William York: Waltzing with Malcolm (Rewording a national anthem)

Once a merchant banker squatted up in Canberra
He was as liberal as Liberals could be
And he sang as he watched and waited for his NEG to boil
This country needs cheaper eN Er Gy
Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics
Batteries and hydro are where we should be
And he sang as he watched and waited for his NEG to boil
This country needs cheaper energy
Down came consultants to drink from the public trough
Up jumped the banker to greet them with glee
You’ll get rewards if you guide me through this labyrinth
This country needs cheaper energy
Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics
Batteries and hydro are where we should be
You’ll get rewarded if you guide me through this labyrinth
This country needs cheaper energy
Up jumped a rival, angered by a scrambled NEG
Up jumped supporters, all forty three
We’re off to the party room to sort out the leadership
This country needs cheaper energy
Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics
Batteries and hydro are where we should be
We’re off to the party room to sort out the leadership
This country needs cheaper energy
Up jumped the banker and leapt into his limousine
You’ll never get me by vote said he
And a voice may be heard as you stroll round the harbourside
This country needs cheaper energy
Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics
Batteries and hydro are where we should be
And a voice may be heard as you stroll round the harbourside
This country needs cheaper energy
Post-script or post-tweet?
Down came the scribblers writing up the banker’s rage
Murdoch and Stokes were as bad as could be
The pair had conspired to really try to do him in
That is the truth – from your ABC
Best rendition of waltzing matilda Ive heard for a while
I heard the national anthem was “Advance Mal Turnbull moi”.
Best thing Turnbull did was to keep Dutton out of the LNP leadership.
Murdoch owns the Right of the party.
At least Murdoch’s not running the country any more.
Mind you, nor is Morrison right now.
Biology always trumps politics.
If there’s one reason to love Trump, it’s because he’s truly revealed to the world all of the world’s idiots.
TDS is more contagious than Wuhan Flu.
Despite everything, Julia Gillard her socialist/communist agenda and opening the borders, Kevin Rudd with his very ill planned pink batts and never showing compassion to deaths, Malcolm Turnbull a traitor and back stabber,
I don’t think former PMs are fair game. When they are in government yes be critical and make a little fun, but when they leave or deposed it’s time to let go.
They are people after all whose biggest moment may have ended badly. Why not be kind to someone’s grief.