The app to automate contact tracing

Posted on 8:19 pm, April 24, 2020 by Steve Kates

Better than Malcolm is about the best I can say about him. From here.

Scott Morrison has said new guidelines are coming on a range of restrictions in place, and Australians can expect the COVID-19 contact tracing app soon.

Mr Morrison said the app to automate contact tracing was now in the final stages of development, and that rapid response measures were being bolstered to handle outbreaks.

The Australian Government’s controversial app will store users’ personal information in a central database hosted by US tech giant Amazon, it was confirmed today.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the database would be hosted on servers within Australia and it would be “illegal” for the multibillion-dollar company to use the information for any other purpose than for what it was originally intended.

It’s not that words fail, but I am not quite yet ready to say them.

8 Responses to The app to automate contact tracing

  2. flyingduk
    #3427559, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    I won’t be carryin no steeeenkin tracker.

  3. Ben
    #3427560, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    A contact tracing app can be designed in a way that is completely anonymous. They shouldn’t be storing any personal details at all. That is a major flaw. More details at: pact.mit.edu

  4. Oh come on
    #3427563, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:45 pm

    users’ personal information in a central database

    This is going to end well.

  5. Boambee John
    #3427589, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    And where are the multitude of civil liberties organisations in Australia during this? Silent as the grave.

    They were only ever fronts to advance the cause of “progressivism” and attack conservatives.

  6. NoFixedAddress
    #3427590, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    So where do I apply to get access?

  7. Ed Case
    #3427591, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    and that rapid response measures were being bolstered to handle outbreaks.

    Does ”Rapid Response measures” sound like SWAT teams?
    What else could it be?

  8. NoFixedAddress
    #3427595, posted on April 24, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Everyone should have access

