If only the authorities had an app for this

There is nothing TAFKAS can add. Just read this for yourself:

Three youths on Gold Coast rooftop busted breaching COVID-19 rules

Three youths sipping cold drinks on a Gold Coast rooftop received a late-night fright when they were ordered down by the police helicopter loudspeaker and told officers had surrounded the building.

In return for their exploits on Saturday, the trio were charged with trespassing and breaching novel coronavirus restrictions –the latter came with a $1334 fine.