…. there is nothing more dangerous than Queenslanders with their backs to the wall.
So said Queensland State Development Minister Cameron Dick.
Maybe. Just maybe. But you know what is more dangerous. A Queensland Labor politician with access to the Treasury. For that, all Australia need to be scared.
Reported in the Nine Entertainment papers:
As Virgin Australia scrambles to stave off collapse, NSW and Queensland (governments) have entered a bidding war over which state will secure the airline’s headquarters.
We must all be comforted in the knowledge that State Governments are happy to throw other people’s money – not to keep Virgin afloat so as to maintain some semblance of airline competition in Australia – but to “secure the airline’s headquarters“.
According to the report:
The NSW government has put forward a Virgin Australia rescue package – with the condition of relocating the airline’s headquarters to Sydney.
TAFKAS does not know about others, but he just can’t wait for the Victorian Premier to jump in and gazump them all. And the private equity and other investment folk looking to pick up the business on the cheap must be laughing their arses off.
Will the politicians and mandarins fight like rats when they are cornered? The mongrelise have the whip hand at the moment and are delighting in using it.
I just hope pushback when it comes is more civil than the way those bastards are treating us.
How much per job is this going to cost us?
Danny the Union Stooge has apparently borrowed $25 billion or something and won’t say why. Perhaps this is the reason.
Looking at its shareholders I thought Virgin Australia‘s HQ was somewhere in China.