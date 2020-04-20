Dancing leads to fornication

Mr Elliott said under no conditions could people lie on the beach.
“These (rules) aren’t here because the government wants to punish anybody and police like enforcing these laws,” he said.
“They are there because if you are static, if you are just sitting in an area, you’re more likely to spend a period of time near people.
NSW Police Minister David Elliott
For all those hippies who always carry on about ‘the public’ owning things:
“The councils, they are the owners of these parks and recreational spaces,” he said on Sunrise.
Where are all the anti-fascists?
What a tosser !
He then has lunch supplied by the hands of thousands, as the workers around him interact, and he talks into a microphone………….
This is not quarantining, so therefore it has nothing to do with a virus.
I danced with a lot of women over the years, it rarely, very rarely led to fornication, wish it did.
They do not own them, the public does, though taxes and rates that they have paid.
It did very occasionally; back in my salad days.
I think your man Elliot has ratified the Peter Principle.
Elliot. Rhymes with idiot. Is this a coincidence or something more sinister?