They’re Poxy But Good: Has Volvo Land Beclowned The World?

Graphical primer: A Comparison of Lockdown UK With Non-Lockdown Sweden.
In The Australian: Coronavirus: Free-to-roam Swedes ‘flatten curve’.
Both critics and advocates of lockdowns have found ammunition in the Swedish experience. On the one hand, there is some early evidence that the government may have spared the economy some of the damage inflicted by stricter shutdowns in other countries.
By the start of April less than 6 per cent of its workforce had filed claims for unemployment benefits, compared with more than 14 per cent in Norway.
Forecasters predict that Sweden’s GDP will decline by about 6 per cent between the start of April and the end of June, while Germany’s is expected to fall by nearly 10 per cent and Britain’s by as much as 35 per cent.
Sweden’s approach is being criticised, according to the report above (re-printed from the London Times), by a “large number of scientists” because the country has a per capita fatality rate double Denmark’s and more than quadruple Norway’s. Coronavirus and ‘climate change’ are becoming more ideologically correlative by the day – in rhetoric, statism, anti-Americanism and legerdemain. Panic chieftains for both only use “per capita” when it suits them, for example. They delight in claiming the US is now the “epicentre” of COVID-19. But its death rate and rates of death per capita are amongst the lowest in the world. On Sweden again, its neighbours and Britain will certainly suffer casualties from self-inflicted economic catastrophe; these may well make any ‘victory’ of a pandemic management contest entirely Pyrrhic.
Yesterday Sweden reported 563 new cases compared to Australia’s worst day of 497 and yesterday we got only a handful (I don’t believe the 0 that Johns Hopkins is reporting). Sweden has had over 14,000 cases compared to our 6500 and 1500 deaths compared to our 67 All from a population 40% of the size of Australia.
Graphs show very little slowdown in new cases. The only 3 places I can see with large reductions are Australia, new Zealand and China.
Not a fair comparison.
We are an island. In the Southern Hemisphere. Far away from the hot zone.
Compare them to their Western European neighbours and they are doing very well and not copping the full economic and societal hit.
Cause of death is often difficult to judge in people with several active illnesses, even for experts, so death rates have big issues.
Cases are a bit more accurate:
Sweden 1424 cases per million population:
Norway 1306
Denmark 1275
I guess there’s an irony in that Volvo is owned by a Chinese company.
The Swiss have a plan to roll back their restrictions from next week. To quote from my sister-in-law:
Can we see a comparison of Sweden with Switzerland?
Maybe this just says the NHS will kill you.
A few thoughts-
Sweden’s commuter infrastructure is pretty analogous to the U.K and NY/NJ, dense population hubs and lots of rail, into the Stockholm Underground. It would be hard to shut that down, and hard to dis-infect on the run, as Singapore has shown. That might explain the steep infection rate in comparison to NZ and Oz.
Sweden's commuter infrastructure is pretty analogous to the U.K and NY/NJ, dense population hubs and lots of rail, into the Stockholm Underground. It would be hard to shut that down, and hard to dis-infect on the run, as Singapore has shown. That might explain the steep infection rate in comparison to NZ and Oz.
And lastly, with ironicness… Volvo is now owned by the chunky Geely corp.
The last great fridge on wheels was the ’89 240GL, with honorable mentions to the ’95 850R and the 2004 XC90 with the Yamaha 4.4L V8. The new V90 crosscountry looks lovely… but it’s made in Ch!na.
Sweden automatically reports the death of anyone who dies within 30 days of a positive COVID-19 test as a death from the virus. In culturally & geographically similar Norway, a death is only registered as caused by COVID-19 if the doctor decides a) that was the cause and b) to report it as such.
I can hardly believe Sweden is showing a higher death rate per million than Norway, given the above /sarc