Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020

Posted on 10:00 am, April 23, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

97 Responses to Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3424977, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Morning, all!

  4. Roger
    #3424986, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:09 am

    The Bee gets a banner on the Cat!

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3424987, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:10 am

    New Pell probe puts release of sex abuse royal commission redactions on hold

    John Ferguson
    ASSOCIATE EDITOR
    @fergusonjw
    11:00PM April 22, 2020

    Victorian authorities are still weighing up whether to support the release of redacted child sex abuse royal commission com­men­tary about Cardinal George Pell.

    The federal Attorney-General, Christian Porter, has written to the Andrews government to determine whether it is now possible to release dozens of pages of the final abuse report, which includes commentary on Cardinal Pell.

    Mr Porter wrote to Victorian authorities last week seeking clarification from the government and investigators about whether the commission redactions could now safely be made public.

    The letter was sent after a ­Herald Sun report suggested another complainant had emerged whose story was being examined by ­Victoria Police.

    The Australian understands the Andrews government favours a quick release of the redactions, but police are yet to formally state whether this should happen.

    Premier Dan Andrews spoke to Scott Morrison soon after the High Court quashed Cardinal Pell’s five sex convictions and freed him from Barwon Prison, where he finished the last of his 405 days in solitary confinement.

    Mr Andrews called for the royal commission commentary to be released. It is understood Mr Porter’s letter was sent to ­Victorian Attorney-General Jill Hennessy last week, and she will have to give the go-ahead.

    The Premier’s strident call for the royal commission comment­ary to be released underpins where the government’s position is on the matter. The only stumb­ling block would be if police and prosecutors believed the release of the information could harm any future possible court action.

    The Australian is not suggesting Cardinal Pell will be charged and police have refused to say if they are investi­gating the cardinal. It was reported that a complainant had emerged and spoken to police about events in the 1970s.

    A series of people have spoken to police about Cardinal Pell but only one complainant managed to make it through the court system­, leading to the 78-year-old cardinal’s jailing.

    The five convictions were thrown out by the High Court.

    Counsel assisting the child sex abuse royal commission submitted that Cardinal Pell was involved­ in knowingly helping shuffle serial sex-offender priest Gerald Ridsdale between parishes while Cardinal Pell was serving as a consulter to disgraced Ballarat bishop Ronald Mulkearns. Cardinal Pell denies any knowledge of Ridsdale’s wrongdoing.

    The royal commission also heard that while he was an auxil­iary bishop in Melbourne, Cardinal Pell failed to act on allegations of violent and sexual misconduct by a dysfunctional and now dead priest called Peter Searson.

    Cardinal Pell said Searson’s activities, like Ridsdale’s, had been kept from him, but counsel assisting argued there was no attemp­t by others in the church to deceive him. Cardinal Pell was an auxiliary bishop before being appointed archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.

    The Office of Public Prosecutions declined to comment.

    It is understood lawyers for Cardinal Pell are not attempting to stop publication of the royal commission redactions.

    From the Oz.

  6. calli
    #3424988, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Five Go to Smugglers’ Top

  7. Cardimona
    #3424989, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Is anyone able to read every comment on every thread?

    If so, how many hours per day does that take?

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3424990, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Lest We Forget

    Thank you, woolfe.

  9. calli
    #3424991, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Bother. I thought Blyton would go nicely with Bee. Zulu!

    *taps foot*

  10. Rex Mango
    #3424992, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:12 am

    This Thread is herby dedicated to all those pathetic people who turned 18 in the last few weeks & are yet to have a drink in a public house.

  11. Cassie of Sydney
    #3424993, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:12 am

    From the previous thread…

    The other night, the excrement from Toowoomba posted a lengthy screed (as he does frequently) about the anniversary of the Oklahoma bombing atrocity. As he likes to do…the piece of filth liked to snidely infer that most of us here supported that atrocity in Oklahoma twenty-five years ago.

    Anyway….a few days ago was the one year anniversary of the Sri Lanka Muesli massacres of mostly Christians….in churches…does anyone recall the piece of excrement from Toowoomba posting a screed about the anniversary of those atrocities and condemning them?

  12. calli
    #3424994, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:13 am

    From the OOT

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.

    Getting ready for Ramadamadingdong.

  14. Gab
    #3424996, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Is anyone able to read every comment on every thread?

    Heavens no. I have a day job.

  15. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3424997, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Lorbek on Facebook denying the car has anything to do with them.

    “Well, they would say that, wouldn’t they?”

  16. stackja
    #3424998, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:16 am

    The private is still angry.
    Scrolling, scrolling…

  17. stackja
    #3425000, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Gab – And I need to sleep a lot.

  18. rickw
    #3425001, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:18 am

    ABC asking us to thank a copper if we see them today. Spokesman from Police Association was saying that what they were doing was routine, happens 10-20 times each shift everyday, but, they are heroes because they were killed yesterday in an accident? People are occasionally killed in workplace accidents, like construction workers, but we don’t lionize them as heroes. Oh, they may retort: they died in the line of duty! And the construction worker wasn’t? A lot of smoke blowing going on this morning.

    The Construction Worker has a choice what he does on the job, the Police have a choice where they pull people over. No one would call a Construction Worker a hero for doing a job near an unprotected edge and then falling off the building.

  19. iain russell
    #3425002, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:18 am

    The woolfe-man, indeed a great article!

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #3425004, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Morning All

    Top Twenny boo yah

  21. calli
    #3425005, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:20 am

    And today in Glowball Worming another Yesterday’s Man has a dig.

    A question: what is “science denial”?

    It sounds suspiciously like heresy.

    “Science” being the new religion and all.

  22. Bright Arrow, Who Rules The Truth
    #3425006, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:20 am

    I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.

    Usually I’d expect him to back down. Its a dangerous time period right now because oil is so cheap. Some people may not want it that cheap. So if he fills up all the storage of their oil reserves, and the price is still that low, he might be tempted to do something very stupid and wicked.

  23. Leigh Lowe
    #3425008, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Pray tell, when Mr LLC-001 hands himself in to Plod, what will he be charged with?
    Unless he decides to plead to avoid further heat, what can he be found guilty of?
    1. Speeding? Where is the evidence? Do they have clean footage from a pursuit car?
    2. Drug/Drink driving? Hmmm. Good luck retrieving the straw/swab from the debris and getting it to stick in Court.
    3. Leaving the scene? Arguably he wasn’t party to the accident. He wasn’t in his car when it was struck. He is no more or less culpable than any other passer-by.
    I will await Googlery QC’s opinion though.

  24. Sean
    #3425009, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:21 am

    According to one French theory. Smoking might prevent COVID

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/22/french-study-suggests-smokers-at-lower-risk-of-getting-coronavirus

    Does this mean the tobacco tax is actually punishing a product that would save the health system billions of dollars…

  25. iain russell
    #3425010, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Cassie of S, indeed. I have written to the Canberra Times about the total lack of mention in the LSM but do not expect to be published.

  26. Leigh Lowe
    #3425011, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:21 am

    4. False plates. Maybe that is all they can stick him with.
    And perhaps throw in a choir boy with Willy Wonka eyes for good measure.

  28. twostix
    #3425014, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:22 am

    ASHTON: Porsche driver is known to police, has an extensive criminal history. Appears he posted photos of the scene to Facebook last night – police working with platform to have photos removed @7NewsMelbourne

    Have we seen a photo or name of the Porsche driver yet?

    Swat teams battering down his friends and families doors?

    No.

    Victoria.

    Obvious is obvious.

  30. calli
    #3425016, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Square dancing in a round house.

  31. twostix
    #3425017, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Obviously the porche driver who is “known to police” and has an “extensive criminal history” is a protected man in Victoria, which is why he feels free to drive like that everywhere.

    When we find out who he is it’s going to be something unsurprising.

  32. harrys on the boat
    #3425019, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Appears he posted photos of the scene to Facebook last night

    Todays world. Witness to a horrific incident. Help the wounded? Secure the scene? No, take pictures, leg it, post on social media.

    Sick world. Literally.

  33. dover_beach
    #3425020, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Mitchell now promoting painting the town ‘blue’. Our elites are now falling over themselves to oblige.

  34. John Brumble
    #3425021, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Repost:
    Democrat leaders of the worst 11 US states (by deaths per million) have presided over more deaths in less than three months from COVID-19 than 60% of the entirety of US casualties in the whole of the Vietnam War. But it’s worse than that. That 37,600 deaths in 3 months (12,533 per month)? That’s more than the deaths per month in WW2(9311). By a lot. That’s right, Democrats and Democrat policies in the US are literally worse for US people than Hitler and Stalin combined.
    And it gets even worse. Since the US was kept (relatively) out of WW1, the next point of comparison was the American Civil War. In no war in history have more Americans died. From 12 April 1861 to 9 April 1865, 620,000 Americans died: 12916 per month.
    “Phew”, you say… because you’re an idealogical idiot who doesn’t care if people die because of people and policies you supports. But if you do, you’ll have missed something. You’ll have missed that I fudged the length of time over which Americans have died from Coronavirus. Because it’s not over 3 months. It was from March 16. And the number I used for total deaths? Deflated by more than the total number of people who died in the US from March 16 to March 23.
    So the real number who died on their watch? 37,600 per month. Almost three times the number of deaths per month than the worst conflict in US history. The Democrats are worse than Hitler, Stalin and slavery combined.

  35. calli
    #3425022, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Like the endless clapping, all the slavering adulation does is diminish the people who perished.

    It becomes something narcissistic, look how I feeeeeel, how I respond. Everyone with an open mic or instagram page must say something.

    Cashing in on tragedy.

  36. stackja
    #3425023, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Vic police have a problem created by their past. If an open investigation reveals all maybe a solution. Lawyer X and Vic police and Vic police did what about GP?

  37. 1735099
    #3425024, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:33 am

    The Democrats are worse than Hitler, Stalin and slavery combined.

    So the Democrats are responsible for the virus and the deaths.
    Now that’s a variation on the theme that it was the Communist Chinese.
    Make your mind up.
    You will really need to get the identity of the debil debil sorted before you go any further.

  38. Bright Arrow, Who Rules The Truth
    #3425026, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Right Brumble. So lets start using the antidote. Because the deaths are caused by stalling tactics stopping us from applying the antidote. Preferably at home.

  39. Boambee John
    #3425028, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:34 am

    stackja
    #3425013, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:22 am
    BA – TDS?

    Bird??

  40. Overburdened
    #3425029, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:35 am

    https://www.news.com.au/sport/afl/you-kick-people-to-death-fired-up-eddie-shuts-down-caro/news-story/db6c1278d462b15fe545bfa2742dacd7

    Eddie McGuire and Caroline Wilson are two of the most odious shit eaters and spreaders that I can think of in a long line of similar fuckwits.

    The good news is the majority of people on the planet have no idea who these clowns are.

    The issue at hand is the hoary spectre of the mental health of some bozo caught driving pissed and to protect his fragile ego he will not be facing the media.

    Fuck that.

    The problem is that the social trend to not blaming and shaming has given these pricks license to be stupid and dangerous to others.

    I’m sure as a now former leader of a footy club, his ego and self belief is intact on the field.

    Suddenly he is a shrinking violet after being busted for being a menace.

    Toughen up you turd and face your critics.

  41. 1735099
    #3425030, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:35 am

    More from the Miami Herald.
    Florida has a Republican governor.
    Florida neared 1,000 deaths and surpassed 28,500 novel coronavirus cases as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 707 more cases and 60 new deaths since Tuesday evening.

    A

    s of Wednesday evening, Florida totaled 28,576 cases and the death toll reached 927, a 7 percent jump over Tuesday night’s death toll. Health officials reported 267 additional cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths were reported since Wednesday morning.

    Of the 60 new deaths, 44 were in South Florida.

    Twenty-one people between the ages of 48 and 96 died in Broward, raising the county’s death toll to 147.

  42. areff
    #3425031, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:37 am

    Mitchell now promoting painting the town ‘blue’

    Trioli has Blainey on soon. Yes, you have to put with ABC smuggery, but that beats Mitchell’s four-people-are-dead-and-now-it’s-all-about-me schtick

  43. John Brumble
    #3425032, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:37 am

    What variation you malingering ghoul?
    You realise that the handles you share your Stalinist fantasies with on here are for different people, right?
    Numbers Bob – happy that people die for his ideologies and selfishness since malingering in Vietnam.
    Is there any point at which you’d re-examine your bigotry? No, of course not.

  44. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3425033, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:37 am

    A question: what is “science denial”?

    Regarding climate science it’s ignoring the thousands of published scientific studies and the extensive data showing that global warming is mild and harmless.

    Interesting how the gigo COVID-19 models are now in the limelight. One might ask if the gigo CAGW models are similarly overdone for scare value.

  45. stackja
    #3425034, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Vic police “protected” secret?

  46. twostix
    #3425035, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Todays world. Witness to a horrific incident. Help the wounded? Secure the scene? No, take pictures, leg it, post on social media.

    Sick world. Literally.

    No he was posting the “gruesome” photos mocking the police.

    This guy is a known criminal who is known to the police who feels completely safe ripping around Victorian roads at 140kph despite being caught on camera and dobbed in before (many times it will turn out).

    Who despite him hanging around and taking photos of the carnage and dead mangled bodies of police officers from a massive accident that happened right before his very eyes, posting them to facebook, then trotting off into the night, the notoriously punitive Victorian police haven’t battered down every door of his associates looking for him.

    He felt perfectly safe doing all of this.

    Instead we read this:

    ‘He is from Cranbourne and we did a warrant through the night at his premises,’ he said. ‘What was found at that premises is still the subject of ongoing investigation.’

    Ok, Victoria.

    That’ll do.

  47. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3425036, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Twenty-one people between the ages of 48 and 96 died in Broward, raising the county’s death toll to 147.

    Broward County…
    I wonder if Numbers knows anything about Broward?

  48. calli
    #3425037, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Interesting thing about “warming” and C19. Isn’t warming a protection against the Dreaded Pestilence?

    No one seems to want to go there. Odd.

  49. nfw
    #3425038, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Don’t forget “We’re all in this together” which translates as “I’m an SJW virtue signaller or politician or public servant or all the above and am still being paid while you are not.”

    And when Scott Chamberlain Morrison says “Anzac Spirt” it means “I never wore a uniform but am trying to prove I’m not a coward.”

  50. Overburdened
    #3425039, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:41 am

    I will say that in my increasingly episodic professional experience, the general population is as soft as putty with self esteem well beyond their personal capacities and skin so thin you can see their veins.

    This societal trend of not having to perform and achieve, or be responsible and held to account has ironically led to some of the dumbest shits being the most opinionated and blaming of people, and this has become an accepted norm as well.

    Bring back merit and strong moral fibre.

  51. areff
    #3425040, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Blainey on now — 774. Leave Mitchell to wallow in his crocodile tears

  52. John Brumble
    #3425041, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Florida – traditionally considered the US home of the elderly and still five times better than the average of the worst 11 Democrat States. But Numbers “I don’t care if people die so long as they die under socialism” Bob thinks pointing this out is helping his “cause.”
    But you don’t care about people dying, do you, Numbers? Not if it’s inconvenient.

  53. cohenite
    #3425042, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:42 am

    From the sick fuck troll:

    So the Democrats are responsible for the virus and the deaths.
    Now that’s a variation on the theme that it was the Communist Chinese.

    The demorats are the pawns of the chunks. There is no doubt of that. Every one of the creatures from fienstein to sleepy joe have massive financial connections with the chunks.

    Of course the vile creep troll would find that amusing.

    Why is it still here. Why isn’t it dead.

  54. Hay Stockard
    #3425043, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:43 am

    Scan,
    I have been testing that theory myself. So far, so good.

  55. John Brumble
    #3425044, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:43 am

    There are about 28,000 dead people from the worst 11 Democrat states who might have prayed as they lay gasping for their last breath that they lived in Florida.

  56. stackja
    #3425045, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Vic police don’t want full RC report ever released? Will keep “discovering” new “allegations”?

  57. Overburdened
    #3425046, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Strange to say about their thin skin when most types I see in a work situation are bucket arsed fatties with no muscle tone and a pampered life of takeaway food and television or online sedentary activity.

    This applies to the workers as well as the punters.

    Fuckn hopeless.

  58. cohenite
    #3425048, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Anyway I posted this on the last thread and its worth repeating. The fat idiot Michael moore has a partial epiphany and has produced this scathing indictment of wind and solar. The great Shellenberger comments on the movie here.

  59. Bright Arrow, Who Rules The Truth
    #3425050, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:46 am

    We are all in this together because we are all being denied the antidote. I’m trying to get quinine out of grapefruit so I can have both EGCG and quinine in a cup of tea. But who knows how much of each I wind up with? By the bitterness of the taste, the one grapefruit seems to last a long time. The same forces who deny us the antidote are the ones who infected us. And they don’t appear to be Chinese.

    A sophisticated operation divides the population into various groups, and makes fools out of all of them. Its time to stop arguing and start preparing.

  60. feelthebern
    #3425052, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:48 am

    It is a 911.
    I reckon it would have taken about 3-4 hours to narrow his address down to a couple of blocks.

    Try about 5mins.
    I asked a 911 driving mate yesterday was he in Melb yesterday (he lives in Sydney so clearly some dark attempted comedy on my behalf).
    He said you can’t insure anything in that price range in Oz unless it’s got satellite tracking.
    Do any Cats who drive that high end stuff know if that’s the case?

  61. C.L.
    #3425056, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Pray tell, when Mr LLC-001 hands himself in to Plod, what will he be charged with?
    Unless he decides to plead to avoid further heat, what can he be found guilty of?
    1. Speeding? Where is the evidence? Do they have clean footage from a pursuit car?
    2. Drug/Drink driving? Hmmm. Good luck retrieving the straw/swab from the debris and getting it to stick in Court.
    3. Leaving the scene? Arguably he wasn’t party to the accident. He wasn’t in his car when it was struck. He is no more or less culpable than any other passer-by.

    All good questions.
    I guess there’s a record of his speed – even if only when radioed during the pursuit.
    That’s a speeding ticket. Leaving the scene his brief will attribute to shock.

    As for his, um, cultural background, he’s not screaming Skip to me.

  62. Hay Stockard
    #3425055, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Cohenite,
    Have you a précis of the film? I would rather stick my thumb in my eye that watch or listen to anything from that hideous bloated leftard toad.

  63. Old School Conservative
    #3425057, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:50 am

    In a world where those undergoing gender reassignment are deemed as being heroes

    Let’s not forget the Masterchef-inspired “..and the hero of this dish is…”

    “hero” is overused today and has lost much of its true meaning.

  64. Bright Arrow, Who Rules The Truth
    #3425058, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:51 am

    I am watching it now cohenite. Fantastic. Heart-breaking too. Good on Michael Moore for helping this one out.

  65. Infidel Tiger King
    #3425059, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:51 am

    If those coppers are allowed more than 10 people at their funerals Victoria, don’t say you weren’t warned.

    Police states have very different rules for different people.

  66. cohenite
    #3425060, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Cohenite,
    Have you a précis of the film? I would rather stick my thumb in my eye that watch or listen to anything from that hideous bloated leftard toad.

    The Shellenberger article does the job:

    https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2020/04/21/new-michael-moore-backed-documentary-on-youtube-reveals-massive-ecological-impacts-of-renewables/#4a640f2e6c96

  67. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3425061, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:52 am

    I think it’s funny that, in the last 12 months, both Michael Moore and Bob Brown have had an epiphany about wind turbines. I wonder what has changed?

  68. Leo G
    #3425063, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Does this mean the tobacco tax is actually punishing a product that would save the health system billions of dollars…

    It may just mean that the researchers have not realised that a physiological response to smoking involves a reduction in the permeability of lung tissue to fine particulates.

  69. Joanna Smythe
    #3425064, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:54 am

    This is how this Presidency has worked since the beginning. The Democrats and media throw out an accusation, the media hype it up for weeks, the President watches, listens, throws out the odd Twitter, lets them get on with it, the truth gradually emerges, the original accusation disappears and another emerges. The same scenario plays out again. This time we have the virus. Trump lets the experts get on the stage each day, they tell us what we should do, Trump accepts what they say, agrees with them, says they are the experts and he is listening to them. Eventually, as usual, their claims will be debunked, Trump will say he just followed the expert advice and we move on to the next Democrat, media accusation. There is still time for a couple more before the election.

  70. Bright Arrow, Who Rules The Truth
    #3425065, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:54 am

    If a fellow that fat can learn things, and change his mind, then perhaps there is hope for ageing conservatives.

  71. woolfe
    #3425066, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:54 am

    I see Cuba has more CV19 deaths / million than Australia. At least they are dying in cheerful squallor i suppose.

  72. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3425067, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:55 am

    DNA may not be life’s instruction book—just a jumbled list of ingredients
    In two new papers, Jose argues that DNA is just the ingredient list, not the set of instructions used to build and maintain a living organism. The instructions, he says, are much more complicated, and they’re stored in the molecules that regulate a cell’s DNA and other functioning systems.

  73. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3425068, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Why is it still here. Why isn’t it dead.

    patience little one, patience…

  75. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3425070, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:00 am

    It’s an ill wind that blows nobody good – my local hardware store reports a roaring trade in home renovation products..

  76. twostix
    #3425071, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:00 am

    They already know his address, they executed a search on his house warrant last night.

    Nobody home.

    Oh well, let’s hope you turn yourself in guy whose name and whereabouts the police already know because he’s a criminal of the type who drives a Porsche 911.

    But they aren’t going to tell the public who he or show one of his photo to us because he’s a….

    ___ fill in the gap.

    Bear in mind it’s Victoria.

  77. candy
    #3425072, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:01 am

    The situation of the truck driver is curious. Under police guard in hospital and his home searched. Looking for drugs or something?

    His health records would show any troubles. His company would have tested him etc? If he had stroke or fell asleep and went into the emergency lane at 100 kph. I guess there’s footage of that or other drivers saw how that occurred.

  78. Zatara
    #3425074, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Interesting thing about “warming” and C19. Isn’t warming a protection against the Dreaded Pestilence?

    calli

    The ‘Climate Change Institute’, among others, worked to produce this report which addressed the effects of heat and humidity on C19. So yeah, they know. They just haven’t massaged it into a marketable format for their agenda.

    Researchers Predict Potential Spread and Seasonality for COVID-19 Based on Climate Where Virus Appears to Thrive

    The University of Maryland mapped severe COVID-19 outbreaks with local weather patterns around the world, from the US to China. They found that the virus thrives in a certain temperature and humidity channel. “The researchers found that all cities experiencing significant outbreaks of COVID-19 have very similar winter climates with an average temperature of 41 to 52 degrees Fahrenheit, an average humidity level of 47% to 79% with a narrow east-west distribution along the same 30–50 N” latitude”, said the University of Maryland.

    The chart provided is quite thought provoking considering the temps and such are about to flip. Possibly meaning the real threat is yet to come south of the equator.

  79. woolfe
    #3425075, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:03 am

    Candy a commercial truck should have forward and driver dash cams.

  80. areff
    #3425076, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:04 am

    my local hardware store reports a roaring trade in home renovation products..

    Went to Bunnings the other day to get some PVC pipe and heavy duty clear plastic to make a greenhouse for winter tomatoes. The parking lot was chocka, absolutely chocka, so much so I gave it a miss and went home. Tradie utes lined up in the loading bay as I left.

  81. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3425077, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:04 am

    A few Strewth readers have been missing Caroline Overington’s joke of the day. So here’s one from Sky News reporter David Sharaz, who spotted Turnbull’s tome A Bigger Picture in the Fiction section of a Canberra book shop: “Is Malcolm Turnbull doing any media for his book? Just want to make sure I don’t miss it if he speaks.”

    From the Oz.

  82. pete m
    #3425078, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Leigh if his vehicle was damaged by the truck then he should have remained at scene.

    Usually cops record speeding before pulling over.

    I reckon this was going to be a full vehicle search to look for drugs.

  83. Leigh Lowe
    #3425079, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:05 am

    twostix

    #3425071, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:00 am

    They already know his address, they executed a search on his house warrant last night.

    Nobody home.

    Are you sure.
    Not thinking of the truck driver are you?

  84. areff
    #3425080, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:05 am

    The chart provided is quite thought provoking considering the temps and such are about to flip. Possibly meaning the real threat is yet to come south of the equator.

    Just get BoM to homogenise Melbourne’s winter temperatures yet again and we’ll be perfectly safe.

  85. JMH
    #3425081, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Pray tell, when Mr LLC-001 hands himself in to Plod, what will he be charged with?

    Bail conditions breached, perhaps? Whoopty-do.

  86. Leigh Lowe
    #3425082, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:06 am

    pete m

    #3425078, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Leigh if his vehicle was damaged by the truck then he should have remained at scene.

    OK, that was the kind of grey area I wasn’t sure of.

  87. cohenite
    #3425083, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Chinese Media Admits Coronavirus Still Raging: ‘Prevention Will Become a Protracted War’

    They really are gunning for Trump. This will be the new demorat talking point against opening up the economy.

  88. Perfidious Albino
    #3425084, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Re the Dr Luc (HIV) snippet on the former thread suggesting that Wuhan looks laboratory born – what odds he survives another month…

  89. Hay Stockard
    #3425085, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Overburdened,
    I could not agree with you more about the dumbest shits being the most opinionated
    They are also strident, quarrelsome and worst of all think they are the smartest in the room.
    Trying to think of any posters on here. No names, just numbers.

  90. Cassie of Sydney
    #3425087, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:08 am

    “Joanna Smythe
    #3425064, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:54 am”

    Excellent post Joanna

  91. Leigh Lowe
    #3425088, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:09 am

    They’re quite graphic photos,” Mr Ashton said. Asked what he thought of the man’s actions, Mr Ashton said: “Well they’re disgusting”.

    “But I don’t want to pre-empt the interview with this fellow and what might flow from that.

    Doesn’t want to pre-empt, but “disgusting”.

  92. Leigh Lowe
    #3425089, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Pray tell, when Mr LLC-001 hands himself in to Plod, what will he be charged with?

    Actually, he will probably be charged with quite a lot.
    Then, on the steps of the court in six months time he will cop a plea for speeding and leaving the scene.

  93. thefrollickingmole
    #3425091, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Too good to leave on the old Fred…
    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/08/09/michael-moore-backed-doc-planet-of-the-humans-tackles-false-promises-of-green-energy/
    “It turned out the wakeup call was about our own side,” Gibbs said in a phone interview. “It was kind of crushing to discover that the things I believed in weren’t real, first of all, and then to discover not only are the solar panels and wind turbines not going to save us … but (also) that there is this whole dark side of the corporate money … It dawned on me that these technologies were just another profit center.”

    Both know the film is going to be a “tough pill to swallow.” It was a difficult eye-opener for them as well.

    “We all want to feel good about something like the electric car, but in the back of your head somewhere you’ve thought, ’Yeah, but where is the electricity coming from? And it’s like, ‘I don’t want to think about that, I’m glad we have electric cars,’” Moore said. “I’ve passed by the windmill farms, and oh it’s so beautiful to see them going, and don’t tell me that we’ve gone too far now and it isn’t going to save us … Well, my feeling is just hit me with everything. I’m like let’s just deal with it now, all at once.”

  94. thefrollickingmole
    #3425092, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:14 am

    1735099
    #3425030, posted on April 23, 2020 at 10:35 am
    More from the Miami Herald.
    Florida has a Republican governor.
    Florida neared 1,000 deaths and surpassed 28,500 novel coronavirus cases as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed 707 more cases and 60 new deaths since Tuesday evening.

    Dead Americans you say?
    fapfapfapfap
    COOOOMMMMIIIINNNGGG!!!

  95. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3425093, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Pray tell, when Mr LLC-001 hands himself in to Plod, what will he be charged with?

    “Daily Tele” reports that he’s just been arrested, and, yes, the rozzers raided the truckie’s home.

  96. Leigh Lowe
    #3425095, posted on April 23, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Who despite him hanging around and taking photos of the carnage and dead mangled bodies of police officers from a massive accident that happened right before his very eyes, posting them to facebook, then trotting off into the night, the notoriously punitive Victorian police haven’t battered down every door of his associates looking for him.

    He felt perfectly safe doing all of this.

    A long shot, I know, but he doesn’t have Willy Wonka chocolate drop eyes by any chance?

