…. there is nothing more dangerous than Queenslanders with their backs to the wall.

So said Queensland State Development Minister Cameron Dick.

Maybe. Just maybe. But you know what is more dangerous. A Queensland Labor politician with access to the Treasury. For that, all Australia need to be scared.

Reported in the Nine Entertainment papers:

As Virgin Australia scrambles to stave off collapse, NSW and Queensland (governments) have entered a bidding war over which state will secure the airline’s headquarters.

We must all be comforted in the knowledge that State Governments are happy to throw other people’s money – not to keep Virgin afloat so as to maintain some semblance of airline competition in Australia – but to “secure the airline’s headquarters“.

According to the report:

The NSW government has put forward a Virgin Australia rescue package – with the condition of relocating the airline’s headquarters to Sydney.

TAFKAS does not know about others, but he just can’t wait for the Victorian Premier to jump in and gazump them all. And the private equity and other investment folk looking to pick up the business on the cheap must be laughing their arses off.