They’re Poxy But Good: Has Volvo Land Beclowned The World?

Both critics and advocates of lockdowns have found ammunition in the Swedish experience. On the one hand, there is some early evidence that the government may have spared the economy some of the damage inflicted by stricter shutdowns in other countries.

By the start of April less than 6 per cent of its workforce had filed claims for unemployment benefits, compared with more than 14 per cent in Norway.

Forecasters predict that Sweden’s GDP will decline by about 6 per cent between the start of April and the end of June, while Germany’s is expected to fall by nearly 10 per cent and Britain’s by as much as 35 per cent.