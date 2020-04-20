Illustrating the political divide

My post from The Age on Malcolm Turnbull’s dealings with Donald Trump underscores the sort of far left low life Malcolm was and is. But it’s worth bearing in mind that even at the end, when the Libs finally got rid of him, he commanded almost half the party room.
To understand a bit better the mentality of the kind of people who see merit in Malcolm, it is worth having a look at the comments section on the article at The Age I had quoted from. This is the comment which was overwhelmingly selected by those who went through the comments section as “most respected”. This is the comment that, it seems, most accurately reflected the views of the people who had read through all of the comments.
It’s all part of the job, as MT would have known this before he took it on. The American people did elect a lunatic and our far right wing politicians see Trump’s behaviour as pretty good, that is, anything you can get away while still holding the treasury benches is okay. Democracy is such a lottery, anyone can nominate and when they get elected their true traits come out. In Canberra Malcolm was from a different universe, well educated and successful while so many of the career MPs have done little else since they landed a ministerial adviser job at age 25 or so. These people no nothing [sic] about dealing with ‘normal’ human beings – they see everything from the prism of the Canberra bubble. My hope is the Libs and Nats implode – what a nice thought!
What overlap is there for those of us who are supporters of the American president with people who see things this way? Unbelievably ignorant, with not an ounce of common sense or understanding of anything. But they’re there, and in large numbers too. Useful idiots to the party leaders of the left though they may be, these “no nothings” will yet doom us to perdition.
Absolutely none. Yet you are the person reading the Age and quoting it here at the Cat.
Why wouldn’t I? As John Stuart Mill once said:
Most respected? Would that be like ex-Judge and ex-Jail Bird Marcus Enfield? He was well educated, from a political family and arrogant. That “most respected” comment is about elite as you can get.
Steve, take heart! With the shortfall in display ads as a consequence of advertisers being forced to close their doors, the Age must be about 10 steps up the 13 to the gallows. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Nine pull the plug on the forest-products edition, and do so at a moment’s notice.
Not so long ago, when The Age was still capable of repair and rehab, it would have been a tragedy.
Today, the only worthwhile perspective is the attitude of an unloved relative’s hospice visitor: Try not to look too closely at the ravages a prolonged indulgence in elitist wankery has wrought and hope for a rapid and merciful release.
Better that The Age die than do further damage to the reputation of a paper that was once left but sane. Now, it’s a brain-eroded dementia case.
When so many see the world through the prism of the MSM, what more can one expect?
But I found this amusing: https://www.theage.com.au/politics/federal/a-level-playing-field-digital-giants-will-have-to-pay-for-news-20200419-p54l7q.html. They didn’t mention the competition from Their ABC.
If Turnbull had not bought the climate fraud hook, line and sinker he’d still be PM.
Not only does the data show CAGW isn’t happening but most of the right wing voters in Australia also know it isn’t happening. So he was asking the base to vote for a liar, which they would not do.
The climate religion has now brought down at least 4 prime ministers, some by the voters and some by each other. You’d think pollies would have learned by now to steer clear of this stupid issue and stop destroying the country with stupid fake climate policies.
Unfortunately they’re now destroying the country in a panic over a virus which has killed very few Australians, so I suppose panic is the main policy of pollies in this country now.