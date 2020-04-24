China’s University of Queensland working to expel CCP critic

Posted on 8:05 am, April 24, 2020 by currencylad

Administrators have concocted a 186-page charge sheet (which is secret) to to get rid of him.

5 Responses to China’s University of Queensland working to expel CCP critic

  1. Entropy
    #3426533, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:17 am

    Universities need to be razed to the ground and rebuilt to be focussed on old fashioned things like education, not $ from overseas students.
    Anyone who can’t tell the difference should not be on a professor’s generous salary, let alone the obscene salaries and bonuses of the VCs and their administrative armies.

  2. stackja
    #3426534, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:17 am

    University of Queensland doesn’t want anymore taxpayer funding?

  3. thefrollickingmole
    #3426538, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:20 am

    So the mob who were “scared” the unit being set up about “Western Culture” (Ramsey center?) is instead kowtowing to Chinese “Confucius center” pressure.

    They reserved the right to choose the hand they licked to show their servitude.
    Useless wormtongues.

  4. Gibbo
    #3426559, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:27 am

    They say that in order to find out who really runs your life, figure out who you can’t criticise. It’s pretty easy to see who runs our Universities. 🙂

  5. Bronson
    #3426561, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:28 am

    stackja obviously they are getting enough from the CCP and no longer need taxpayer funding.

