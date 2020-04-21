I stand with Gigi

I woke up this morning to see twitter in absolute meltdown. An evil, rabid, Trumpkinaut, neo-liberal, has appeared on ABC television and dared to suggest there might be trade-offs in economics. There I had been watching re-runs of Survivor instead of Q&A.
Just kidding – I’d never watch Q&A.
Anyway – it turns out that UNSW academic Gigi Foster was to blame for the meltdown. I have disagreed with Gigi Foster’s research work in past so was somewhat surprised that she may have said anything remotely sensible.
Sorry Gigi. You were awesome. Let’s go to the transcript:
GIGI FOSTER: I don’t think that anybody is saying we should abandon the old people. I fact, I think that that’s been one of the most consistent messages that we’ve seen from responses around the world, and I even said it on my radio program a few weeks ago – we should be quarantining the older people to the extent we can – voluntarily, of course. You don’t force anybody in our society to do something, ideally, but…
So, if somebody wants to hug their grandchild, fine. But people in nursing homes who can be quarantined, yes, we should protect them. That doesn’t mean that, you know, we shouldn’t be thinking as well about other human welfare costs. And I reject the idea that it’s lives versus the economy. It’s lives versus lives. The economy is about lives. It’s about protection of lives and human welfare and livelihood.
…
GIGI FOSTER: What frustrates me about this is when people talk about the economic costs of the lockdown, they often don’t think in detail in terms of counting lives, as we do with the epidemiological models, for example. So, has anyone here actually thought about how would you get a measure of the traded lives? When we lock an economy down, what are we sacrificing in terms of lives?
Economists have tried to do that, and we try to do it in currencies like the value of a statistical life, or the quality-adjusted life year, or the wellbeing year. And those quantities enable you to think about lives on one side versus lives on the other. And, I mean, if you do that kind of calculus, you realise very quickly that even with a very, very extreme epidemic in Australia, we are still potentially better off not having an economic lockdown in the first place, because of the incredible effects that you see not just in a short-run way, but in many, many years to come.
SALLY McMANUS: How can you say that? How can you say that? Like, we’re avoiding what’s happened in the UK, what’s happening in the US. The idea of having our ICUs overrun, our healthcare workers dying as well, is just the most horrible thought.
GIGI FOSTER: It’s horrible. It’s horrible either way. The coronavirus has made the world awful. I mean, there’s absolutely no doubt about that. But in order to have a proper discussion about trade-offs, you need to think in terms of lives that you’re giving up. And I know it’s invisible lives and it’s difficult to imagine that when we aggregate, for example, all of the health effects, all of the mental health effects, all of the effects of people right now who have illnesses other than COVID-19…
…
GIGI FOSTER: Well, I think it’s much too early to be able to tell for sure what the full economic impact is going to be of what we have done to ourselves, because this is not going to be a V-shaped recovery. Recoveries don’t come in V-shapes. We have destroyed network links. We have, you know, severed our overseas trading links in a lot of cases, in many industries.
Now, some of these JobKeeper program-type payments and programs will allow us to retain some of those links so that the employers and employees don’t have to reform, but that process of reforming and getting the economy geared up again, that takes a lot of time. So, we’re not going to see the full economic impacts for at least a year or more.
SALLY McMANUS: But we’ve got time. We don’t have what could have been 10,000 lives. Like, that’s the difference.
GIGI FOSTER: Again, have you done the calculus on the other side of the equation?
SALLY McMANUS: But are you talking about lost opportunity, or are you…?
GIGI FOSTER: I’m talking about lost lives. I’m talking about quality-adjusted life years which is the normal currency that people use when they’re making decisions in developed countries about how much to spend on saving people’s lives, because we always have to allocate resources. We don’t like to think about this, but it happens all the time, every day, in a health ministry in a developed country.
There has to be a choice about how to allocate your scarce resources. How much towards cancer research, how much towards, you know, this, that and the other – different disability and illness that can affect people all throughout their lives. And when those decisions are made, when the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme decides what drugs to take on, it’s using QALYs.
Gigi Foster was invited onto the show to provide an economic perspective. As far as I can see that is exactly what she did. Now we can argue whether or not the economic perspective is good or bad, valuable or not. But what she did is economics.
Unlike the authors and signatories to a bizarre open letter that got published yesterday.
Some might expect economists, of all people, to endorse this calculus.
But as economists we categorically reject these views, and we believe they do not represent the majority of our profession.
We believe a callous indifference to life is morally objectionable, and that it would be a mistake to expect a premature loosening of restrictions to be beneficial to the economy and jobs, given the rapid rate of contagion.
It is wishful thinking to believe we face a choice between a buoyant economy without social distancing and a deep recession with social distancing.
In a world with COVID-19, there are no good choices.
In the very first instance that is a false dichotomy. Nobody is suggesting the only choice is between death for the vulnerable or complete lockdown. But that doesn’t worry me too much, this is problematic:
We believe a callous indifference to life is morally objectionable
Cost-benefit analysis is not a callous indifference to life.
Then in the text of the open letter itself:
Some commentators have expressed the view there is a trade-off between the public health and economic aspects of the crisis. We, as economists, believe this is a false distinction.
The notion that there are not and cannot be trade-offs in economics is antithetical to what the discipline of economics is all about.
They are political actors dressing up their ideologies as somehow scientific.
And they wonder why no one wants to study economics anymore.
Gigi Foster is absolutely correct, and Sally McManus is a dunderhead. Doing this calculus is the very opposite of being “callously indifferent to lives” — it is caring so much that you want to minimise the long-run loss of life. NOT to do so is absolutely unethical — it is sacrificing our children for ourselves, literally.
Here’s Bill Hayden’s take back in 1996; would he think the same now that he’s 87 and worse than unproductive as he draws his large taxpayer-funded Parliamentary Pension and contributes SFA.
.
Bill Hayden, addressing the Royal Australian College of Physicians on the Gold Coast in 1995:
“there is a point when the succeeding generations deserve to be disencumbered – to coin a clumsy word – of some unproductive burdens”
The same clowns taxing “Carbon”, presumably.
I’ll bet quite a few shekels that there is never a study into the loss of life from the economic close down. Gigi Foster is carefully touching on it.
Aside from quality of life – into which I put the coffee shop owners and employees, plus the other thousands and thousands – there is the actual loss of life from cancelled and delayed elective surgery and treatment.
If someone dies from lack of elective surgery, the death certificate is NOT going to say, “Died from lack of elective surgery.”
It’s going to say, “Died from heart failure (add in whatever)”
So, when the royal commission comes along, and some lawyer is paid a few million dollars, he’s going to go through the death certificates, and lo and behold! NO ONE died from lack of elective surgery. It’s right there in the records!
Added to this of course, is that not only did the person not die from lack of elective surgery, they probably died from the chinese virus, because ya know, there’s a bit of that about.
And that’s the reason we can’t take any records as anything like accurate, which also means we can’t take the present records as anything like accurate.
I’d venture this. Why does the US have more victims that Italy or even China, as the ABC just loves to scream and yell?
1st. Because Italy is 60 million people and the US is 300 million people.
2nd. Because the US keeps better records.
3rd. Because you cannot believe a single statement from the Chinese Government. They lie constantly.
Anyone who signed that amateurish letter should hand back their degree, retire without benefits and shut up.
A trade unionist talking about people’s health and the economy?
That’s the problem with these apostate lefty scum. They are all terrified of death. If you don’t die you don’t meet Jesus.
We believe a callous indifference to life is morally objectionable
I bet they don’t include abortion.
I suppose the worse things get the more there is for McManus to step in and be the hero over. It’s a long term political strategy to make it to parliament and run for PM having given job keeper to the ‘masses’
Funnily enough, she’s probably the strategic reason the ALP lost the last election. The ACTU campaign was a lemon targetting mostly class warfare and didn’t sway enough voters to back Shorten.
I’d love to know just what percentage of Sally McManus’s ACTU union members have lost their jobs and salaries? I’d hazard a guess relatively few…relatively few of her members will have been economically devastated, so it’s easy for her to appear smug and virtuously superior when no-one’s banging down her door complaining!
Dinky +10
And euthanasia – euphemistically called “dying with dignity” where death is the greatest indignity of all!
We believe a callous indifference to life is morally objectionable
I bet they don’t include abortion.
Yes, and they don’t even recognise themselves for the putrid hypocrites that they are.
The government’s analysis has been very naive and only considered two options – Business As Usual or complete shutdown of the economy. There were other options available the most obvious one being quarantine the vulnerable and let the rest of the community go about their business (but with appropriate social distancing and other precautions).
The govt should immediately start implementing a policy of quarantining the vulnerable and letting the economy get moving again. If Morrison thinks this lock down can last 6 months he is joking.
Article in Weekend Australian was talking about lack of patients in Sydney and Melbourne hospitals as been cleared to make way for virus cases.
Another article in Saturday Courier Mail described the work of an ICU nurse dealing with virus cases in Princess Alexandra hospital. 1 nurse per virus patient in the ICU working 12 hours shifts. However maximum number of virus cases at one time in that ICU has been 3 ! Have heard same in Brisbane Women’s hospital.
Think about it. Massive reduction in traffic accidents and sporting injuries, no elective surgeries etc. Despite the hype about overworked medical workers the reality is that the great majority are underworked compared to normal.
Meanwhile the PM and Qld premier use the health workers to hide behind only postponing pay rises and not considering cuts for workers who are at home.
Doesn’t Mc Manuses cohorts favour euthanasia and late term abortions typical of that persuasion never walk the talk or hypocritic al.
I queried in an earlier posts whether cost benefit analyses were done on what I classify a “life” decision that is a major decision that is going to have consequences both positive and negative. Unless written down and weighting given it is very hard to make an informed decision. We do not seem to teach this method of decision making for what many would classify as something that can be done in the head by mulling over the perceived good and bad and coming to a conclusion when it is impossible to have all the detail in your head and be able to see a complete picture . .
I am not talking calculus or economics just common sense so here is a question . Avoid virus and Lock up all vulnerable oldies with extremely limited contact with people versus well being decline what weighting would you give both .?