Bill Muehlenberg: Corona and Risk Assessment

When you turned your computer on this morning, you took the risk of it exploding in your face. Yes a rather low risk admittedly! Perhaps you had more of a risk of your chair collapsing as you sat by your computer. You get the point: life is all about risks.

We have to assess risk and manage risk. Some folks (and governments) even seek to eliminate risk. The question is, how far should we go in dealing with risk? Life is also about trade-offs. When you fly somewhere, there is always the risk of a plane crash.

And risk assessment changes over time – partly as our knowledge increases. My dad was a housepainter and early on he almost always used lead-based paint. It was widely used because the lead sped up the drying process, it was durable, and so on. But after a while we learned about the dangers of toxicity in lead, so now you cannot easily buy it anymore.

A wise person will seek to minimise risk – but within reason. If we banned all cars in Australia we would then have zero car accidents and fatalities. But most people would say that the price is far too high to pay for this. So as usual, we deal with trade-offs.

Governments always have to assess risk, usually by means of cost-benefit analysis. Nuclear power stations may be good at generating much-needed energy, but are they too risky? Should we stick with coal-fired generators? Should we put all their efforts into things like wind farms? Should we all just head for the hills?

With the corona crisis we have the classic case of trade-offs and risk. On the one hand, we want to keep people safe and prevent the virus from spreading. But on the other hand, we also do not want to utterly destroy the economy, shut down the nation, and effectively take away all of our freedoms.

Yes, some infringements of individual liberties will be needed, and some strict state measures will be necessary – at least for a while. But we must be very cautious about government overreach, statist overkill, overzealous policing, and far too many draconian measures being implemented.

Nearly four decades ago an important book appeared dealing with these sorts of issues. I refer to the 1983 volume by Mary Douglas and Aaron Wildavsky, Risk and Culture (University of California Press). The authors discuss the issue of risk in the context of environmental protection versus technological development. But their discussion can just as readily be applied to the corona crisis. Let me simply quote their opening paragraph to see how it ties in here:

Can we know the risks we face, now or in the future? No, we cannot; but yes, we must act as if we do. Some dangers are unknown; others are known, but not by us because no one person can know everything. Most people cannot be aware of most dangers at most times. Hence, no one can calculate precisely the total risk to be faced. How, then, do people decide which risks to take and which to ignore? On what basis are certain dangers guarded against and others relegated to secondary status?

Many will say that we simply must trust the experts. But of course, what happens when the experts get it wrong, or when they disagree amongst themselves? Then who do we believe? One important new article discusses all this, suggesting that the lockdowns we are experiencing may not be worth the risk. Dr John A. Lee has been a doctor and a scientist his entire career, and he asks some hard questions. He says this about how governments are dealing with COVID-19:

I think it is more important than ever to try and look at this issue in a clear way in order to make sure that we are really doing the right thing on the basis of the right ideas. And it isn’t clear to me at the moment that we are…. The figures are just so unreliable. It’s very difficult to understand when you are looking at figures from different countries, and figures in isolation about things like death, what they really mean. And obviously, if we can’t understand what the figures mean, it is quite difficult to then know what we should do about them…. These figures are then fed into models of the disease and the epidemic which are being used to influence and inform public policy. But those models are only as good as their input data and the assumptions they make. And there are so many unknowns which means the models’ outputs are really quite questionable. And given that we have now got ourselves into this situation, for a variety of reasons, getting ourselves out of it using the same models and predictions is even more questionable. So we are in a very difficult situation. For example, we are currently in lockdown for two reasons. One is that the initial figures suggested that we were dealing with a very highly virulent disease. The World Health Organisation initially suggested that the case-fatality rate – the proportion of people diagnosed with the disease who die – would be 3.4 per cent. This is a very high number which would have caused a huge number of deaths. But as we have had gradually more and more data coming in, those percentages have been falling. In many examples, more complete data are now suggesting case-fatality rates of 0.4 per cent. My guess is that it will end up between 0.5 and 0.1 per cent, and probably nearer to the lower end of that. So if the disease isn’t as virulent as was originally thought, the number of deaths will be correspondingly lower.

He concludes:

I think personally that we should aim to relax the lockdown faster than some commentators are suggesting. The government’s reticence to talk about this is based on modelling assumptions of numbers which we know are fraught with uncertainty. It is equally possible to make a case that relaxing the lockdown more quickly than is currently being suggested will have beneficial effects overall, even if the number of viral deaths ticks up again. Time will tell, but they are going to have to try to do the right thing soon, which means not prolonging this unnecessarily.

The desire to eliminate all risk – and refusing to consider the negative side-effects of that – is not a helpful way to proceed. Our leaders need the wisdom of Solomon at a time like this. Let’s hope they get it right. Otherwise we may all end up being much worse off.