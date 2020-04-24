China’s University of Queensland working to expel CCP critic

Administrators have concocted a 186-page charge sheet (which is secret) to to get rid of him.
Liberty Quote
It is time that tax-supported education cease promulgating the values of the extreme Leftist elite that dominates the university faculties and the educational establishment, and accept that the job of education is to transmit the values of the people who pay the taxes.— Orson Scott Card
-
Recent Comments
- Docket62 on The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict
- duncanm on The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict
- stackja on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Nick on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- 1735099 on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Nick on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Mater on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Nick on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- John64 on The Shipping News
- Cassie of Sydney on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict
- Gab on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Top Ender on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Bar Beach Swimmer on The Shipping News
- rickw on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- thefrollickingmole on The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict
- stackja on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- rickw on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Knuckle Dragger on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Terry on A rogue’s gallery of Pell haters
- Leigh Lowe on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Dr Faustus on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Struth on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on More rave reviews for Michael Moore and The Planet of the Humans
- Andre Lewis on The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict
- custard on Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- China’s University of Queensland working to expel CCP critic
- It’s Yesterday Morning In America
- A rogue’s gallery of Pell haters
- More rave reviews for Michael Moore and The Planet of the Humans
- The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict
- The C Was Angry That Day, My Friends
- Who is the Prime Minister to order the banks to do anything?
- The Shipping News
- Homework task for Cats
- Michael Moore pulls the chain on RE
- Coronavirus: Return to sender — economists’ letter is gibberish
- Thursday Forum: April 23, 2020
- A COVID-19 economic recovery program
- Lucky country no more
- Alarmism and political ass covering is about the only thing that has gone viral in this pandemic.
- Skin – Game – Not – Updated
- Wet market: Virus death Dracula a sexy “hero,” says lady writer
- John Comnenus: Unrestricted Warfare, Deterrence and Why China Must Be Punished
- Juries: Hitchens For The Prosecution
- Nos Pullum: The Contested Fund
- Wednesday Forum: April 22, 2020
- Man up and do it deliberately …
- Why isn’t it embarrassing to be a Democrat?
- I stand with Gigi
- Tuesday Forum: April 21, 2020
- The muddle headed wombat does energy policy
- Frauds and conmen
- William York: Waltzing with Malcolm (Rewording a national anthem)
- Bill Muehlenberg: Corona and Risk Assessment
- Lessons we should have learned in advance of the impending power crisis
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Universities need to be razed to the ground and rebuilt to be focussed on old fashioned things like education, not $ from overseas students.
Anyone who can’t tell the difference should not be on a professor’s generous salary, let alone the obscene salaries and bonuses of the VCs and their administrative armies.
University of Queensland doesn’t want anymore taxpayer funding?
So the mob who were “scared” the unit being set up about “Western Culture” (Ramsey center?) is instead kowtowing to Chinese “Confucius center” pressure.
They reserved the right to choose the hand they licked to show their servitude.
Useless wormtongues.
They say that in order to find out who really runs your life, figure out who you can’t criticise. It’s pretty easy to see who runs our Universities. 🙂
stackja obviously they are getting enough from the CCP and no longer need taxpayer funding.