One really must wonder how the man dresses himself what the absence of mirrors in his home. But if there is a word most apt to describing former Prime Minister Turnbull, that is the c-word: COWARD.

One who lacks courage to meet danger; one who shrinks from exposure to possible harm of any kind; a timid or pusillanimous person; a poltroon; a craven.

Although not having read or likely to read his self serving tome, based on various tactical leaks, it is clear what the man is.

And just a reminder of the courage of Mr Turnbull, consider the following passage from Annabel Crabb’s book Stop at Nothing: The Life and Adventures of Malcolm Turnbull:

But chutzpah is a pretty good term to describe Malcolm’s most striking attribute in business, too. Institutionalised shamelessness would also come close.

And that’s from someone who probably likes him. But for those who may not remember, Mr Turnbull was a key player in the battle for the bankrupt Fairfax in the early 1990s, the battle that was the basis for the famous parliamentary committee that interviewed Kerry Packer. And so writes Crabb:

Years later, it was reported that Turnbull himself was the shadowy figure who slide into Australian Broadcasting Tribunal chairman Peter Westerway’s car one night in the quiet North Sydney street and slipped him a paper bag full of diary notes. But it was’t until 2009, when I (Crabb) was in a car in Tasmania interviewing Turnbull seventeen years after the Tourang events, that he at last personally supplied the narrative of that spectacular denouement.

Read this ditty into his conduct during the term of his parliamentary career.

TAFKAS is not a member of the Liberal Party (or of any political party) but he would commend them not to expel Mr Turnbull from their party. Let his membership, and that of John Hewson, continue so as to to remind all current and future members what can come from the hopeless systems they have for selecting election candidates and parliamentary leaders. And let them remember when Turnbull son-in-law James Brown seeks pre-selection.

Liberal Party members should also remember that it was John Howard who also talked Mr Turnbull from resigning from Parliament when he lost the opposition leadership.