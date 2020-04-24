A rogue’s gallery of Pell haters

Lest we forget.
The Board of the ABC.
Where does the buck stop?
Why are we forced to support a bunch of green-left propagandists with our taxes, whether we like it or not? I can choose not to buy the Guardian, but I can’t choose not to have several hundred bucks of my money used every year to pay for these horrible people. Privatize the ABC now!
Paywalled…
but it’s our ABC, so don’t be shy to hack the Hun and post the article here?
With ScoMo but he would rather play at wrangling the plague because it has finally made him popular. He knows if he lifts a finger against “Their” ABC the media harpies will come after him and that includes all other media corporations, even Sky News. With a few notable exceptions the media conglomerate have a hive mind and hates ordinary people. This is an enormous success of the academia who have trained all these “Communications” graduates to hate their own culture and civilisation.
The ABC has never been more rogue than it is now. Can’t see the board (paywalled) but Ita is the chair.
If only there was someone in the government responsible for ensuring the ABC stuck to its charter. That would sort them out!
A bit naive to think there will be any consequences Rafe. Nothing to see here, move on.
The board seem to be mostly business oriented.
https://about.abc.net.au/who-we-are/the-abc-board/
Dr Vanessa Guthrie, for example, is the Chair of the Minerals Council of Australia, odd indeed given what I have always understood to be the ABC’s view on mining.
Prima facie, then, the influence of these people over ABC content would appear to be extremely limited.
The exception is, of course, the ABC employe rep, who looks like someone going to a fancy dress party – as an ABC employee.
Meaningful reform (or indeed abolition of the ABC) requires amendment of federal legislation. There is the problem. Perhaps the need to deal with government debt will provide an opportunity for the LNP to go to the next election with a platform of wide ranging cuts that include the ABC. I am not hopeful.
An awful gender imbalance there: 2:1 ration. Shouldn’t the SJWs be calling for balance?
Has anyone come out to denounce the gender imbalance and the lack of racial diversity of the board?
I would prefer that we didn’t use the term ‘Lest We Forget’ with anything associated with Their ABC.
OMG they are all WHITE and OLD
‘Chair of the Minerals Council of Australia’
Yes, ‘The board seem to be mostly business oriented’ indeed.
Much like the Unions are for employees, The Australian Human Rights Commission is against infringing human rights, our elected government represents the will of the people, the CCP didn’t start and cover up the Kung Flu and Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.
Yep. Totally business-oriented.
And there should be no such thing as a ‘staff elected director’. WTF is that? There’s an example, right there, why the whole institution is an abject disaster. Break it up, sell it off, burn it down, bury the ashes.