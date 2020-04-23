The Shipping News

Posted on 7:57 pm, April 23, 2020 by currencylad

Raelene Castle will step down as Rugby Australia chief executive.
Coronavirus-hit Ruby Princess departs Port Kembla for international waters.


5 Responses to The Shipping News

  1. Real Deal
    #3425889, posted on April 23, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Ding, dong, ding dong.

  2. duncanm
    #3425893, posted on April 23, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Damage done.. horse has bolted

  3. Infidel Tiger King
    #3425896, posted on April 23, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    She wasn’t “embattled” she was incompetent and embittered.

  4. Hodor
    #3425912, posted on April 23, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Thank Christ for that, her and Cameron idiotbrain hurt Australian rugby badly

    Bring back the Force.

