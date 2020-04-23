Liberty Quote
“Cut” in Washington means “increase spending less than we previously said we would.”— John Cochrane
Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
Numero Uno
Morning, all!
Not sure who has access to Paywallian but his is a great article with photo. The men in the photo are identified and written about.
Lest We Forget
The Bee gets a banner on the Cat!
From the Oz.
Five Go to Smugglers’ Top
Is anyone able to read every comment on every thread?
If so, how many hours per day does that take?
Thank you, woolfe.
Bother. I thought Blyton would go nicely with Bee. Zulu!
*taps foot*
This Thread is herby dedicated to all those pathetic people who turned 18 in the last few weeks & are yet to have a drink in a public house.
From the previous thread…
The other night, the excrement from Toowoomba posted a lengthy screed (as he does frequently) about the anniversary of the Oklahoma bombing atrocity. As he likes to do…the piece of filth liked to snidely infer that most of us here supported that atrocity in Oklahoma twenty-five years ago.
Anyway….a few days ago was the one year anniversary of the Sri Lanka Muesli massacres of mostly Christians….in churches…does anyone recall the piece of excrement from Toowoomba posting a screed about the anniversary of those atrocities and condemning them?
From the OOT
Getting ready for Ramadamadingdong.
Speaking of clowns –
Heavens no. I have a day job.
“Well, they would say that, wouldn’t they?”
The private is still angry.
Scrolling, scrolling…
Gab – And I need to sleep a lot.
ABC asking us to thank a copper if we see them today. Spokesman from Police Association was saying that what they were doing was routine, happens 10-20 times each shift everyday, but, they are heroes because they were killed yesterday in an accident? People are occasionally killed in workplace accidents, like construction workers, but we don’t lionize them as heroes. Oh, they may retort: they died in the line of duty! And the construction worker wasn’t? A lot of smoke blowing going on this morning.
The Construction Worker has a choice what he does on the job, the Police have a choice where they pull people over. No one would call a Construction Worker a hero for doing a job near an unprotected edge and then falling off the building.
The woolfe-man, indeed a great article!
Morning All
Top Twenny boo yah
And today in Glowball Worming another Yesterday’s Man has a dig.
A question: what is “science denial”?
It sounds suspiciously like heresy.
“Science” being the new religion and all.
Usually I’d expect him to back down. Its a dangerous time period right now because oil is so cheap. Some people may not want it that cheap. So if he fills up all the storage of their oil reserves, and the price is still that low, he might be tempted to do something very stupid and wicked.
Pray tell, when Mr LLC-001 hands himself in to Plod, what will he be charged with?
Unless he decides to plead to avoid further heat, what can he be found guilty of?
1. Speeding? Where is the evidence? Do they have clean footage from a pursuit car?
2. Drug/Drink driving? Hmmm. Good luck retrieving the straw/swab from the debris and getting it to stick in Court.
3. Leaving the scene? Arguably he wasn’t party to the accident. He wasn’t in his car when it was struck. He is no more or less culpable than any other passer-by.
I will await Googlery QC’s opinion though.
According to one French theory. Smoking might prevent COVID
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/22/french-study-suggests-smokers-at-lower-risk-of-getting-coronavirus
Does this mean the tobacco tax is actually punishing a product that would save the health system billions of dollars…
Cassie of S, indeed. I have written to the Canberra Times about the total lack of mention in the LSM but do not expect to be published.
4. False plates. Maybe that is all they can stick him with.
And perhaps throw in a choir boy with Willy Wonka eyes for good measure.
BA – TDS?
Have we seen a photo or name of the Porsche driver yet?
Swat teams battering down his friends and families doors?
No.
Victoria.
Obvious is obvious.
Failing to render assistance.
Square dancing in a round house.
Obviously the porche driver who is “known to police” and has an “extensive criminal history” is a protected man in Victoria, which is why he feels free to drive like that everywhere.
When we find out who he is it’s going to be something unsurprising.
Todays world. Witness to a horrific incident. Help the wounded? Secure the scene? No, take pictures, leg it, post on social media.
Sick world. Literally.
Mitchell now promoting painting the town ‘blue’. Our elites are now falling over themselves to oblige.
Repost:
Democrat leaders of the worst 11 US states (by deaths per million) have presided over more deaths in less than three months from COVID-19 than 60% of the entirety of US casualties in the whole of the Vietnam War. But it’s worse than that. That 37,600 deaths in 3 months (12,533 per month)? That’s more than the deaths per month in WW2(9311). By a lot. That’s right, Democrats and Democrat policies in the US are literally worse for US people than Hitler and Stalin combined.
And it gets even worse. Since the US was kept (relatively) out of WW1, the next point of comparison was the American Civil War. In no war in history have more Americans died. From 12 April 1861 to 9 April 1865, 620,000 Americans died: 12916 per month.
“Phew”, you say… because you’re an idealogical idiot who doesn’t care if people die because of people and policies you supports. But if you do, you’ll have missed something. You’ll have missed that I fudged the length of time over which Americans have died from Coronavirus. Because it’s not over 3 months. It was from March 16. And the number I used for total deaths? Deflated by more than the total number of people who died in the US from March 16 to March 23.
So the real number who died on their watch? 37,600 per month. Almost three times the number of deaths per month than the worst conflict in US history. The Democrats are worse than Hitler, Stalin and slavery combined.
Like the endless clapping, all the slavering adulation does is diminish the people who perished.
It becomes something narcissistic, look how I feeeeeel, how I respond. Everyone with an open mic or instagram page must say something.
Cashing in on tragedy.
Vic police have a problem created by their past. If an open investigation reveals all maybe a solution. Lawyer X and Vic police and Vic police did what about GP?
So the Democrats are responsible for the virus and the deaths.
Now that’s a variation on the theme that it was the Communist Chinese.
Make your mind up.
You will really need to get the identity of the debil debil sorted before you go any further.
Right Brumble. So lets start using the antidote. Because the deaths are caused by stalling tactics stopping us from applying the antidote. Preferably at home.
stackja
#3425013, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:22 am
BA – TDS?
Bird??
https://www.news.com.au/sport/afl/you-kick-people-to-death-fired-up-eddie-shuts-down-caro/news-story/db6c1278d462b15fe545bfa2742dacd7
Eddie McGuire and Caroline Wilson are two of the most odious shit eaters and spreaders that I can think of in a long line of similar fuckwits.
The good news is the majority of people on the planet have no idea who these clowns are.
The issue at hand is the hoary spectre of the mental health of some bozo caught driving pissed and to protect his fragile ego he will not be facing the media.
Fuck that.
The problem is that the social trend to not blaming and shaming has given these pricks license to be stupid and dangerous to others.
I’m sure as a now former leader of a footy club, his ego and self belief is intact on the field.
Suddenly he is a shrinking violet after being busted for being a menace.
Toughen up you turd and face your critics.
More from the Miami Herald.
Florida has a Republican governor.
Florida neared 1,000 deaths and surpassed 28,500 novel coronavirus cases as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 707 more cases and 60 new deaths since Tuesday evening.
A
Mitchell now promoting painting the town ‘blue’
Trioli has Blainey on soon. Yes, you have to put with ABC smuggery, but that beats Mitchell’s four-people-are-dead-and-now-it’s-all-about-me schtick
What variation you malingering ghoul?
You realise that the handles you share your Stalinist fantasies with on here are for different people, right?
Numbers Bob – happy that people die for his ideologies and selfishness since malingering in Vietnam.
Is there any point at which you’d re-examine your bigotry? No, of course not.
Regarding climate science it’s ignoring the thousands of published scientific studies and the extensive data showing that global warming is mild and harmless.
Interesting how the gigo COVID-19 models are now in the limelight. One might ask if the gigo CAGW models are similarly overdone for scare value.
Vic police “protected” secret?
No he was posting the “gruesome” photos mocking the police.
This guy is a known criminal who is known to the police who feels completely safe ripping around Victorian roads at 140kph despite being caught on camera and dobbed in before (many times it will turn out).
Who despite him hanging around and taking photos of the carnage and dead mangled bodies of police officers from a massive accident that happened right before his very eyes, posting them to facebook, then trotting off into the night, the notoriously punitive Victorian police haven’t battered down every door of his associates looking for him.
He felt perfectly safe doing all of this.
Instead we read this:
Ok, Victoria.
That’ll do.
Broward County…
I wonder if Numbers knows anything about Broward?
Interesting thing about “warming” and C19. Isn’t warming a protection against the Dreaded Pestilence?
No one seems to want to go there. Odd.
Don’t forget “We’re all in this together” which translates as “I’m an SJW virtue signaller or politician or public servant or all the above and am still being paid while you are not.”
And when Scott Chamberlain Morrison says “Anzac Spirt” it means “I never wore a uniform but am trying to prove I’m not a coward.”
I will say that in my increasingly episodic professional experience, the general population is as soft as putty with self esteem well beyond their personal capacities and skin so thin you can see their veins.
This societal trend of not having to perform and achieve, or be responsible and held to account has ironically led to some of the dumbest shits being the most opinionated and blaming of people, and this has become an accepted norm as well.
Bring back merit and strong moral fibre.
Blainey on now — 774. Leave Mitchell to wallow in his crocodile tears
Florida – traditionally considered the US home of the elderly and still five times better than the average of the worst 11 Democrat States. But Numbers “I don’t care if people die so long as they die under socialism” Bob thinks pointing this out is helping his “cause.”
But you don’t care about people dying, do you, Numbers? Not if it’s inconvenient.
From the sick fuck troll:
The demorats are the pawns of the chunks. There is no doubt of that. Every one of the creatures from fienstein to sleepy joe have massive financial connections with the chunks.
Of course the vile creep troll would find that amusing.
Why is it still here. Why isn’t it dead.
Scan,
I have been testing that theory myself. So far, so good.
There are about 28,000 dead people from the worst 11 Democrat states who might have prayed as they lay gasping for their last breath that they lived in Florida.
Vic police don’t want full RC report ever released? Will keep “discovering” new “allegations”?
Strange to say about their thin skin when most types I see in a work situation are bucket arsed fatties with no muscle tone and a pampered life of takeaway food and television or online sedentary activity.
This applies to the workers as well as the punters.
Fuckn hopeless.
Anyway I posted this on the last thread and its worth repeating. The fat idiot Michael moore has a partial epiphany and has produced this scathing indictment of wind and solar. The great Shellenberger comments on the movie here.
We are all in this together because we are all being denied the antidote. I’m trying to get quinine out of grapefruit so I can have both EGCG and quinine in a cup of tea. But who knows how much of each I wind up with? By the bitterness of the taste, the one grapefruit seems to last a long time. The same forces who deny us the antidote are the ones who infected us. And they don’t appear to be Chinese.
A sophisticated operation divides the population into various groups, and makes fools out of all of them. Its time to stop arguing and start preparing.
It is a 911.
I reckon it would have taken about 3-4 hours to narrow his address down to a couple of blocks.
Try about 5mins.
I asked a 911 driving mate yesterday was he in Melb yesterday (he lives in Sydney so clearly some dark attempted comedy on my behalf).
He said you can’t insure anything in that price range in Oz unless it’s got satellite tracking.
Do any Cats who drive that high end stuff know if that’s the case?
All good questions.
I guess there’s a record of his speed – even if only when radioed during the pursuit.
That’s a speeding ticket. Leaving the scene his brief will attribute to shock.
As for his, um, cultural background, he’s not screaming Skip to me.
Cohenite,
Have you a précis of the film? I would rather stick my thumb in my eye that watch or listen to anything from that hideous bloated leftard toad.
Let’s not forget the Masterchef-inspired “..and the hero of this dish is…”
“hero” is overused today and has lost much of its true meaning.
I am watching it now cohenite. Fantastic. Heart-breaking too. Good on Michael Moore for helping this one out.
If those coppers are allowed more than 10 people at their funerals Victoria, don’t say you weren’t warned.
Police states have very different rules for different people.
The Shellenberger article does the job:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2020/04/21/new-michael-moore-backed-documentary-on-youtube-reveals-massive-ecological-impacts-of-renewables/#4a640f2e6c96
I think it’s funny that, in the last 12 months, both Michael Moore and Bob Brown have had an epiphany about wind turbines. I wonder what has changed?
It may just mean that the researchers have not realised that a physiological response to smoking involves a reduction in the permeability of lung tissue to fine particulates.
This is how this Presidency has worked since the beginning. The Democrats and media throw out an accusation, the media hype it up for weeks, the President watches, listens, throws out the odd Twitter, lets them get on with it, the truth gradually emerges, the original accusation disappears and another emerges. The same scenario plays out again. This time we have the virus. Trump lets the experts get on the stage each day, they tell us what we should do, Trump accepts what they say, agrees with them, says they are the experts and he is listening to them. Eventually, as usual, their claims will be debunked, Trump will say he just followed the expert advice and we move on to the next Democrat, media accusation. There is still time for a couple more before the election.
If a fellow that fat can learn things, and change his mind, then perhaps there is hope for ageing conservatives.
I see Cuba has more CV19 deaths / million than Australia. At least they are dying in cheerful squallor i suppose.
DNA may not be life’s instruction book—just a jumbled list of ingredients
In two new papers, Jose argues that DNA is just the ingredient list, not the set of instructions used to build and maintain a living organism. The instructions, he says, are much more complicated, and they’re stored in the molecules that regulate a cell’s DNA and other functioning systems.
patience little one, patience…
Well put, Ms Smythe
It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good – my local hardware store reports a roaring trade in home renovation products..
They already know his address, they executed a search on his house warrant last night.
Nobody home.
Oh well, let’s hope you turn yourself in guy whose name and whereabouts the police already know because he’s a criminal of the type who drives a Porsche 911.
But they aren’t going to tell the public who he or show one of his photo to us because he’s a….
___ fill in the gap.
Bear in mind it’s Victoria.
The situation of the truck driver is curious. Under police guard in hospital and his home searched. Looking for drugs or something?
His health records would show any troubles. His company would have tested him etc? If he had stroke or fell asleep and went into the emergency lane at 100 kph. I guess there’s footage of that or other drivers saw how that occurred.
calli
The ‘Climate Change Institute’, among others, worked to produce this report which addressed the effects of heat and humidity on C19. So yeah, they know. They just haven’t massaged it into a marketable format for their agenda.
Researchers Predict Potential Spread and Seasonality for COVID-19 Based on Climate Where Virus Appears to Thrive
The chart provided is quite thought provoking considering the temps and such are about to flip. Possibly meaning the real threat is yet to come south of the equator.
Candy a commercial truck should have forward and driver dash cams.
my local hardware store reports a roaring trade in home renovation products..
Went to Bunnings the other day to get some PVC pipe and heavy duty clear plastic to make a greenhouse for winter tomatoes. The parking lot was chocka, absolutely chocka, so much so I gave it a miss and went home. Tradie utes lined up in the loading bay as I left.
From the Oz.
Leigh if his vehicle was damaged by the truck then he should have remained at scene.
Usually cops record speeding before pulling over.
I reckon this was going to be a full vehicle search to look for drugs.
Are you sure.
Not thinking of the truck driver are you?
The chart provided is quite thought provoking considering the temps and such are about to flip. Possibly meaning the real threat is yet to come south of the equator.
Just get BoM to homogenise Melbourne’s winter temperatures yet again and we’ll be perfectly safe.
Pray tell, when Mr LLC-001 hands himself in to Plod, what will he be charged with?
Bail conditions breached, perhaps? Whoopty-do.
OK, that was the kind of grey area I wasn’t sure of.
Chinese Media Admits Coronavirus Still Raging: ‘Prevention Will Become a Protracted War’
They really are gunning for Trump. This will be the new demorat talking point against opening up the economy.
Re the Dr Luc (HIV) snippet on the former thread suggesting that Wuhan looks laboratory born – what odds he survives another month…
Overburdened,
I could not agree with you more about the dumbest shits being the most opinionated
They are also strident, quarrelsome and worst of all think they are the smartest in the room.
Trying to think of any posters on here. No names, just numbers.
“Joanna Smythe
#3425064, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:54 am”
Excellent post Joanna
Doesn’t want to pre-empt, but “disgusting”.
Actually, he will probably be charged with quite a lot.
Then, on the steps of the court in six months time he will cop a plea for speeding and leaving the scene.
Too good to leave on the old Fred…
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/09/michael-moore-backed-doc-planet-of-the-humans-tackles-false-promises-of-green-energy/
“It turned out the wakeup call was about our own side,” Gibbs said in a phone interview. “It was kind of crushing to discover that the things I believed in weren’t real, first of all, and then to discover not only are the solar panels and wind turbines not going to save us … but (also) that there is this whole dark side of the corporate money … It dawned on me that these technologies were just another profit center.”
Both know the film is going to be a “tough pill to swallow.” It was a difficult eye-opener for them as well.
“We all want to feel good about something like the electric car, but in the back of your head somewhere you’ve thought, ’Yeah, but where is the electricity coming from? And it’s like, ‘I don’t want to think about that, I’m glad we have electric cars,’” Moore said. “I’ve passed by the windmill farms, and oh it’s so beautiful to see them going, and don’t tell me that we’ve gone too far now and it isn’t going to save us … Well, my feeling is just hit me with everything. I’m like let’s just deal with it now, all at once.”
1735099
#3425030, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:35 am
More from the Miami Herald.
Florida has a Republican governor.
Florida neared 1,000 deaths and surpassed 28,500 novel coronavirus cases as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 707 more cases and 60 new deaths since Tuesday evening.
Dead Americans you say?
fapfapfapfap
COOOOMMMMIIIINNNGGG!!!
“Daily Tele” reports that he’s just been arrested, and, yes, the rozzers raided the truckie’s home.
A long shot, I know, but he doesn’t have Willy Wonka chocolate drop eyes by any chance?
Price history of a barrel of oil.
https://ei.marketwatch.com/Multimedia/2020/04/22/Photos/NS/MW-IE969_db_oil_20200422112802_NS.jpg?uuid=daa7eac4-84ad-11ea-8f16-9c8e992d421e