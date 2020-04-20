If only the authorities had an app for this

There is nothing TAFKAS can add. Just read this for yourself:
Three youths on Gold Coast rooftop busted breaching COVID-19 rules
Three youths sipping cold drinks on a Gold Coast rooftop received a late-night fright when they were ordered down by the police helicopter loudspeaker and told officers had surrounded the building.
In return for their exploits on Saturday, the trio were charged with trespassing and breaching novel coronavirus restrictions –the latter came with a $1334 fine.
Trespassing – free. Corona breach – $1334. Cost of helicopter and police – priceless.
FFS cost of helicopter approx. $6,000 per hour to operate plus over time for crew and officers well north of $7,000 per hour. WTF are the police doing trying to send us broke quicker than we are already going?
My work dispatches work to taxi drivers, on Friday was told of 92 government given jobs to pick up customers released from quarantine, police only allowed taxis through to hotels to pick up 26.
Drivers reported showing the dispatcher to police and were still instructed to go home.