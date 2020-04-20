Quotes to help you put your mind at ease

Adam Creigton hit gold again in the Oz. Unfortunately he only reported and did not comment this time. Check this one out – Mervyn King: ‘No sign of inflation breakout’.
Mervyn King, or that should be Lord Mervyn, said the following:
In a wide ranging interview with The Australian, Lord King, now a member of the British House of Lords, also dismissed “modern monetary theory” — whose advocates argue governments can print money to finance their spending without causing inflation — as “nonsense”.
“The idea there’s a magic new source of money creation or some new instrument is nonsense,” he said.
Pretty good so far. But here is the cracker. Words that all citizens should remember:
King, one of the world’s top economists, said there was little risk of an inflation breakout so long as central bankers made the decisions about how much money could be created.
“If that were ever to change, there’d a be a problem,” he said.
That’s right. For as long as the printing presses were controlled by unelected technocrats, all will be fine.
Did he suggest that money printing should stop? No. Just that it should be left to the central bankers.
But here is the best bit. According to Lord Mervyn:
Central banks print money today and governments decide how much money to spend, that’s what we do now, there’s nothing new about it.
That’s right. There nothing new about it. Citizens. To hell with them.
As much as it will hurt an enormous number of people, I can’t wait for the current centrally-planned fiat money sh*t show to blow up, and the central [w]ankers’ – like “Lord King’s” credibility with it.
These people truly have learned nothing from history and are living in ivory towers.
Alas, as has been amply demonstrated by the likes of Argentina, there is no chance in hell we’ll see a sound money system based on free market choices in our lifetimes.
That would, after all, deprive all these f*ckwits of power and politicians of endless confetti money to spend.
No sir; we’ll instead chop a few zeros off your trillion-dollar notes and start the same thing again.
After all, freedom is slavery, comrades.