Skin – Game – Not – Updated

Nassim Taleb describes a bureaucracy as a system of separating decision makers from the consequences of their decisions. But what would you call a system of separating the people offering advice from the consequence of taking that advice? Perhaps it might be academia.

Further to Sinc’s post of earlier this week about Gigi Foster’s performance on Q+A (did you notice how cool and hip TAFKAS is replacing the & with the +), comes Chris Edmond’s long reply (to Foster) on Twitter.

TAFKAS did not watch Q+A (he never watches it) and to be honest, did not really read Sinc’s post in detail, but apparently, Chris Edmond was appalled at what Gigi Foster said. Appalled!!!

But who is Chris Edmond you ask? Edmond is (according to his Twitter profile):

Professor of Economics, University of Melbourne

Fair enough. But Professor Edmond is also one of the 4 economists who penned the Open Letter from Australian Economists on Tradeoffs During the Covid 19 Crisis. The other 3 economists were Professor Hamilton from George Washington University, Professor Richard Holden from UNSW and Professor Bruce Preston from the University of Melbourne.

Did anyone notice the important commonality among the authors? They are all university professors. Nothing wrong with that. Absolutely nothing. Good luck to them. But then, a more honest title for this open letter would have been from Australian Academic Economists. Nevertheless.

Now TAFKAS is not sure of the sources of funds that pay for Professor Hamilton’s salary, but the other 3 are remunerated by Australian tax payers. And while tax payers may be unemployed and not paying tax, the salary of these Professors does not appear to have been impacted.

According to Edmond in his Twitter post:

In my view, as economists, we should be focused on the use of economic tools to mitigate all the suffering caused by this crisis, not just the narrowly economic but also the broader loss of well-being.

Well-being. Well how do you do. But that is not economics. That is social work. Professor Edmond is entitled to that view. But he should not swing into action, with his Bat-Halo from his well maintained sinecure car.

Professor Edmond also suggests that:

More generally, economists should be more humble.

Perhaps he and his colleagues start their journey down humble road by sharing some of the discomfort they are recommending others bear.

TAFKAS is not so arrogant as to suggest that the current policy settings are right or wrong. He does not know. And the truth is that we will never know because it is impossible to run a control experiment.

Decision makers are making choices between bad options – something they are generally unfamiliar with. But to dismiss the notion that there are other policy pathways based on a laughable reference to quantitative studies by people insulated from the alternative is not, how do you say, humble.

Breathtaking Post Script.

For those who can’t see the original letter and signatories see here.

TAFKAS has not checked every signatory be they all pretty much seem to be academics. Where are the financial services economists, the industry economists? Nowhere to be seen because they are probably at home having either lost their jobs or taken big fair hair cuts on their salary.

Howz that for Humble!