Frauds and conmen

We are dealing with totalitarian mentalities which must always lurk behind everyone who runs for political office. They want not just to manage our affairs, but to run our lives. There is no longer anything to worry about, and the data are even more stark by the day. But was in an argument this afternoon – online of course – over the data. In the end, I went looking for the numbers, and this is what I found.
This was published by the ABC in Feb 2020 so “last year” in the story refers to 2019. Flu season which struck down 310,000 Australians ‘worst on record’ due to early outbreaks. The final lines:
“While 2019 saw the highest number of influenza cases across the country, 2017 still holds the record for the highest number of flu-related deaths, with over 1,100 cases.”
Last year there were over 900 influenza linked deaths in Australia.“
And then there was this from the ABS, not the ABC this time.
Australia’s leading causes of death, 2018
Influenza and pneumonia (J09-J18)
Number: 3102
Median age: 89.3
The number of deaths from the Corona Virus will possibly never reach 100 and will certainly never reach 1000.
We are in the midst of a gigantic fraud and a burst of the most disgusting hysteria. We are not led by leaders but by hysterics and conmen who love power and love to tell everyone else what to do. They have no business being leaders in a free society. First they do everything they can to scare as many people as possible and then invent a near-on-totalitarian system to protect us from what is turning out to be for virtually all of us virtually nothing at all.
Speaking of which.
Well said Steve.
Now let’s gather and protest. Oops. No we can’t.
Let’s get on twitter and facebook and spread the word. Oops. Shadow bans and deleted posts mysteriously happen.
Looks like we just need to accept life in the gulag.
What I keep reminding people, is that the bulk of those numbers from J09 to J18 are all sitting in J18 (about 90% from memory). When you look closely J18, is the category for people who never got tested for anything. Almost every year we never tested and we never even bothered to figure out what did kill those people. No one cared at all before … but this year we freaked right out over one particular disease. Does that make any sense whatsoever?
Past years: thousands of people dead and couldn’t give a rats arse even figuring out why.
This year: hundreds of thousands of tests for one specific disease while all other diseases get put on hold (and indeed the entire economy also gets put on hold).
There’s just no sense of perspective here.
Riiight…but shutting down the economy and having a 25% unemployment rate after we had a 5% unemployment rate recovered us from what?
Prosperity?
I would describe it as a gigantic over-reaction, driven by unreliable information about the virus, and not a fraud.
There are reasons for the low death rates in Australia. Our relative isolation, the time of year, the early regulatory actions by the Australian government, and the behaviour of CoViD-19- the risk of serious illness or death dramatically increases with age for those older than 50 years, an apparent variable dose threshold, and indications of widespread innate resistance to infection.
But most importantly, some of the regulatory actions were well-timed and effective, in that they allowed the hospital system to provide a much higher standard of care for a smaller number of serious cases than in the systems of many states elsewhere around the world.
Does anyone have figures on how many went on respirators and then recovered versus died?
I have been showing these figures to people I know for the last month. They will argue with me how bad this virus even when I show them the piddly 70 deaths from covid side by side to flu deaths. They will then try and rationalise by arguing how contagious Covid is and then I show them the figures of flu cases in the hundreds of thousands. Yet they don’t want to believe in their own mind that the govt is lying to them and creating hysteria for something that has been happening previously and no one cared or batted an eyelid and thought we needed to do something to stop it. There has been 37 road fatalities in SA this year making it 10x more deaths than Covid, yet noone thinks about not driving anywhere. Time for people to take back control from the puppetmasrers. Lords and peasants.
Week stated Steve. Such a fraud, and so many caught in its headlights.
Open letters have a history of being wrong. If I was Morrison I would do the opposite of whatever it recommends.
The solution is to contact your local M.P,s and threaten their miserable little careers by not voting for them next election,that will stir the possum,expect immediate action . Dragging a polliemaggot from the public through is almost capital punishment .( probably be banned by the WHO ,IMF and Untidy Nayshins .
Because people aren’t being infected. The Case Fatality Rate is over 1%, no one knows the true infection fatality rate. The fact is 1000 cases can become 1 million in a month and 15 million a few weeks after that. Potentially, you have a couple hundred thousand people simultaneously needing the ICU, and many people dying for lack of an anti-inflammatory or a bit of oxygen. An unknown number may well have permanent lung or heart damage that was easily preventable.
If people are being turned away from hospitals, regular people will not frequent bars, cafes or other establishments. They will be afraid to go to work. The economy would still enter a recession and a nice big chunk of human capital will have been wiped out.
How do you not get this?
The fortunate citizens of WA give applause to Dear Leader Kim Il McGowan. They are grateful for the Dear Leader’s inspired leadership which has saved them from a horrible viral death. Under the watchful lenses of the ABC cameras, the clapping continued for a long time because no one wanted to be seen to the first to stop.