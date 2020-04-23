Homework task for Cats

See following article from the Atlantic Mag in the US:

The title of it makes puts one at great disease.

TAFKAS does not really know what to make of the title. Is it ridiculous propaganda, promoting Adern with abject ignorance of local results and conditions? Or is it correct, that Ardern is exceptionally effective a leading NZ down the red brick road to serfdom, a route it took prior generations great effort and cost to reverse?

TAKFAS does not really have the stomach to read this, but will certainly read the Cat comments that may follow.