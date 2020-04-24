Death toll clue: ‘Hero’ NY gov sent patients to nursing homes

Posted on 10:47 am, April 24, 2020 by currencylad

Sexy: Coronavirus patients being readmitted to nursing homes in New York after testing positive.

6 Responses to Death toll clue: ‘Hero’ NY gov sent patients to nursing homes

  1. stackja
    #3426832, posted on April 24, 2020 at 10:56 am

    Clueless Dems? I am shocked!

  2. Scott Osmond
    #3426839, posted on April 24, 2020 at 11:00 am

    Well, it’s one way of getting rid of the old and unproductive. The dems are the party of the youf you know. Also the older demographic are more likely to vote republican.

  3. Baa Humbug
    #3426840, posted on April 24, 2020 at 11:01 am

    The New York Post (no friend of Gov Cuomo or Mayor DeBlasio) had a piece about a woman who had her mom doing physio at one of those centres. The mom got the Wuhan Flu, was admitted to a hospital and died within hours.
    The daughter found out later that people testing positive were readmitted to these care centres and couldn’t believe her ears. She has written 3 times to the Gov and mayor and not a single reply.
    They talk about blood on Trumps hands. These people are swimming in innocent peoples blood.

  4. notafan
    #3426859, posted on April 24, 2020 at 11:16 am

    Nursing homes.

    Sweden didn’t quarantine theirs til 1 April.

    New Jersey had one home with 17 bodies in a morgue built for four.

    France had a massive death spike after adding several weeks of nursing home deaths in one days.

    In the culture of death who cares about protecting the vunerable?

    After all old people are going to die anyhow.

    And it’s only Christians who are ‘afraid’ of (somebody else of course) dying.

    Except it’s not ‘Christians’ locking everyone up for fear of covid19.

    And it’s not Christians not protecting the vunerable.

  5. Eyrie
    #3426886, posted on April 24, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Dr Malcolm Kendrick is similarly scathing about the UK policy. Go to hospital from nursing home, test positive, get sent back to nursing home to infect others and die.

  6. Leo G
    #3426898, posted on April 24, 2020 at 11:47 am

    New York has about 92,000 people in long-term care, each costing about USD$100k pa for their care. Thanks to the state’s “humane” policy, that 0.5% of the population suffers 20% of NY’s coronavirus deaths.
    Nice way to save $350m a year (and counting).

