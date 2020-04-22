Liberty Quote
If the relationship of trust between government and people is replaced by growing conflict between over-government and the people’s impatient rejection of high taxes, the search for new ways to elude detection by the tax-inspectors and tax collectors may be expected to grow.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- Legalise Sedition on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- cohenite on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- Leigh Lowe on Tuesday Forum: April 21, 2020
- Black Ball on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- feelthebern on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Terry on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Juries: Hitchens For The Prosecution
- Biota on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- JC on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Farmer Gez on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Chris M on Man up and do it deliberately …
- Old School Conservative on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Legalise Sedition on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- John Bayley on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- Terry on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- Legalise Sedition on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Karabar on Man up and do it deliberately …
- Legalise Sedition on Nos Pullum: The Contested Fund
- bemused on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- Mother Lode on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- 1735099 on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- NoFixedAddress on Man up and do it deliberately …
- Ed Case on Tuesday Forum: April 21, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- JC on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Behind Enemy Lines on Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Nick on Tuesday Forum: April 21, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Juries: Hitchens For The Prosecution
- Nos Pullum: The Contested Fund
- Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Man up and do it deliberately …
- Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- I stand with Gigi
- Tuesday Forum: April 21, 2020
- The muddle headed wombat does energy policy
- Frauds and conmen
- William York: Waltzing with Malcolm (Rewording a national anthem)
- Bill Muehlenberg: Corona and Risk Assessment
- Lessons we should have learned in advance of the impending power crisis
- If only the authorities had an app for this
- There is nothing more dangerous than Queenslanders with their backs to the wall
- They’re Poxy But Good: Has Volvo Land Beclowned The World?
- The C-Word
- Hawaiian shirt to Australia: Miss me yet?
- Illustrating the political divide
- Quotes to help you put your mind at ease
- Dancing leads to fornication
- Monday Forum: April 20, 2020
- Why didn’t Malcolm see his removal as a CIA coup?
- The non-mandatory app
- Essential Reading
- Houston, we have a wind drought!
- Bennie G. Adkins
- Wait A Minute
- Something to remind us how repulsive the left actually is
- On hating the universities
- Democratic backlash
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Podium?
Pipped at the post!!
3
Cough sniffle. Shite..another 3 weeks in lockdown for Austraya
Gronk is back!
Just missed the podium. Should have stopped the painting job earlier!
Top 10 at last?
Just when we get on a roll lol.
Morning
I’ll post here for Winston.
True, and feeling abandoned is just as harsh. Probably moreso, to me. 🙁
Great surf here, and for the first time in weeks coal ships from Norah Head as far as one could see towards Newcastle
Cough sniffle. Shite..another 3 weeks in lockdown for Austraya
Probably more like 3 years for CFMEUistan.
Can anyone see the Hunchback of Spring Street NOT extending the lockdown repeatedly?
It is a magnificent day
Quicksilver pricing must be negative, the way the Doomlord goes through it…
2 cases in Victoria, but they deducted 2 off the tally (contracted interstate), so zero and 29 in hospital.
Economy destroyed over that.
It doesn’t bear thinking about what this country would be like if we had the UK’s numbers.
So Berejiklian has a bullshit presser about how important going to school is.
Clearly they want herd immunity and they also want the trappings of power that go along with an attempt to eradicate the virus.
But we’re told they want to eradicate the virus and we should be thankful to their kindness.
This is Kafkaesque.
Present!!
Top Twenny 😁
Geriatric Mayfly
#3423544, posted on April 22, 2020 at 10:02 am
Presuming someone has flicked through it. Is there any justification in the book for that Itfar dinner he put on for the Mozzies, and the fact that there was in attendance an individual of low character.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=malcom+turnbull+iftar+dinner&t=braveed&iax=images&ia=images
It doesn’t bear thinking about what this country would be like if we had the UK’s numbers.
Dickhead Dan would have Vicpol shooting people dead in the street, “at least they didn’t die of COVID – 19”.
Harry you are right about the budget.
What I said was based just on the spending.
There could be another 80 bn of debt alone by excise shortfall, restaurant closures and other workers not paying income tax.
I’d say a 250 bn AUD blowout to 850 bn is not off the cards.
State debts will rise, Victoria and QLD are already basket cases. States are idiotically coming up with their own “stimulus packages” too.
We might be at 60% debt to GDP in 2-3 years. That is near when it becomes unsustainable in the long run to carry debt.
Back when the EU started, the Maastricht treaty allowed for a 3% deficit, to preserve the currency and fiscal integrity of the currency union.
What makes us think we’re immune to the reality of debt is sheer ignorance and a lack of care.
I think the Canberra bubble fosters this to a large degree.
Not claiming causation, but, the cities with larger, visible rat and cockroach populations seem to have the bigger corona numbers.
e.g. London, NY
California study suggests up to 4% would test for the antibody.
It’s basically an intense, much more contagious version of ten flu.
https://www.studyfinds.org/study-rate-of-coronavirus-infections-in-la-up-to-55-times-higher-than-confirmed-cases/
I’m waiting for twitter to go into overdrive of Turnbridges’ shaming of Credlin. Just like they did for SHY. Anytime now. Oh for anyone who thinks Turnbridge is ‘copping it’, remember what Abbott copped for eating an onion? Louis the Flopteenth’s flounce in today’s paper should be a twitter goldmine.
I’m off to the supermarket to lick a few trolleys.
I think it is better to get a virus in this pleasant autumn weather than in the middle of a cold winter.
Watch this video about the stuffups in the UK, and you get to understand the successful dynamic between our chief bureaucrats and politicians particularly early in our potential outbreak.
There was a different result in Australia thanks to our great pathology labs – public and private – and the great work of our public health departments.
Even better if the Sputum Princess and Phlegm Princess were kept offshore until they could be cleared for quarantine.
Good work, Karabar…
—————————————————————————
Karabar
#3423600, posted on April 22, 2020 at 10:37 am
CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES – GOVERNMENT EDITION
Here are the official Coronavirus Guidelines:
1. Basically, you can’t leave the house for any reason, but if you have to, then you can.
2. Masks are useless. But they will protect you. They can save you, no they can’t, they’re useless, but wear one anyway. Now they’re mandatory. But maybe. Or not.
3. Stores are closed, except for the ones that are open.
4. You should not go to the hospital unless you have to go there. Stay out of the ER at all costs unless you’re having a medical emergency then it’s okay.
5. This virus is deadly but still not too scary, except that sometimes it actually leads to a global disaster. Stay calm and carry on.
6. Gloves won’t help, but they can still help. Especially if you wear the same pair for hours and everywhere you go, then you can not spread germs, nope. #science
7. Everyone needs to stay home, but it’s important to go out because sun. Sunlight will kill the virus but not if the virus kills you first by walking in the sunlight where you may be exposed to the virus.
8. There is no shortage of groceries in the supermarket, but there are many things missing when you go there in the evening, but not in the morning. Sometimes.
9. The virus has no effect on children except those it has affected or will affect.
10. Animals are not affected, but there is still a cat that tested positive in Belgium in February when no one had been tested yet, and a tiger.. and one really deadly but also possibly fictional but very sick bat.
11. You will have many symptoms when you are sick, but you can also get sick without symptoms, have symptoms without being sick, or be contagious without having symptoms.
12. In order not to get sick, you have to eat well and exercise, but also never go out to the grocery store so eat shelf stable processed crap and stay inside your four walls but also stay healthy.
13. It’s better to get some fresh air, but you may be arrested if you’re getting fresh air the wrong way and most importantly, don’t go to a park, the fresh air there is deadly.
14. Under no circumstances should you go to retirement homes, but if you have to take care of the elderly and bring them food and medication then fine. Just wear gloves. The same ones. All day.
15. If you are sick, you can’t go out, but you can go to the pharmacy to get your medications. Just don’t make eye contact cause you may spread your sickness that way.
16. You can get restaurant food delivered to the house, which may have been prepared by people who didn’t wear masks or gloves. But you have to leave your groceries outside for 3 hours to be decontaminated by the fresh air that also may have virus particles floating around in it.
17. Taxi drivers are immune to the virus apparently since you can still take a taxi ride with a random taxi driver. Just don’t take the taxi to your mom’s house because you know. Stay away from your mom.
18. You can walk around with a friend if you stay six feet apart but don’t visit with your family if they don’t live under the same roof as you. Even if you’ve all been locked inside for two months already. You may still have the virus and just not know it yet. You’ll find out. Wait another week. Wasn’t that week? Might be the next one. Keep waiting.
19. You are safe if you maintain the appropriate social distance, but you can’t go out with friends or strangers at the safe social distance. Social distancing means you shouldn’t leave your house and don’t be social, except you may go to the liquor store but don’t socialize there while you’re being socially distant.
20. The virus remains active on different surfaces for two hours, no, four, no, six, no, we didn’t say hours, maybe days? But it takes a damp environment. Oh no, not necessarily.
21. The virus stays in the air – well no, or yes, maybe, especially in a closed room, in one hour a sick person can infect ten, so if it falls, all our children were already infected at school before it was closed. But remember, if you stay at the recommended social distance, however in certain circumstances you should maintain a greater distance, which, studies show, the virus can travel further, maybe.
22. We count the number of deaths but we don’t know how many people are infected as we have only tested so far those who were “almost dead” to find out if that’s what they will die of…
23. The virus will only disappear if we achieve collective immunity. But stay inside until the virus disappears.
24. At all times obey zee Gruppenuhrer.
We are at war on two fronts – health and the economy (to paraphrase the National Cabinet)
I have seen many…many projections about catastrophic outcomes on the health front.
On the economy, all I’ve seen from the NC is budgetary expenses e.g. $130 billion to be spent on Jobkeeper.
I have seen nothing at all from the NC about all the other outcomes of shutting the economy down.
SOP for totalitarian wannabes.
The numbers, Numbers, once again in case you’re deaf.
Germany has nearly as many infections per million as the UK but a very different result in deaths. Four times less on current figures.
The early lockdown and testing actions by Germany have washed through and NOW we are looking at the ability of the health care providers to manage patients.
Germany wins hands down.
It astounds me that you cannot or will not do any basic research to back your political positions. The bloody numbers, Numbers are on the main site page, that Sinc had thoughtfully provided.
There is no excuse for your ignorance.
I reckon Myer and David Jones are gonsky.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/21/business/coronavirus-department-stores-neiman-marcus.html
@incoherent rambler
‘the cities with larger, visible rat and cockroach populations seem to have the bigger corona numbers.’
That assertion is not supported by the data. Case in point: Canberra.
The snippet posted on the other thread from the Turds penny dreadful by Nick is too good to leave there.
In one telling passage, he recalls with a sense of humiliation his last departure from Canberra on the August 2018 Sunday after Scott Morrison replaced him.
He couldn’t use “the big plane” to fly back to Sydney as his successor was using that RAAF flight, and he had to carry his luggage across the tarmac, in the full view of news photographers, to a smaller aircraft.
Excellent news Bruce of Newcastle. Is Gronk, is good. Very good. Wouldn’t be surprised if the Buccaneers got Antonio Brown either.