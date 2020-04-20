Dancing leads to fornication

Posted on 10:16 am, April 20, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Mr Elliott said under no conditions could people lie on the beach.

“These (rules) aren’t here because the government wants to punish anybody and police like enforcing these laws,” he said.

“They are there because if you are static, if you are just sitting in an area, you’re more likely to spend a period of time near people.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott

For all those hippies who always carry on about ‘the public’ owning things:

“The councils, they are the owners of these parks and recreational spaces,” he said on Sunrise.

  1. Fred
    #3420366, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Where are all the anti-fascists?

  3. Struth
    #3420396, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:47 am

    “They are there because if you are static, if you are just sitting in an area, you’re more likely to spend a period of time near people.

    He then has lunch supplied by the hands of thousands, as the workers around him interact, and he talks into a microphone………….

    This is not quarantining, so therefore it has nothing to do with a virus.

  4. sfw
    #3420405, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:50 am

    I danced with a lot of women over the years, it rarely, very rarely led to fornication, wish it did.

  5. bemused
    #3420448, posted on April 20, 2020 at 11:08 am

    “The councils, they are the owners of these parks and recreational spaces,”

    They do not own them, the public does, though taxes and rates that they have paid.

  6. John64
    #3420469, posted on April 20, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Dancing leads to fornication

    It did very occasionally; back in my salad days.

  7. Hay Stockard
    #3420483, posted on April 20, 2020 at 11:29 am

    I think your man Elliot has ratified the Peter Principle.
    Elliot. Rhymes with idiot. Is this a coincidence or something more sinister?

