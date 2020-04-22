Juries: Hitchens For The Prosecution

Peter Hitchens has written an excellent critique of the contemporary jury system in the Anglophone world.

And then, amid the dismal suppression of freedom and the economic lunacy now gripping the world, came a sudden shaft of light. The High Court of Australia overturned the verdict and freed Cardinal Pell.”



Shaft of light it was but Hitchens argues the High Court’s finding that the Pell jury and the Victorian appellate judges were clueless about the doubts they should have recognised is a frightening indictment of a system open to vigilantism by the media (in this case, by the ABC) and increasingly rigged to favour the state. While we can’t know for certain what Justice Kidd might have decided in a judge-only trial, the ineptitude of the appeals court proves even that alternative is no guarantee of justice – not without root and branch reform.