Lessons we should have learned in advance of the impending power crisis

My favorite Dutchman demonstrated that RE has been developed backwards.

Peter Miskelly confirmed that view with Australian data collected ten years ago to test the claim that a dispersed windfleet can provide sufficient continuity in power supply to overcome the obvious variability in the performance of individual farms and closely clustered facilities. He reported this in a 2012 paper on wind farms in Eastern Australia (Energy and Environment 23, December: 1233-1260).

Paul Miskelly 2012

The calendar year 2010 started with 21 wind farms with a total capacity of 1.855 GW and in the second half of the year four more farms became active with additional capacity of 300MW. He defined a baseline of output of 2% or less of the installed capacity that he called the Minimum Acceptable Level (MAL) to represent “near zero.” It is remarkably charitable to allow anything over 2% as “acceptable”, still at least the windmills are not sucking power out of the grid as they do when there is no wind at all.

The results in summary.

the output of any individual wind farm can vary. It may do so very rapidly, and very often. It often varies across the full operational range of the individual wind farm in a very short time. Output can frequently fall from near full power to zero in a few minutes. The converse is also the case. total wind output across the entire grid falls rapidly, to zero or near zero, on many occasions during the calendar Some of these occurrences are comprised of multiple falls and rises in quick succession.

Checking the performance of a single farm over six months he found for 38.9% of time the output of the farm was zero. The extreme, and rapid, variation demonstrated in the individual wind farm output shows that wind generation may place an enormous strain locally on grid operation. Fast-acting plant (the inexpensive choice is open-cycle gas turbine (OCGT)), has to be permanently operationally ready to fill the gap caused by the drops in output.

For the whole wind fleet.

During the first 6 months of the year, there are 58 intervals where the output falls below the MAL. The longest such interval is 229 consecutive 5-minute time steps, or 19 hours approximately. This event occurred in May

During one such event, on May 18, on two occasions, the total output actually dropped to slightly below zero, the first starting at 2.50 am and lasting 40 minutes, the second commencing at 4.35 am and lasting for 70

For the entire year, there are 109 such intervals of varying length, comprised of a total number of 1867 5-minute intervals, totalling 155.6 hours, or nearly 6.5 days.

Throughout the year, a common-mode, i.e., “forced outage” of the entire 1900 MW approx. installed capacity wind generation fleet occurs, and occurs frequently.

He noted that absenteeism at that level would be tolerated in any single large coal or nuclear power station, let alone, for all power stations of a given type simultaneously. This is a “common-mode” forced outage. No level of common-mode forced outage would ever be tolerated in conventional generation.

The net result is that a fleet of new-build fast-acting OCGT plant, of comparable capacity to that of the total installed wind capacity, constantly operational in standby mode, is required to balance wind’s mercurial behaviour.

Well time is running out to get that system in place before Liddell closes in three years, as per the plan at present.