer might require you to have the app before returning to work. An airline might require you to have to app before allowing you to board a plane. A shopping mall may require you to have the app before allowing you into the mall, and so on. So, no. Not government mandatory requirement at all. Just discrimination.
All those people mocking the Chinese social credit system? Saying it could never happen here? So January 2020.
One notable feature of this crisis – if you will – is that Western countries are becoming more like China than the other way around.
The government says that it will be completely secure. How exactly will they define ‘completely secure’?
How many times have government initiated system been compromised. The fact that it communicates with other devices of unknown origin with unknown levels of security, means that there can be no security guarantee. How many times have we heard of a bad app being able to access other apps and data and how many Huawei phones are out there?
Does this app now disable the ability to disable Bluetooth. And as I mentioned elsewhere, what about those who don’t have a mobile phone or use a dumb phone which won’t accept apps (I have a couple in the drawer). Will the government now issue, free of charge, Apple/Android phones for those who don’t have one?
Will this app be forcibly downloaded to all phones by carriers?
If any organisation demands I have this Social Credit racist fascist Chinese like tracking app then pay for my phone and bills. They can stick this. Technology can make our lives better; tracking us doesn’t. Orwell would have used this in 1984 if he had known. Bragg it seems hasn’t had any real jobs.
Its quite simple. The writers of Utopia nailed it.
We run a comprehensive trial on all public servants, politicians, and doctors.
Just like signing up to the child abuse compensation fund is voluntary according to federal legislation, except in Victoria where if you don’t you will be unable to receive government grants.
Buy cheap phones, put them in close proximity on trains, ferries, in culverts, waste management centres, interstate trains, national parks, old wells, nature reserves etc, let Operation Mayhem commence!
I liked the way Morrison first announced this: It will be voluntary, unless you refuse.
They are now so used to getting their way with every violation of our freedoms that the first thing they think of is the tactic used by thugs during a holdup.
I can guarantee you complete physical safety.
You wont like what it takes to get you there but I can do it.
Once we hook you up in the “nugget” pod after the removal of your limbs (they only get you in trouble anyway) feed you your ration of “I cant believe its not recycled arms and legs/people” and pllug you into ABC 24/7 you will come to accept it.
Complete safety.
Is this an off shoot of tinder or grindr or something?
I’ll take a sledgehammer to my phone long before it becomes mandatory to upload the app.
Yep. Shutting society down was one thing. Getting back into work, i.e., “allowed” to work, may have all sorts of [control] conditions to be met. Not good.
China wins.
At a time when they can’t even determine accurately who is infectious, this debate would seem to be somewhat moot.