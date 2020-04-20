Quotes to help you put your mind at ease

Adam Creigton hit gold again in the Oz. Unfortunately he only reported and did not comment this time. Check this one out – Mervyn King: ‘No sign of inflation breakout’.

Mervyn King, or that should be Lord Mervyn, said the following:

In a wide ranging interview with The Australian, Lord King, now a member of the British House of Lords, also dismissed “modern monetary theory” — whose advocates argue governments can print money to finance their spending without causing inflation — as “nonsense”. “The idea there’s a magic new source of money creation or some new instrument is nonsense,” he said.

Pretty good so far. But here is the cracker. Words that all citizens should remember:

King, one of the world’s top economists, said there was little risk of an inflation breakout so long as central bankers made the decisions about how much money could be created. “If that were ever to change, there’d a be a problem,” he said.

That’s right. For as long as the printing presses were controlled by unelected technocrats, all will be fine.

Did he suggest that money printing should stop? No. Just that it should be left to the central bankers.

But here is the best bit. According to Lord Mervyn:

Central banks print money today and governments decide how much money to spend, that’s what we do now, there’s nothing new about it.

That’s right. There nothing new about it. Citizens. To hell with them.