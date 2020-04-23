Homework task for Cats

See following article from the Atlantic Mag in the US:
New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet
The title of it makes puts one at great disease.
TAFKAS does not really know what to make of the title. Is it ridiculous propaganda, promoting Adern with abject ignorance of local results and conditions? Or is it correct, that Ardern is exceptionally effective a leading NZ down the red brick road to serfdom, a route it took prior generations great effort and cost to reverse?
TAKFAS does not really have the stomach to read this, but will certainly read the Cat comments that may follow.
Re what you make of the NZ PM, you are right on both counts, TAFKAS
I’m not a Kiwi and not under her reign. Thank goodness.
She is like the fairytale evil queen that cons everyone in to following her then turns bad. And makes her followers her slaves.
Much as I like Kiwis, bad luck guys. She is your problem.
All you need to know.
And no way in the world am I reading that sort of article . Someone else’s turn. I watched Channel 7 news but theymhad misrepresented the story in the headers. Take one for the,team,comrade.
I don’t know TAFKAS, I would think if you were going to post something you should have at least read it.
Also, NZ is irrelevant. To anything.
It’s super sloppy gushy nonsense that was probably written by one of her Lefty Lackies.
It moans and whimpers about her ’empathy” and her communication expertise in “connecting” with the people. It quotes some nonsense that 88% of her slaves admire her.
They must have counted all the sheep and dairy cattle, as well as the deer and horses.
I refuse point blank to watch read or listen to anything involving that utterly vile horse faced beast from hell.
free fush and chups for all!
IIRC horse face wasn’t even elected. Peters changed sides. Westminster democracy has become a bit of a bad joke.
If she was a leader she should have aborted her own child…at birth.
For all his failings, I love how Sco Mao basically told her to saddle up and forget trying to dump her crim citizens on Australia.
Because most journalists have competence only in story-telling, they can’t differentiate between a person’s personality and their management skills. For example, Jeff Kennett – very competent but a bit abrasive. Julia Gillard (and Jacinda) pleasant but minimal management skills. K Rudd – no management skills at all, with narcissistic personality disorder.