Experts as human shields

So here is an interesting situation. The South Australian teachers union smeared the South Australian Chief Medical Officer over the whole business of keeping schools open.

The smear sheet was part of the union’s #keepthemhome campaign urging parents to ignore the scientifically-based advice of the Chief Medical Officer and to keep their children away from school when classes resume for Term Two on Monday.

Okay – I can’t comment one way or the other of the medical merits or demerits of keeping kids home or not. On balance my preference would be that kids are in school and their parents are at work and not home schooling. But that isn’t the interesting issue to my mind.

The political response was immediate and by-partisan.

Within minutes of its release, the post had caused outrage across social media, attracting thousands of negative comments and the bipartisan denunciation of Premier Steven Marshall and Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas.

Here is an interesting piece of political hypocrisy. Politicians get to make decisions. When their decisions are questioned they say things like, “We’re listening to the experts”. When the experts get questioned – or in this case abused – the politicians say “How dare you question/attack the experts”.

I have sympathy to both sides here. Politicians are the decision makers and people should vent their anger at them. But politicians use experts as political human shields and as such shouldn’t be surprised, or indignant, when people vent their anger at the experts.

If the South Australian premier doesn’t want his experts being abused the solution is very simple – take responsibility for the decisions you are making. Don’t just say, “I’m listening to the experts” or “we should all listen to the experts”. Rather say, “Based on expert advise, I have decided that …”.