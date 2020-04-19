Why didn’t Malcolm see his removal as a CIA coup?

From The Age: ‘Trump kept talking over the top of me’: Turnbull recounts tense call. Turnbull has to be the absolute high water mark of political stupidity. Is there anyone more completely dense who has ever been a political leader anywhere? Read this and wonder.
A furious Donald Trump berated then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull over a deal to resettle hundreds of refugees, only to joke about the agreement months later by claiming 2000 “terrorists” would come to America.
The US President swung wildly in the negotiations to resettle asylum seekers from Manus Island and Nauru, in a pattern repeated in volatile talks to give Australia valuable exemptions in Mr Trump’s trade war with China.
Recounting the clashes and compromises in a new memoir, Mr Turnbull tells of a colleague going “white with horror” at Mr Trump’s ferocity about the refugee deal in a notorious phone conversation in January 2017….
“As his anger rose, Trump kept talking over the top of me, with more intensity,” Mr Turnbull writes of the phone call.
“It was as though at times he was talking to himself or perhaps to the people in the room, which of course included [then presidential adviser] Steve Bannon, one of the deal’s fiercest opponents.
“At one point, I looked up from the phone across my desk to [senior adviser] David Bold – his face was white with horror – so I turned to look out the window instead.”…
When Mr Trump asked his wife, Melania, to join the talks, he joked with Mr Turnbull about the refugee deal he had been so angry about months earlier.
“Melania, do you know, Malcolm has 2000 of the worst terrorists in the world locked up on a desert island and that fool Obama agreed to take them?” Mr Trump said, according to the new memoir.
“And now Malcolm has talked me into taking them, too.”
Mr Turnbull notes that while the conversation was “surreal”, the deal meant refugees would soon begin leaving the islands to resettle in the US….
“So, you’ve been having a little fun at my expense, Malcolm?” he said, according to Mr Turnbull’s account. “It’s not bad. Lots of people think you are better than Alec Baldwin.”
As French President Emmanuel Macron listened, Mr Turnbull told Mr Trump – “wearily” – that the refugees were not terrorists.
“Oh, yes, they are,” Mr Trump replied, in Mr Turnbull’s account. “They are the worst, and that fool Obama – the worst president EVER – agreed to take them to America. Can you believe that? Would you take them, Emmanuel?”
Mr Turnbull says the French President opened his mouth but did not say anything.
Mr Turnbull concludes that Trump is a “radical” and “populist” leader whose deliberate unpredictability generates fear and anxiety in other nations rather than respect for American strength.
The only reason we can rule out a CIA coup is that everything Malcolm stood for is part of the American Deep State agenda. That Malcolm is a fool has long been known, but not with as much detail as he has now provided us with.
Good.
Turnbull still seething at his treatment by Trump.
Meanwhile, Trump wouldn’t even remember who he was.
Alec Trumble?
Who was that guy?
The President of New Zealand?
Anyway he’s a llllooser!
Mal Rundle? Oh yeah, the Austrian Interior Minister.
Obama’s deal was struck post election during the US government’s ‘transitions mode’.
That Turnbull played such shenanigans, speaks to his enormous lack of integrity.
Terrific to read, even more respect to President Trump!
‘Populist’ means democratic, people’s choice is what globalists fear.
The fact that stuff like this got into print just shows what an idiot Turdball still is. A Labor stooge that nearly paid off for Labor.
Did any of the “refugees” end up in the USA?
Didn’t Trump say he’d honour the deal that they could come to the US if they wanted, but then announce that none of them would be eligible for US social welfare, at which point they all suddenly lost interest in leaving their hellish incarceration?
One of your better ones, Steve.
And just think.
This is the moron that The Liberal Party of NSW put forward as their best!
Evil fkn filth the lot of them.
No honest person could read that extract and conclude that Turnbull is the one looking bad.
Also, gotta love this bit:
Worlds greatest negotiator rolled by Malcolm Turnbull!
Because he’s not a crackpot.
The double amusement is that, presumably, this is supposed to represent Trumble at his most insightful and reflect badly on Trump. I doubt the paper would have selected it for special attention otherwise. The paper and Trumble, two sockpuppets miming out the same sad agenda.