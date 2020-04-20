Hawaiian shirt to Australia: Miss me yet?

Posted on 10:34 am, April 20, 2020 by currencylad

“ScoMao” – Cardimona
 


My Chinese is a bit rusty but, translated loosely, the banner says, “Outside again and alive! Thank you, ScoMao – courageous Chairman of the National Cabinet! And thank you for the non-mandatory app!”

4 Responses to Hawaiian shirt to Australia: Miss me yet?

  1. Mark M
    #3420393, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Slightly o/t, but not …

    Climate Models and COVID-19 Models
    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/04/climate_models_and_covid19_models.html

    “In both climate models and disease models, the associated scientific establishment has a vested interest in the validity of the model.
    If the climate models are a waste of time, then climate science and its practitioners have been wasting everyone’s time.”

    via: Covid-19 Model Failures Illustrate Climate Model Shortcomings
    http://climaterealism.com/2020/04/covid-19-model-failures-illustrate-climate-model-shortcomings/

  2. Megan
    #3420415, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Well that has to sting, surely? Oh wait…

  3. Megan
    #3420420, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:55 am

    And Tyrant Dan should be up there with him. Emporer for Life of Victoriastan.

  4. iain russell
    #3420440, posted on April 20, 2020 at 11:05 am

    That’s an oldie but goldie, try: Advance along Chairman Mao’s victorious cultural revolutionary line!

