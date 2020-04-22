John Comnenus: Unrestricted Warfare, Deterrence and Why China Must Be Punished

The Wuhan Flu Virus has cost the World tens of thousands of lives, tens of millions of livelihoods and trillions of dollars in financial losses.
I previously argued that Australia can never afford to deal with another pandemic in the same way as we dealt with COVID 19 because we simply don’t have the money to spend 30% of GDP to respond to another single crisis. A good way to avoid another such pandemic is to make it far less likely that one starts, which is why China must be punished for COVID 19.
Right now China, Russia, Iran and others will be looking in admiration and anticipation at the damage wrought on the West by the COVID 19 virus. You can bet our adversaries are already working on COVID 20 and SARS 21 after seeing how successfully COVID 19 has crippled the West.
China must suffer disproportionate consequences for causing this pandemic as a means to deter any other country thinking that they can unleash a biological weapon on the West. I am not saying that COVID 19 is a Chinese biological weapon, but they sure look like they are trying to take advantage of the COVID induced chaos in the West. China might well have opportunistically turned an accidentally released Chinese virus into an international biological weapon of mass destruction. As I will show below, such an action is consistent with Chinese military doctrine and thought and China’s reported behaviour.
China cannot be allowed to succeed or benefit in any way from COVID 19, it must be punished very, very harshly so that every country can see that economic ruin is the consequence for starting a pandemic, and then hiding it, and especially if it deliberately exported the virus.
In nuclear warfare deterrence was maintained by Mutually Assured Destruction or MAD. MAD very successfully avoided nuclear war. In biological warfare (deliberate or opportunistic) deterrence might be achieved by Disproportionate Economic Devastation or DED.
Perhaps the best way to achieve this is for all the countries in the world to bring negligence law suits against China. Some suits have already been launched and some lawyers argue the traditional sovereign immunity of countries can be challenged. Finding a way to make a class action work offers excellent opportunities to achieve DED. China would be unlikely to attend court. If it didn’t attend court, the case would most likely be won, and then the issue will be the damages levied by the court against China. If China did attend court, it would need to try and avoid responsibility by arguing for sovereign immunity or argue the facts, which would be far more difficult. Either way, China would lose in the court of public opinion by turning up to argue in court.
If China did not attend Court, then damages could be taken by garnishing national debt owed to China. Ideally this would be done by every country who participates in the Class Action against China. This would effectively bankrupt China, cause DED and hopefully deter future pandemics.
Alternatively, and perhaps concurrently, the USA and the West needs work out if this was an act of war. We need to confirm the veracity of reports that China blocked travel from Wuhan within China but allowed travel to international destinations from Wuhan knowing that this would spread the virus to other countries. If these reports are true then it is almost certain China has engaged in biological warfare.
“Biological warfare sometimes known as “germ warfare,” biological weapons involve the use of toxins or infectious agents that are biological in origin. This can include bacteria, viruses, or fungi. These agents are used to incapacitate or kill humans, animals, or plants as part of a war effort.”
This is where Chinese military doctrine and theory is interesting and might provide a clue as to China’s culpability for an act of biological war.
China has adopted a military doctrine of unrestricted warfare where everything is used as a weapon.
As Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui, the Chinese military theorists behind unrestricted warfare, write:
‘”Unrestricted Warfare”: Military/Civilian Distinctions Break Down
“Unrestricted Warfare” means that any methods can be prepared for use, information is everywhere, the battlefield is everywhere, and that any technology might be combined with any other technology, and that the boundaries between war and non-war and between military and non-military affairs has systematically broken down. [pp. 6-7]’
And interestingly:
‘Methods of Attack: Viruses, Finance Are Also Weapons
New weapons concepts are completely different from new concept weapons. New weapons concepts is a broad conception of weapons that transcends the military field: whatever method can be used to fight a war is a weapon. In this view, whatever provides benefits to mankind can also be turned around to be a weapon to harm mankind. That is to say that there is nothing in the world that cannot become a weapon. This smashes our conception of just what a weapon is. Just as technology is multiplying the number of different kinds of weapons, new thinking breaks down the distinction between weapon and non-weapon. To our way of thinking, a planned stock market crash, a computer virus attack, making the currency exchange rate of an enemy country erratic, and spreading rumors on the Internet about the leaders of an enemy country can all be thought of as new concept weapons. This new way of thinking puts weapons into the daily lives of civilians. New concept weapons can make of war something that even military professionals will find hard to imagine. Both soldiers and civilians will be disturbed to see items in their everyday lives become weapons that can attack and kill. [pp. 21 – 22]’
So did China, opportunistically turn a virus into a weapon to attack the West’s economies? Did it combine a virus with international travel to attack the West’s economies? It certainly appears to be within their military doctrine and their behaviour, allowing international travel from Wuhan whilst blocking domestic travel from Wuhan, strongly suggests a deliberate effort to spread the virus to the West which in turn suggests that China used COVID 19 as a biological weapon in a deliberate act of war against the Australia, the West and the World.
As a result, the USA, Australia, the West and the World should treat COVID 19 as an act of biological and economic unrestricted warfare by China. We should rapidly declare victory and impose punishing reparations on China by garnishing all debt owed to China as a means of ensuring China pays the reparations it owes and suffers DED or Disproportionate Economic Devastation. DED might deter others from trying to emulate the success China might otherwise achieve by deliberately spreading COVID 19.
Sadly, apart from the God Emperor .. all hail the Don! .. there is no leadership in the West who are prepared to come out and blame the Chicoms outright .. Sure they’ll waffle weasel complaints, quietly, but in the end Chicom goods/money will do the talking and it’ll be back to SNAFU!
If we need to treat China as the enemy, then we must treat its agents as our enemy as well. That means the entire labor party and many in the liberal party. I can’t see the one-party state of Australia doing this.
It’s most certainly warfare.
Someone tell Dan what happens to collaborators during/after war.
e.g. Quisling, Petain
“Guest Author”.
“A spokesperson said..” “A source from within the….” On condition of anonymity….”
Good to see fellow Internet Handles hard at work pimping the next war.
People may not be aware but one of the triggers for a nuclear retaliation is (or was) a deliberate use of germ warfare.
Thats the level of seriousness the almost certain deliberate “seeding” of infected people who then were facilitated travel to “the West” is at.
https://www.stimson.org/1997/nuclear-weapons-and-deterrence-biological-and-chemical-warfare/
He postulates that there are three main reasons why the United States might consider using nuclear weapons to retaliate against CB use: (1) to respond to, or revenge, high numbers of deaths among US and allied citizens or troops; (2) to avoid a disastrous defeat; and (3) to avoid the higher costs that a conventional, rather than nuclear, response to CB attacks could lead to, such as a large increase in the number of casualties suffered by the United States and its allies.
“Perhaps the best way to achieve this is for all the countries in the world to bring negligence law suits against China”
And a world wide freeze on trading with china until this issue is settled.
Malevolence or incompetence… Does it actually matter which? The guilty party is still the same
The last time the west imposed unaffordable reparations on a non-democratic regime it didn’t turn out well.
China will fail like all empires from it’s internal contradictions and sub-optimal resource allocations.
I draw a distinction between the Chinese people and the Emperor’s courtiers. Australia swaps a large bag of Chinese cash for a couple of million tonnes of otherwise worthless rock, so we’d have to come up with an alternative to our current pension, welfare and ‘free’ health and ‘education’ redistribution arrangements. We’ll all have to work until we die basically. If it’s not paying off the now $1 trillion debt, it will be much higher prices due to a plunge in our currency and deflationary spiral.
Vegetable gardening and keeping chooks will be very popular. Tripling the price of power won’t help a bit.
Simply expropriate all Chinese owned enterprises and property/businesses. They won’t mind because it’s a central tenant of communists to take what belongs to others. As if Scott Chamberlain ANZAC Spirit Who’s Never Worn a Uniform Morrison would ever have the guts to do that. Just another continuing to be paid coward.
Correction. The mass hysteria in the West and the frenzied totalitarian Statist excesses are what have done the harm. Very few people have died from the “Wuhan flu” itself. Regardless of the motives and actions of the CCP, the utterly reprehensible actions of the West’s ruling establishment and Deep State are the West’s own failures.
Blaming the CCP (as evil as they are) avoids facing up to the decline and decay of the West that this episode has revealed.
Going to war with China is a bad idea. It will transfer even more power to the same numpties who failed to handle this latest shitshow. If you think they are insufferable now, wait until they have war powers.
What’s more, Australia is in no condition to put up any serious war effort, nor have we been for a generation. We don’t even have a sense of national identity let alone social cohesion and loyalty to a cause.
Yup, yup and yup.
This talk of punishing China is stupid. China did not impose the unnecessary shutdown on us, our own Government did that.
And punish them how?
You really think they’re going to cough up? You think they give a shit about an International Court (which will already be corrupted anyway, like every other institution has been)?
How about we attack them militarily? We could hit them over the head with the rolled up plans for our NBN subs or launch a squadron of nail varnished, transgender nancy boys at them.
Perhaps economically? We could impose tariffs on manuka honey, ugg boots and vitamins. That’ll show ’em! End coal / iron ore exports? Practically shut down by The Greens and China has plenty of other sources anyway.
Can we at least fight a realistic and more worthwhile battle by outing, ousting and dealing with the filthy traitors and socialist scum in OUR country? You can’t take on another country when your own Government and institutions are riddled with traitors and scum who want to see this country destroyed (and are currently doing a great job of that).
Just imagine if 75 years ago we had strung up the striking Union traitor scum who sabotaged and stole from our Diggers, siding with Hitler and the Soviets AGAINST THEIR OWN COUNTRY. We let that slip and they thrived.
This could be our first and only decent chance to correct that mistake.