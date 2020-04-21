Liberty Quote
“Free competition enforced by law” is a grotesque contradiction in terms.— Ayn Rand
Tuesday Forum: April 21, 2020
Do l dare to dream?
Second?
Boom. And we’re live.
I’m ready Malcolm Turnbull’s book on-line. The first chapter is quite depressing.
calli, that Fury Road clip doesn’t deserve to be left on the old fred.
Scientists now acknowledge cloud cover changes “control the Earth’s hydrological cycle”, “regulate the Earth’s climate”, and “dominate the melt signal” for the Greenland ice sheet via modulation of absorbed shortwave radiation. CO2 goes unmentioned as a contributing factor.
Climate modeling of factors influencing Greenland warming, surface melt have been 100% wrong
A few years ago scientists acknowledged “a major disparity in trends between models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project 5 (CMIP5) and observations for the last 20-30 years” (Hanna et al., 2018).
All 36 climate models simulating blocking over Greenland were wrong. None of the models were correct.
The abysmal performance of the modeling relative to observations has been ongoing for the last 20 to 30 years – effectively for the entire time the CMIP5 models have been in existence.
In all other scientific fields, a one hundred percent failure rate ongoing for decades would have long ago resulted in a reassessment of modeling parameters. Climate science is apparently in a realm of its own.
https://notrickszone.com/2020/04/20/new-studies-show-cloud-cover-changes-have-driven-greenland-warming-and-ice-melt-trends-since-the-1990s/#comments
1st
Okay.
Arky-Force on a mercy dash
under 10?
Good find mem.
Sent onto usual suspects.
I reckon there’s a great wodge of tp behind those speakers.
Otherwise they might be fined for non-essential travel.
So have the union super funds bought Virgin yet?
Eleventy-eleven again!
Oh and my “perky” avartarian tribute to Lizzie did not show up.
It was awesome
Maybe Vicpol could put out ads saying “If you think you may have been murdered by George Pell, we’d like to hear from you.”
Legalise Sedition – I clicked on your name. Which one are you?
The only thing worse than the insane prescriptions of how long the shutdown will last, is the gloating tone in which they are so often delivered by pols and the media. Last night they were gloating “If you think you’re getting back into a pub any time before NOVEMBER, think again..”
Yes, Doomykins. We wondered what your new open fred policy would be in the latest week of the public service coup d’etat against Australia.
So now we know: it’s daily (except Sundays) right om morning tea time!
Scouring the original translations of the sacred texts of the Arkpocylipse Ive discovered a vital mistranslated error.
Its the 4 Armadillomen of the Arkypocolipse, disease is actually redundant.
And the Armadilloes are named Karen.
https://www.thesudburystar.com/2015/07/31/texas-man-shoots-armadillo-gets-hit-in-face-by-bullet-ricochet/wcm/1027b0f3-e416-4ea7-b2f9-d41162b7267c
The governments reliance on fuel excise and taxing oil producers. Gone. With a negative oil price won’t the government have to be paying out?
I think Turnbull and Hilary Clinton are on the same meds.
Doomykins
That’s what darling Gab calls him. I call him Doomlord Master Sir. And I say it standing to attention or kneeling at his feet … something like that.
Is this the way to Armadillo?
Hi Arky!
One would hope that they are merely insight less high functioning narcissists who are shocked that things didn’t go according to plan.
The more worrying explanation is that they truly believe in their right to rule.
Are you reading the book, OB? I can send you the PDF.
Graeme Bird was right about one thing.
CHEAP AND ABUNDANT ENERGY
The liquid thorium fluoride reactor in five minutes.
ENERGY DENSITY
A golf ball size chunk of thorium has all of the energy you would consume over your entire life.
Norway will not be able to service government or private debts with these oil prices.
It’s over for the Nordic model.
Paging Calli the builder:
What can I use to kill off green mould on old painted wooden decking?
Has Donald Trump got any chance of outwitting this latest attempt to overthrow him. Is he actually listening to anyone who is on his side. Time is rapidly running out.
Luckily for them, they have eschewed investments that promote global warming. Oh hang on.
johanna
#3422106, posted on April 21, 2020 at 10:42 am
The stupid, it burns:
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer says eliminating coronavirus across Australia is possible if testing is ramped up to include everyone, regardless of symptoms.
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told ABC Radio Melbourne seven more cases of coronavirus were confirmed overnight in the state, and that low numbers of new infections across the nation indicated Australia was on its way to zero cases.
“I think we’ve done enough to get to where we’re at. We’ve gone earlier than most countries with comparable rates anywhere in the world and I think that’s why we’re in the position we’re in,” Professor Sutton said.
He said in comparison to New Zealand “we’re very much on the same pathway”.
“Elimination is actually a viable option for us here in Australia so I wouldn’t rule it out in terms of being in as optimistic position as New Zealand.”
Vic COVID-19 snapshot
Confirmed cases so far: 1,329
Deaths: 15
Suspected community transmissions: 136
Cases in hospital: 28
Intensive care patients: 11
Recovered patients: 1,196
Tests carried out: More than 86,000
He said elimination would only be possible if testing was expanded to people without symptoms.
“I think there are lots of complexities with eliminations. It does mean having zero cases across the entire country. It would need a surveillance system which would mean no cases of transmission anywhere,” he said.
So, you overpaid eejit, how are you going to stop it coming in from overseas forever? Tourists, business travellers, students – are you going to seal up the country for good? Like North Korea?
And don’t you love the bit about the need for ‘surveillance.’
One thing we have learned recently is that the public health sector is choc a bloc with morons like this guy. Not a lick of common sense between them, and totalitarian inclinations galore.
Reposted from OT
Bar Beach Swimmer
#3422131, posted on April 21, 2020 at 10:57 am
For some, aging can bring on a physical and mental decline. Short term memory loss, the result of brain degeneration, is quite difficult to deal with. In such cases, what is happening at this very moment is almost instantly forgotten. Yet the memories of decades past are vivid in the waking life of the subject.
Therapeutic strategies to ameliorate the stress brought about by the confusion that arises when the subject is unexpectedly brought back into the present, may include setting up their care facility to resemble a happy, earlier time.
Such a time would be one that keeps calling them back – for example, think about erecting a bus stop in the garden for the subject to re-enact his bus expedition to that memorable movie with his charges in tow. That seems to have been a high point in his life!
However, always keep in mind that in engaging the subject in conversation may provide further insight, be mindful not to have him mentally wander too much, otherwise too much fixated rehashing may be brought on.
One thing we have learned recently is that the public health sector is choc a bloc with morons like this guy. Not a lick of common sense between them, and totalitarian inclinations galore.
The best & brightest medicos don’t go in to public health.
From the old thread, Vicco CMO
“Elimination is actually a viable option for us here in Australia so I wouldn’t rule it out in terms of being in as optimistic position as New Zealand.”
I don’t think that he has taken account of the need to quarantine everyone who enters Australia for years to come for at least two weeks, nor the reaction from the SJWs and the universities.
Interesting times!
In Big Brain news:
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton:
Yup. I think that too.
Clouds are not modelled correctly by any climate models. The reason is the role of clouds as agents of climate change works completely against the alarmist’s position that CO2 controls the climate. This is a water world and water in its various forms is the boss. This has been known for a long time by genuine scientists but ignored by alarmists:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2007JD008431
Cardinal Pell and the Victorian criminal justice system
By Fr Frank Brennan –
April 20, 2020
Scientists now acknowledge cloud cover changes “control the Earth’s hydrological cycle”.
Clouds, eh?
Who’d have thought.
Just got a call from the car dealership.
Dealership: Mr TE, your car needs a warranty service.
TE: Ok, can I book it in for Thursday, and can your bus drop me to work?
Dealership: we don’t do that any more, because of the virus.
TE: but buses and taxis are still running!
Dealership: um, yes, but, etc etc etc.
We live in a sort of version of what Robert Heinlein called “The Crazy Years”.
Thank you Ellie.
I’d be most grateful.
Let me guess. They’ve built a new computer model. Eventually somebody is going to have to explain the difference between “cause” and “effect” to these ‘scientists’.
Top 44
Very impressive
https://imgur.com/1CHWJhB
What?
https://imgur.com/QyK8FEK
More projections. From the World Health Organization
Over the course of the 21st century, tobacco use could kill a billion people or more unless urgent action is taken.
… Perseverance by all countries in expanding the reach of tobacco control programmes is needed to achieve the goal of a tobacco-free world, and is critical to saving the lives of the billion people who may otherwise die from tobacco-related illness this century.
https://www.who.int/tobacco/global_report/2011/en_tfi_global_report_2011_summary.pdf?ua=1
And the biggest pusher of this crap is the Center for Tobacco Research and Education, University of California (San Francisco), that holds a “It’s about a billion lives” symposium each year. Head of the Center is fat, rabid antismoker, Stan Glantz.
On Friday, January 22, 2016, Breathe California had the opportunity to attend the “It’s About A Billion Lives” symposium hosted by the Center for Tobacco Research and Education at the University of California, San Francisco. The symposium served the purpose of introducing the latest public health concerns surrounding tobacco research. The title of the symposium is based on the prediction that one billion lives will be lost from tobacco use by the end of the 21st century if current worldwide tobacco trends continue. Currently, tobacco use causes six million deaths every year worldwide.
https://www.ggbreathe.org/its-about-a-billion-lives/
I wrote two weeks ago that these people, the “Medical Expert” class that are running the west right now, want to go down in the history books as the first people to have stopped and completely eradicated a virus with no vaccine using nothing but a vast public health policy and state apparatus.
They’re dreaming of having their names alongside the public health giants of early last century.
Which means they know, or expect, the reaction and action to this virus is to be the standard from now on.
With Virgin a major sponsor, Victorias mad laws (MCG out til 2021), WA border shut for 6 months etc., the AFL is finished along with half the clubs.
A new comp next year with 10 teams.
If you want to keep abreast of Kung Fku politics, Tucker Carlson Tonight is must-watch, especially today’s opener about the petty tyrants in America — the state governors like Daniel Andrews in Victoria, egged on by the Silicon Valley tech monopolies — who are destroying their economies to score a political victory over those who want their way of life back.
PS: apologies for the quality of the Youtube edit. Google and the Silicon Valley zombies are making it harder and harder to get recordings of their most effective political enemies.
https://imgur.com/a/hKCQubf
Now you’re getting pretty close to the mark, Twostix.
Funny thing though, my understanding of WHO is that it is largely comprised of younger people –
hardly an oldie in sight. I wonder how those dastardly, omnipotent boomers are controlling it all?
That piece by Brennan linked above is worth a read, I didnt know this little detail for example.
It’s important that readers also appreciate that when George Pell became Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996, he took immediate steps to set up the ‘Melbourne Response’ with a series of expert panels to deal with issues of child sexual abuse in the church. Between 1996 and 2012, the church and the Victoria police worked closely together on protocols dealing with this vexed issue. The church’s Commissioner, the late Peter O’Callaghan QC, worked closely with high ranking state and police officials to ensure that the Melbourne Response complied with all state requirements.
Reading through Brennan’s piece linked by P above:
So Ashton’s has lied repeatedly and been exposed, firstly, to a parliamentary inquiry re Pell, and then to High Court under oath re Lawyer X, and he has suffered no repercussions and remains the Police Commissioner! And when this is reported the DPP steps in with:
What a rotting carcass the justice system in Victoria has become, and it rots from the head, beginning with Premier Dan Andrews.
Oh, yes, and during the parliamentary inquiry Ashton claimed the Church had made no referrals during those years, and then O’Callaghan pointed to hundreds of referrals made to police exposing Ashton’s first public lie.
On Our Selection Chapter Thirteen:
Now read on …
Top 50.
Bar Beach Swimmer,
You quite correct about the mental degeneration in the aging.
I had a visit from the local five oh the other day. Apparently if you get bored and decide to wander around the house naked you are supposed to do it on the inside.
Fortunately the cook is working from home and convinced them I had early onset dementia and they bought it. Sympathy. And they wouldn’t accept any cans of Guinness or Prosecco. Bastards.
Top 100!
Bugger!
That was the last of the Ginger Kisses.
Frightening how quickly you can become addicted to some things.
I’m gunna have to make another trip to Woolies.
Custard might be able to confirm, but when the old man was selling cars the most group think group were teachers.
I dont know in what context the comment was made but basically if you saw somebody out in the yard with a clipboard followed by banal stupid questions you’d pretty much guarantee that you were dealing with a school teacher.
Never wasted any time on them…