William York: Waltzing with Malcolm (Rewording a national anthem)

Once a merchant banker squatted up in Canberra

He was as liberal as Liberals could be

And he sang as he watched and waited for his NEG to boil

This country needs cheaper eN Er Gy

 

Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics

Batteries and hydro are where we should be

And he sang as he watched and waited for his NEG to boil

This country needs cheaper energy

 

Down came consultants to drink from the public trough

Up jumped the banker to greet them with glee

You’ll get rewards if you guide me through this labyrinth

This country needs cheaper energy

 

Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics

Batteries and hydro are where we should be

You’ll get rewarded if you guide me through this labyrinth

This country needs cheaper energy

 

Up jumped a rival, angered by a scrambled NEG

Up jumped supporters, all forty three

We’re off to the party room to sort out the leadership

This country needs cheaper energy

 

Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics

Batteries and hydro are where we should be

We’re off to the party room to sort out the leadership

This country needs cheaper energy

 

Up jumped the banker and leapt into his limousine

You’ll never get me by vote said he

And a voice may be heard as you stroll round the harbourside

This country needs cheaper energy

 

Photo-voltaics, photo-voltaics

Batteries and hydro are where we should be

And a voice may be heard as you stroll round the harbourside

This country needs cheaper energy

 

Post-script or post-tweet?

Down came the scribblers writing up the banker’s rage

Murdoch and Stokes were as bad as could be

The pair had conspired to really try to do him in

That is the truth – from your ABC

5 Responses to William York: Waltzing with Malcolm (Rewording a national anthem)

  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3421307, posted on April 20, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Best rendition of waltzing matilda Ive heard for a while

  2. Leo G
    #3421332, posted on April 20, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    I heard the national anthem was “Advance Mal Turnbull moi”.

  3. 1735099
    #3421340, posted on April 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Best thing Turnbull did was to keep Dutton out of the LNP leadership.
    Murdoch owns the Right of the party.
    At least Murdoch’s not running the country any more.
    Mind you, nor is Morrison right now.
    Biology always trumps politics.

  4. bemused
    #3421345, posted on April 20, 2020 at 8:14 pm

    If there’s one reason to love Trump, it’s because he’s truly revealed to the world all of the world’s idiots.

    TDS is more contagious than Wuhan Flu.

  5. candy
    #3421372, posted on April 20, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Despite everything, Julia Gillard her socialist/communist agenda and opening the borders, Kevin Rudd with his very ill planned pink batts and never showing compassion to deaths, Malcolm Turnbull a traitor and back stabber,
    I don’t think former PMs are fair game. When they are in government yes be critical and make a little fun, but when they leave or deposed it’s time to let go.

    They are people after all whose biggest moment may have ended badly. Why not be kind to someone’s grief.

