A COVID-19 economic recovery program

While the green left will use the crisis to march us to lower living standards and greater losses of liberty, the Commonwealth Government is making the right noises about reducing the tax and regulatory measures that have held us back. But do they know where to start?

The tax reforms are easy: pare back company taxes and other imposts on production.

I offered some advice in regulatory refom in an article published in the Spectator. These regulatory sins comprise areas where real economic dividends can be made, collectively greater than the losses by the Commonwealth’s generosity with our savings and future incomes. These are

Strip Back the Fair Work Commission’s functions to become similar to those in other jurisdictions: oversighting issues of unfair dismissal and human rights abuses etc.

Align land regulations for new housing development with those in Germany and US States like Texas, the Carolinas and Ohio, thereby reducing the cost of a new home by $200,000.

Curtail the creation of new national parks and address other land use measures that prevent farming, mining and logging in vast tracts of Australia, including areas of great gold mining potential in Victoria; an additional bonus of this is better wildfire control.

Abandon the greenhouse gas emissions policies including those subsidising renewables thereby penalising coal and gas thereby bringing trebling electricity prices; also cease the reclassification of private land to prevent its development in pursuit of emission reductions.

Allow the exploration drilling for gas, including through the provenly safe fracking technology which is embargoed in Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Tasmania

Restore the 20 per cent of irrigation water taken from farmers in the Murray Darling Basin for spurious, and often counterproductive, environmental flows.

Sharply reduce the massive sums spent on falsely propagating the Great Barrier Reef as endangered from global warming, farm run-off and any other fantasies that can be used to attract taxpayer support.

Review with a view to revoking many of the environmental laws and regulations that have accumulated over the past 50 years. Most of these address spurious concerns. Thus, the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC) presently under review is largely duplicative of state laws and ventures into areas of pure green politics like nuclear and coal seam gas.

It will be a test of the Morrison Government’s

understanding of the damage created by these and other regulations,

its ability to control the bureaucracies that ideologically support and benefit from them and

its own political willingness to act with the sort of resolution not seen since the Hawke Government.

Does anyone think we have such well informed and resolute politicians in the leadership positions?