Flu deaths in the US in 2017-18: 61,099 (CDC). Manhattan Contrarian Francis Menton takes it from there:

The now infamous kick-off was the study published by Neil Ferguson and others at Imperial College London on March 16, projecting up to 2.2 million deaths in the US: An alarming scientific report compiled by British researchers and shared with the Trump White House warns that, in the absence of drastic and coordinated government action, the novel coronavirus could kill as many as 2.2 million people in the United States alone … [From Common Dreams, March 17].

Almost immediately, Ferguson backed off his projection. But the new go-to gurus quickly became the IHME (Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) at the University of Washington. In March that group was projecting something in the range of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths in the U.S. — a 90+% reduction from the Imperial College/Ferguson figure, but still fairly scary. Then a quick series of reductions followed: down to 93,531 on April 2, and then 81,766 on April 6. By April 8 the projected number was down to about 60,000. Wait a minute, now we’re talking about fewer deaths than the 2017-18 flu season.



Menton goes on to analyse the predictable political claim that these reductions were achieved by lockdown orders, enforced social distancing and economic suppression. This he does by countering the post hoc fallacy with a workable null hypothesis involving different US states and Sweden. Worth reading. The conclusion: suppressive policies resulted in no “measurable benefits in the fight against the disease.”

The problems here are twofold. First, the paucity of liberal jurisdictions for comparison. Shutdown totalism will be cited by the world’s governments and their ‘experts’ as the A-Bomb that delivered victory over COVID-19. It will also obliterate the evidence for a contrary – very probably truthful – narrative. If you create a war-zone, it’s not hard to hide a logical felony within it.

Second, even if the number of coronavirus deaths is lower than seasonal influenza in particular years, they are additional to the 2019-20 plain flu toll. Ergo: unless the combined total of coronavirus and regular influenza deaths for 2019-20 is lower than regular flu morbidity in earlier years, there is indeed a “crisis” of excess deaths (using the term broadly). However, it is also true to say governments did not principally define the “emergency” in those double-whammy terms. The terms they used and acted on were Neil Ferguson’s – and those of later modelers – and these were sequentially false. It follows that the rationale for destroying the world economy was also false and negligent on a scale about which chroniclers will marvel.