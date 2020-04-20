Monday Forum: April 20, 2020

Posted on 9:30 am, April 20, 2020
43 Responses to Monday Forum: April 20, 2020

  3. Bar Beach Swimmer
    #3420242, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:36 am

    Now that was the right time to look in!

  5. Nick
    #3420251, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:39 am

    A a nice new thread.smells of pot pouri.

  6. feelthebern
    #3420254, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:41 am

    This is too much.
    Corrupt data by corrupt tax hoovers.
    If you want to go out, it’s your choice.
    If you want to stay home & self-isolate, it’s your choice.

  7. feelthebern
    #3420255, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:41 am

    Smells of French candle.

  8. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3420256, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:41 am

    A a nice new thread.smells of pot pouri.

    With the current Plague upon us that should be ‘a nosegay.’

  11. Nick
    #3420267, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Smells of French candle.

    Shh. Don’t tell LL, he’s in a spot of bother. You know the story, social conscience, poor youth in hospital, stack of basil and citrus scented candles, French, natch, just sitting in the larder, a mercy mission of bravery, and well. Let’s not go any further.

  12. Leigh Lowe
    #3420268, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:47 am

    I got bullied off the last Open Fred.
    Hoping for happier times here.

  13. NoFixedAddress
    #3420269, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Hey jellybean from the jungle

    Whereabouts in Vietnam did you meet your Cuban Communist Handlers?

    https://www.debatepolitics.com/latin-america/253466-cubas-role-vietnam-war.html

  14. Roger
    #3420270, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Malcolm Turnbull faces lifetime ban from Liberal Party.

    You can do many things to undermine the Liberal Party and its principles (cough) and be considered an upstanding member.

    Just don’t publish a book about your exploits.

  15. Boambee John
    #3420271, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Still in the rugby team, as long as the Vicar of Rugby hasn’t abolished it overnight, to preserve funds for RA administration.

  16. calli
    #3420272, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:49 am

    I have a cruise booked for next year.

    🎯

  18. feelthebern
    #3420274, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Will one journo ask ScoMo, Pony Girl, Gladys, Hunchback etc if they will release all the data regarding all the punters who have carked it or been infected?
    If not, why not?

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #3420276, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:49 am

    feelthebern
    #3420255, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:41 am
    Smells of French candle.

    The two nuns in the French convent dormitory after lights out.
    Nun # 1 : “Where’s the candle?”
    Nun # 2 : “It does doesn’t it.”

  20. feelthebern
    #3420281, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Malcolm Turnbull faces lifetime ban from Liberal Party.

    Has been politician to be hit with lettuce leaf from dying/legacy political party.

  21. Nick
    #3420282, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:51 am

    I got bullied off the last Open Fred.
    Hoping for happier times here.

    I was telling Blinky, or was it Bunty, about the beastliness you have endured. On a libertarian blog no less!
    The mehmsab said it’s probably the sort of lot who think that Dijon is an American basket baller.

  22. harrys on the boat
    #3420283, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:51 am

    The WA government really are shithouse. Yesterday, proudly announce the buying of hundreds (thousands?) of ventilators. Despite the fact we only have 6 people in ICU and only 113 active cases and that ventilators are now known to do fuck all and in some cases make the situation worse.

    They also announce that the Smart Freeway opening of a section of the Kwinana freeway is being delayed due to the UK experts can’t fly over. This would be the same UK experts who put the same technology on UK motorways to deadly affect. The use of smart motorways in the UK has been halted as they have become death traps.

    These fucking idiots are in charge.

  23. Ellie
    #3420285, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Who is going to purchase Turnbull’s book? Apparently someone in Morrison’s office converted it to a PDF file and leaked it over the internet. Why buy it when you can get it for free!

  24. feelthebern
    #3420286, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:52 am

    If only numbers had munched on a candle.
    Oh the humanity.

  26. calli
    #3420292, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:55 am

    C’mon guys! I’m up for a dash of bullying today.

    Shunning just doesn’t cut it.

  27. calli
    #3420294, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:56 am

    Who is going to purchase Turnbull’s book?

    TP and papier-mâché enthusiasts.

  28. Ellie
    #3420295, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:56 am

    In a scrum with Nuck and Leigh Low. I have an advantage – I am a Kiwi.

  29. feelthebern
    #3420297, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Shooting in Canada.

  30. Ellie
    #3420298, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Australians can’t play rugby

  31. John Brumble
    #3420299, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:58 am

    The WA governments ability to spend vast amounts of money for no good purpose to the benefit of foreign companies where there existing Australian companies that deliver a better product is unmatched.

    There’s a leading Australian supplier of smart roadways with technology currently in use on highways in Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.

    And it’s not the only area where government-controlled entities are wasting public money on their own private interests.

  32. Leigh Lowe
    #3420300, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Tom
    #3420273, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:49 am
    Laughed out loud, LL.

    Well, I am glad someone finds it funny.
    Prue could be up for thousands simply because the poor can’t read French or appreciate European apothecarian finery or soft furnishings.
    Prue is inconsolable.
    Nigel (her current husband, the QC) is saying that, if the case goes badly, it will be no Aspen this Christmas.
    I do blame myself somewhat.
    When the little tyke was frothing at the mouth I dismissed it as just another “mummy’s medicine bottle” incident.
    It should have been a hint that his breath smelt of orange rind and crushed basil, and not the usual KFC nugget induced halitosis.

  33. calli
    #3420301, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Queensland – no new cases
    Vic – one
    NSW – six

    Despite huge numbers of tests.

    What’s the R0 now?

    The thing has fizzled.

  34. Nick
    #3420302, posted on April 20, 2020 at 9:59 am

    I have a cruise booked for next year.

    Border control: ok Mrs, name?
    Calli: Calli Bushpruner
    Border control: ok, which of the following have you participated in? The buffet coughing conga, the chicken dance while eating KFC or get your tits out night ?
    Calli: none of those, I did attend an interesting lecture on medieval tapestry making
    Border control: grab her lads, we’ve a quarantine case here.

  36. notafan
    #3420304, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Is light hearted mocking bullying?

    I thought the world’s greatest linguistic expert could discern the difference.

    I wonder how the cruise companies will fare in the new year.

    It doesn’t look promising.

  37. incoherent rambler
    #3420307, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Cell tower triangulation is not that accurate.

    AFAIK
    What the tower knows:
    The phone, signal strength (proxy for distance) at tower and phone.
    So get out the compass and start drawing intersecting circles.
    This can (given line of sight, lots of towers) give a location down to a few metres. In worst case, somewhere within a ~10-15 km radius.

    What the phone knows:
    Ditto.
    Plus, depending on what is switched on, GPS coords, nearby wifis, BTs etc.
    If you trust Android and Apple, the phone does not give up its information to anyone without your permission.
    Googles location services and GPS are potentially good enough to establish if you are jay walking.

  38. woolfe
    #3420308, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:02 am

    New apple IOS update, hmmmmmmmm

  39. notafan
    #3420309, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:02 am

    However it appears Victorian golf courses are going to reopen.

  40. Ellie
    #3420310, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Nota – I don’t get the whole cruise scene. And I am not talking with a gay accent.

  41. Zatara
    #3420312, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:03 am

    De Blasio has criticized the $2tn coronavirus relief package that Trump signed last month, saying New York only received $1.4bn from the stimulus, compared with around $58bn for the airline industry.

    Apples and orangutans. De Blasio is Mayor of the most heavily taxed cities in the entire US and enjoys an uninterrupted cash flow to run his city.

    Airlines that don’t fly, hotels that don’t have guests, etc. etc. don’t have the luxury of taxing to provide a constant cash flow to pay their survival costs. Dead businesses will not be employing people and providing services when the nation comes out of this crisis.

  42. Rafe Champion
    #3420313, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:03 am

    I don’t want to be the first to say it in public with any mention of likely suspects but when are the words ‘negligence’ and ‘criminal’ going to turn up in the vicinity of conversations where there is discussion of the policy and planning of the electricity system? Hint – refer to Paul Miskelly 2012″Wind Farms in Eastern Australia – Recent Lessons” Energy and
    Environment    , December. Paywalled most likely but I will blog on it this morning.

  43. Leigh Lowe
    #3420314, posted on April 20, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Amazing coincidence.
    Just as I was typing the story about the candle muncher, Mrs L was complaining that the hand-painted table runner she bought in Aix en Provence has faded in the harsh Australian sunlight.
    No longer matches the table napkins.
    I said nothing.
    One doesn’t when it is so close to home, does one?

