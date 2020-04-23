Michael Moor pull the chain on RE

A remarkably revealing documentary on the rise of the RE movement and the failure of the dream. Support your prejudices and watch when you have a bit over an hour to spare. All the bad guys are here and they end up looking silly.
Michael Moore presents Planet of the Humans, a documentary that dares to say what no one else will this Earth Day — that we are losing the battle to stop climate change on planet earth because we are following leaders who have taken us down the wrong road — selling out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America.
This film is the wake-up call to the reality we are afraid to face: that in the midst of a human-caused extinction event, the environmental movement’s answer is to push for techno-fixes and band-aids.
No amount of batteries are going to save us, warns director Jeff Gibbs (lifelong environmentalist and co-producer of “Fahrenheit 9/11” and “Bowling for Columbine”).
This urgent, must-see movie, a full-frontal assault on our sacred cows, is guaranteed to generate anger, debate, and, hopefully, a willingness to see our survival in a new way—before it’s too late.
Note sure what the new way is, only up to 22 mins.
He’s not a Moor, but he is more often than not, a Moron.
Mind you, given that he’s now railing against those who pay the way of the Greenfilth, it won’t be long before he earns their wrath and is excommunicated.
Malcolm Muggeridge quote:
“Any religious expression of truth, however bizzare or uncouth, is more sufficing than any secular one, however elegant and intellectually brilliant. Animistic savages prostrating themselves before a painted stone have always seemed to me to be nearer the truth than any Einstein or Bertrand Russell.”
I assume that human-caused extinction event is the leak of the genetically-modified virus from the Chinese weapons lab 300m from the Wuhan wet markets.
It surely isnt the natural climate change that is only a fraction of the variation exhibited in the recent earth history.
Save the Planet – Burn a Greenie.
There’s more than enough fat and blubber on Michael Moore to keep the turbines ticking over for yonks!
Who needs coal?
It’s Michael Moore. Prepare to be disappointed.
Mike and the Malthusians singing ‘All we need is a miracle’ is no basis for a system of government.
Mynd you, moore bites Kan be pretti nasti