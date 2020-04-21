Is the land of the wombat and other unique marsupials also unique in attempting a green energy transition with no nuclear power and no place to run an extension cord when we are caught short?

Ruth Park created an endearing and exasperating Muddle-Headed Wombat to amuse children with his antics, in company with the whiny Tabby and the practical Mouse.

So what has been happening with energy policy? How come we have the Federal Opposition, the states, the Business Council of Australia and others agitating for zero emissions with no regard to the feasibility of the project.

Who were the energy planners and policy makers who set us on this path? Where are they now? A finger of suspicion points to the AEMO where the CEO was imported from New York to oversight the green transition. How is it going there by the way?

If Ruth Park was alive to day she could add another volume to the collection – The Muddle-headed Wombat Does Energy Policy.