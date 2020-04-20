“ScoMao” – Cardimona
My Chinese is a bit rusty but, translated loosely, the banner says, “Outside again and alive! Thank you, ScoMao – courageous Chairman of the National Cabinet! And thank you for the non-mandatory app!”
Liberty Quote
No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.— Mark Twain
-
Recent Comments
- Hay Stockard on Dancing leads to fornication
- Bar Beach Swimmer on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- twostix on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- John Bayley on Quotes to help you put your mind at ease
- Struth on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Black Ball on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- MemoryFault on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- twostix on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Old School Conservative on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Anthony on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- John64 on Dancing leads to fornication
- calli on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Tom on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Infidel Tiger King on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- MemoryFault on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- sfw on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Illustrating the political divide
- Arky on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- cohenite on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- 1735099 on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- calli on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- JC on Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Hawaiian shirt to Australia: Miss me yet?
- Illustrating the political divide
- Quotes to help you put your mind at ease
- Dancing leads to fornication
- Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Why didn’t Malcolm see his removal as a CIA coup?
- The non-mandatory app
- Essential Reading
- Houston, we have a wind drought!
- Bennie G. Adkins
- Wait A Minute
- Something to remind us how repulsive the left actually is
- On hating the universities
- Democratic backlash
- The choke point goes international & Renewable Aviation Fuel
- Maddock’s Law
- Open Forum: April 18, 2020
- Unlike governments, virus is silent and not especially deadly
- Tiananmen Squared
- Dan Andrews worse than Joan Kirner
- The choke point in pictures. Get ready to cook with gas!
- Hallowed Be Their Names
- More casual than the Victorian judiciary
- Time to open our economies and restore our freedoms
- How the signature tune of The Wizard of Oz only just got in
- “Only by acting collectively … will be be able to protect personal liberty”
- Coronavirus: We can win this war — and avoid an economic defeat
- Elderly left-wing babyboomers suddenly pro-life
- Stay home, save lives
- Flattening The Curves
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Slightly o/t, but not …
Climate Models and COVID-19 Models
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/climate_models_and_covid19_models.html
“In both climate models and disease models, the associated scientific establishment has a vested interest in the validity of the model.
If the climate models are a waste of time, then climate science and its practitioners have been wasting everyone’s time.”
via: Covid-19 Model Failures Illustrate Climate Model Shortcomings
http://climaterealism.com/2020/04/covid-19-model-failures-illustrate-climate-model-shortcomings/
Well that has to sting, surely? Oh wait…
And Tyrant Dan should be up there with him. Emporer for Life of Victoriastan.
That’s an oldie but goldie, try: Advance along Chairman Mao’s victorious cultural revolutionary line!