Wet market: Virus death Dracula a sexy “hero,” says lady writer

Posted on 1:01 pm, April 22, 2020 by currencylad
Any chance a GOP governor whose state was fatality central would be lionised over against Barack Obama? LOL, no. Giddy like all ABC journalists in Washington (especially the males), Emily Olson also claims “women are professing a newfound sexual attraction to Cuomo.”
 

  1. Farmer Gez
    #3423753, posted on April 22, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    It never ceases to amaze me how the press doesn’t sheet any blame for the New York/New Jersey disasters back onto the two men who endlessly tell the news they are in charge.
    Trump doesn’t govern those states and his limited power over them is greeted with glee by the media and Dems.
    The penny never drops for the MSM ladies.

  2. gary
    #3423768, posted on April 22, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    The ABC published a story on Nuclear Power that shows there may be a small sliver of intelligence and common sense hiding in the organisation.

    The debate over nuclear technology is a controversial one, yet many leaders in the field believe it is time for an open and calm discussion about the energy alternative.
    Key points:

    Small modular reactors (SMRs) could be the way forward for nuclear power in regional locations
    SMRs could be seen as a more cost-effective nuclear option
    Solar and wind energy are more likely to remain the forerunners for alternative energy

    Last year a parliamentary inquiry examined the viability of nuclear energy following campaigns from Federal Coalition members in Queensland, New South Wales Nationals leader John Barilaro and the Minerals Council.

    One of the recent changes in the nuclear sector has been the development of “small modular reactors” (SMRs).

    Professor Andrew Stuchbery, the head of Australia National Univeristy’s Department of Nuclear Physics, said the SMRs were built as modules in a factory and transported to the site where they were to be used.

    “There are several designs under development. Most are scaled-down versions of proven nuclear power plant technology.

    “While the most advanced SMR projects are still at the licensing and pilot plant stage, there’s good reason to expect that they will perform to specifications.”

    Energy program director at the Grattan Institute Tony Wood said SMRs were a more cost-effective nuclear option as they were built in large volumes rather than as separate “megaprojects”.

    “They are effectively zero-emissions like solar and wind, but the issues of waste and proliferation do remain, although new technologies may also address those questions.”

  3. iain russell
    #3423775, posted on April 22, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    Of all people Michael Moore appears to have done a hatchet job on The Renewable Lie with his latest doc ‘Planet of the Humans’. Hope.

  4. Beachcomber
    #3423791, posted on April 22, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    The media tongue-bathing of Cuomo indicates that Biden will withdraw and Cuomo will be “drafted” in as the new Democrat nominee for President.

