William York: Waltzing with Malcolm (Rewording a national anthem)

Once a merchant banker squatted up in Canberra

He was as liberal as Liberals could be

And he sang as he watched and waited for his NEG to boil

This country needs cheaper eN Er Gy

Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics

Batteries and hydro are where we should be

And he sang as he watched and waited for his NEG to boil

This country needs cheaper energy

Down came consultants to drink from the public trough

Up jumped the banker to greet them with glee

You’ll get rewards if you guide me through this labyrinth

This country needs cheaper energy

Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics

Batteries and hydro are where we should be

You’ll get rewarded if you guide me through this labyrinth

This country needs cheaper energy

Up jumped a rival, angered by a scrambled NEG

Up jumped supporters, all forty three

We’re off to the party room to sort out the leadership

This country needs cheaper energy

Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics

Batteries and hydro are where we should be

We’re off to the party room to sort out the leadership

This country needs cheaper energy

Up jumped the banker and leapt into his limousine

You’ll never get me by vote said he

And a voice may be heard as you stroll round the harbourside

This country needs cheaper energy

Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics

Batteries and hydro are where we should be

And a voice may be heard as you stroll round the harbourside

This country needs cheaper energy

Post-script or post-tweet?

Down came the scribblers writing up the banker’s rage

Murdoch and Stokes were as bad as could be

The pair had conspired to really try to do him in

That is the truth – from your ABC