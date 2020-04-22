John Comnenus: Unrestricted Warfare, Deterrence and Why China Must Be Punished

The Wuhan Flu Virus has cost the World tens of thousands of lives, tens of millions of livelihoods and trillions of dollars in financial losses.

I previously argued that Australia can never afford to deal with another pandemic in the same way as we dealt with COVID 19 because we simply don’t have the money to spend 30% of GDP to respond to another single crisis. A good way to avoid another such pandemic is to make it far less likely that one starts, which is why China must be punished for COVID 19.

Right now China, Russia, Iran and others will be looking in admiration and anticipation at the damage wrought on the West by the COVID 19 virus. You can bet our adversaries are already working on COVID 20 and SARS 21 after seeing how successfully COVID 19 has crippled the West.

China must suffer disproportionate consequences for causing this pandemic as a means to deter any other country thinking that they can unleash a biological weapon on the West. I am not saying that COVID 19 is a Chinese biological weapon, but they sure look like they are trying to take advantage of the COVID induced chaos in the West. China might well have opportunistically turned an accidentally released Chinese virus into an international biological weapon of mass destruction. As I will show below, such an action is consistent with Chinese military doctrine and thought and China’s reported behaviour.

China cannot be allowed to succeed or benefit in any way from COVID 19, it must be punished very, very harshly so that every country can see that economic ruin is the consequence for starting a pandemic, and then hiding it, and especially if it deliberately exported the virus.

In nuclear warfare deterrence was maintained by Mutually Assured Destruction or MAD. MAD very successfully avoided nuclear war. In biological warfare (deliberate or opportunistic) deterrence might be achieved by Disproportionate Economic Devastation or DED.

Perhaps the best way to achieve this is for all the countries in the world to bring negligence law suits against China. Some suits have already been launched and some lawyers argue the traditional sovereign immunity of countries can be challenged. Finding a way to make a class action work offers excellent opportunities to achieve DED. China would be unlikely to attend court. If it didn’t attend court, the case would most likely be won, and then the issue will be the damages levied by the court against China. If China did attend court, it would need to try and avoid responsibility by arguing for sovereign immunity or argue the facts, which would be far more difficult. Either way, China would lose in the court of public opinion by turning up to argue in court.

If China did not attend Court, then damages could be taken by garnishing national debt owed to China. Ideally this would be done by every country who participates in the Class Action against China. This would effectively bankrupt China, cause DED and hopefully deter future pandemics.

Alternatively, and perhaps concurrently, the USA and the West needs work out if this was an act of war. We need to confirm the veracity of reports that China blocked travel from Wuhan within China but allowed travel to international destinations from Wuhan knowing that this would spread the virus to other countries. If these reports are true then it is almost certain China has engaged in biological warfare.

“Biological warfare sometimes known as “germ warfare,” biological weapons involve the use of toxins or infectious agents that are biological in origin. This can include bacteria, viruses, or fungi. These agents are used to incapacitate or kill humans, animals, or plants as part of a war effort.”

This is where Chinese military doctrine and theory is interesting and might provide a clue as to China’s culpability for an act of biological war.

China has adopted a military doctrine of unrestricted warfare where everything is used as a weapon.

As Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, the Chinese military theorists behind unrestricted warfare, write:

‘”Unrestricted Warfare”: Military/Civilian Distinctions Break Down “Unrestricted Warfare” means that any methods can be prepared for use, information is everywhere, the battlefield is everywhere, and that any technology might be combined with any other technology, and that the boundaries between war and non-war and between military and non-military affairs has systematically broken down. [pp. 6-7]’

And interestingly:

‘Methods of Attack: Viruses, Finance Are Also Weapons New weapons concepts are completely different from new concept weapons. New weapons concepts is a broad conception of weapons that transcends the military field: whatever method can be used to fight a war is a weapon. In this view, whatever provides benefits to mankind can also be turned around to be a weapon to harm mankind. That is to say that there is nothing in the world that cannot become a weapon. This smashes our conception of just what a weapon is. Just as technology is multiplying the number of different kinds of weapons, new thinking breaks down the distinction between weapon and non-weapon. To our way of thinking, a planned stock market crash, a computer virus attack, making the currency exchange rate of an enemy country erratic, and spreading rumors on the Internet about the leaders of an enemy country can all be thought of as new concept weapons. This new way of thinking puts weapons into the daily lives of civilians. New concept weapons can make of war something that even military professionals will find hard to imagine. Both soldiers and civilians will be disturbed to see items in their everyday lives become weapons that can attack and kill. [pp. 21 – 22]’

So did China, opportunistically turn a virus into a weapon to attack the West’s economies? Did it combine a virus with international travel to attack the West’s economies? It certainly appears to be within their military doctrine and their behaviour, allowing international travel from Wuhan whilst blocking domestic travel from Wuhan, strongly suggests a deliberate effort to spread the virus to the West which in turn suggests that China used COVID 19 as a biological weapon in a deliberate act of war against the Australia, the West and the World.

As a result, the USA, Australia, the West and the World should treat COVID 19 as an act of biological and economic unrestricted warfare by China. We should rapidly declare victory and impose punishing reparations on China by garnishing all debt owed to China as a means of ensuring China pays the reparations it owes and suffers DED or Disproportionate Economic Devastation. DED might deter others from trying to emulate the success China might otherwise achieve by deliberately spreading COVID 19.