Better than Malcolm is about the best I can say about him. From here.
Scott Morrison has said new guidelines are coming on a range of restrictions in place, and Australians can expect the COVID-19 contact tracing app soon.
Mr Morrison said the app to automate contact tracing was now in the final stages of development, and that rapid response measures were being bolstered to handle outbreaks.
The Australian Government’s controversial app will store users’ personal information in a central database hosted by US tech giant Amazon, it was confirmed today.
But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the database would be hosted on servers within Australia and it would be “illegal” for the multibillion-dollar company to use the information for any other purpose than for what it was originally intended.
It’s not that words fail, but I am not quite yet ready to say them.
Speechless
I won’t be carryin no steeeenkin tracker.
A contact tracing app can be designed in a way that is completely anonymous. They shouldn’t be storing any personal details at all. That is a major flaw. More details at: pact.mit.edu
This is going to end well.
And where are the multitude of civil liberties organisations in Australia during this? Silent as the grave.
They were only ever fronts to advance the cause of “progressivism” and attack conservatives.
So where do I apply to get access?
Does ”Rapid Response measures” sound like SWAT teams?
What else could it be?
Everyone should have access