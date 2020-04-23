A COVID-19 economic recovery program

While the green left will use the crisis to march us to lower living standards and greater losses of liberty, the Commonwealth Government is making the right noises about reducing the tax and regulatory measures that have held us back. But do they know where to start?
The tax reforms are easy: pare back company taxes and other imposts on production.
I offered some advice in regulatory refom in an article published in the Spectator. These regulatory sins comprise areas where real economic dividends can be made, collectively greater than the losses by the Commonwealth’s generosity with our savings and future incomes. These are
- Strip Back the Fair Work Commission’s functions to become similar to those in other jurisdictions: oversighting issues of unfair dismissal and human rights abuses etc.
- Align land regulations for new housing development with those in Germany and US States like Texas, the Carolinas and Ohio, thereby reducing the cost of a new home by $200,000.
- Curtail the creation of new national parks and address other land use measures that prevent farming, mining and logging in vast tracts of Australia, including areas of great gold mining potential in Victoria; an additional bonus of this is better wildfire control.
- Abandon the greenhouse gas emissions policies including those subsidising renewables thereby penalising coal and gas thereby bringing trebling electricity prices; also cease the reclassification of private land to prevent its development in pursuit of emission reductions.
- Allow the exploration drilling for gas, including through the provenly safe fracking technology which is embargoed in Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Tasmania
- Restore the 20 per cent of irrigation water taken from farmers in the Murray Darling Basin for spurious, and often counterproductive, environmental flows.
- Sharply reduce the massive sums spent on falsely propagating the Great Barrier Reef as endangered from global warming, farm run-off and any other fantasies that can be used to attract taxpayer support.
- Review with a view to revoking many of the environmental laws and regulations that have accumulated over the past 50 years. Most of these address spurious concerns. Thus, the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC) presently under review is largely duplicative of state laws and ventures into areas of pure green politics like nuclear and coal seam gas.
It will be a test of the Morrison Government’s
- understanding of the damage created by these and other regulations,
- its ability to control the bureaucracies that ideologically support and benefit from them and
- its own political willingness to act with the sort of resolution not seen since the Hawke Government.
Does anyone think we have such well informed and resolute politicians in the leadership positions?
No.
And what Human Rights Abuses will a funded commission or tribunal address that aren’t already illegal?
Alan, you are talking to the SLOMO led Liberals, an entity wholly owned by the Public Service. The Public Service led and advised response will be more government, higher taxes and more regulation. My guess is that SLOMO will:
1. Increase various bio hazard agencies and put bio checking in at international airports = more public servants and spending
2. Increase taxes to pay for the costs of the anti COVID measures (I know this won’t work but it is what public servants will recommend), the second tranche of income tax cuts will also be delayed indefinitely
3. Impose more regulations to stop people from taking any action adverse to any group (except entrepreneurs), eg can’t fire any staff, can’t increase (or decrease) pre COVID prices etc.
I am sure there will be more from the ever inventive measures from a public service who see more government, higher taxes and more regulations as the answer to every crisis.
I fall about laughing that anybody would think we do.
I’d add
Abolish the regulatory burdens on nuclear power, native forestry, marijuana and water storage.
Allow people to draw down as much superannuation as they please with no restrictions.
Abolish payroll taxes
I see nuke and native forestry were already covered, a solid package Alan.
Now is an opportune time to abolish payroll taxes.
No conservative government has ever shrunk government, cut taxes or deregulated in any measurable way.
In fact, the biggest expansions of the welfare and regulatory state in Australia have all occurred under conservatives.
Not to mention that the Morrison government ran and won the election by promising more freebies than Labor.
So, it’ll be a test indeed.
Fraser was bigger than Gough?
I am not shocked, just surprised.
Morrison is just another spineless big girls blouse who will do what it takes to preserve his political career. He is the leader of the best Labor party we have had in recent memory, outshining even that of the great Kevin Rudd.
Isn’t it funny how Alan Moran has the exact same solution to every single problem in society.
Since we are facing declining worker productivity and hence an eventual decline in living standards, being contrary to current policy is a good thing.
Well done.
Earlier:
RobK
#3424747, posted on April 23, 2020 at 6:38 am
https://www.themandarin.com.au/131393-australias-covid-19-exit-strategy-must-prepare-for-future-outbreaks-report-says/
The report published by the Actuaries Institute argues the Australian government “went hard and late” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak, but avoided disaster with its subsequent social-isolation measures.
The exit strategy
The report argues governments should assume they will need to come out of lockdown long before a vaccine is available. In the case of Australia, governments must try to isolate “riskier lives” (and the people living with them), while allowing the “safer lives” to return to the economy.
The report proposes that Australia must:
Recognise there are no risk-free options, with a carefully balanced approach between expanding economic activity and preventing the virus spreading exponentially. The report argues “one-dimensional strategies” which target COVID-19 without also considering the economic implications “will kill more people from poverty and mental health issues than they save from the virus”.
RTWT well written and detailed.
@ Iamp
The Menzies government:
– abolished consumer product rationing
– established an independent central bank (taking away that responsibility from the commercial operations of CBA)
– abolished internal capital market controls
– converted the trade restrictions from quotas (in which the Country Party had done a nice little trade) into tariffs.
There – a conservative government has implemented economic reform.
You would be right to note it has been a while.