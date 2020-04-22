Wet market: Virus death Dracula a sexy “hero,” says lady writer

Any chance a GOP governor whose state was fatality central would be lionised over against Barack Obama? LOL, no. Giddy like all ABC journalists in Washington (especially the males), Emily Olson also claims “women are professing a newfound sexual attraction to Cuomo.”
It never ceases to amaze me how the press doesn’t sheet any blame for the New York/New Jersey disasters back onto the two men who endlessly tell the news they are in charge.
Trump doesn’t govern those states and his limited power over them is greeted with glee by the media and Dems.
The penny never drops for the MSM ladies.
The ABC published a story on Nuclear Power that shows there may be a small sliver of intelligence and common sense hiding in the organisation.
Of all people Michael Moore appears to have done a hatchet job on The Renewable Lie with his latest doc ‘Planet of the Humans’. Hope.
The media tongue-bathing of Cuomo indicates that Biden will withdraw and Cuomo will be “drafted” in as the new Democrat nominee for President.