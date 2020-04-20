There is nothing more dangerous than Queenslanders with their backs to the wall

Posted on 12:40 pm, April 20, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

…. there is nothing more dangerous than Queenslanders with their backs to the wall.

So said Queensland State Development Minister Cameron Dick.

Maybe.  Just maybe.  But you know what is more dangerous.  A Queensland Labor politician with access to the Treasury.  For that, all Australia need to be scared.

Reported in the Nine Entertainment papers:

As Virgin Australia scrambles to stave off collapse, NSW and Queensland (governments) have entered a bidding war over which state will secure the airline’s headquarters.

We must all be comforted in the knowledge that State Governments are happy to throw other people’s money – not to keep Virgin afloat so as to maintain some semblance of airline competition in Australia – but to “secure the airline’s headquarters“.

According to the report:

The NSW government has put forward a Virgin Australia rescue package – with the condition of relocating the airline’s headquarters to Sydney.

TAFKAS does not know about others, but he just can’t wait for the Victorian Premier to jump in and gazump them all.  And the private equity and other investment folk looking to pick up the business on the cheap must be laughing their arses off.

4 Responses to There is nothing more dangerous than Queenslanders with their backs to the wall

  1. Hay Stockard
    #3420629, posted on April 20, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Will the politicians and mandarins fight like rats when they are cornered? The mongrelise have the whip hand at the moment and are delighting in using it.
    I just hope pushback when it comes is more civil than the way those bastards are treating us.

  2. Roger
    #3420631, posted on April 20, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    How much per job is this going to cost us?

  3. MACK
    #3420635, posted on April 20, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Danny the Union Stooge has apparently borrowed $25 billion or something and won’t say why. Perhaps this is the reason.

  4. nfw
    #3420636, posted on April 20, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Looking at its shareholders I thought Virgin Australia‘s HQ was somewhere in China.

