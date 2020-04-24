Experts as human shields

So here is an interesting situation. The South Australian teachers union smeared the South Australian Chief Medical Officer over the whole business of keeping schools open.
The smear sheet was part of the union’s #keepthemhome campaign urging parents to ignore the scientifically-based advice of the Chief Medical Officer and to keep their children away from school when classes resume for Term Two on Monday.
Okay – I can’t comment one way or the other of the medical merits or demerits of keeping kids home or not. On balance my preference would be that kids are in school and their parents are at work and not home schooling. But that isn’t the interesting issue to my mind.
The political response was immediate and by-partisan.
Within minutes of its release, the post had caused outrage across social media, attracting thousands of negative comments and the bipartisan denunciation of Premier Steven Marshall and Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas.
Here is an interesting piece of political hypocrisy. Politicians get to make decisions. When their decisions are questioned they say things like, “We’re listening to the experts”. When the experts get questioned – or in this case abused – the politicians say “How dare you question/attack the experts”.
I have sympathy to both sides here. Politicians are the decision makers and people should vent their anger at them. But politicians use experts as political human shields and as such shouldn’t be surprised, or indignant, when people vent their anger at the experts.
If the South Australian premier doesn’t want his experts being abused the solution is very simple – take responsibility for the decisions you are making. Don’t just say, “I’m listening to the experts” or “we should all listen to the experts”. Rather say, “Based on expert advise, I have decided that …”.
Who wouldn’t want a free fully salaried 6 month holiday?
I suspect the tune would be quite different if they were not being paid.
Well my kids will be going back to the class room next week. They both want to as well.
To be fair many teachers are still working. My youngest is in year 12 and she has zoom classes all day with her teachers. Many of my teaching colleagues have moved to online classes. So a digital revolution that staff opposed and would have taken ten years to get through opposition was implemented in three weeks.
Expert. Ex is a has been and a spurt is a drip under pressure.
I’m not seeing a need for the presence of actual teachers in the classroom anyway, when lessons can be done electronically and the kids prefer it and can work at their own pace. Just someone there as a supervisory helping role.
Perhaps electronically they will learn better, at their own pace. Australian kids are not doing too well now anyway in world rankings apparently.
Though I think teachers for music, sports and physical education, hands-on subjects are vital for socialisation and learning co-operation and teamwork etc. The more “intellectual” stuff can be done via a computer program surely for older kids. They know what to do and how to learn.
Bruce,
My wife has the shits with me for spending so much time prepping for when we go back eventhough I am on “holidays”. I am up at 3am and work till around noon, then again after 9 for a few hours
I think those at private school would be coping reasonably well – my year 12 daughter also has zoom classes all day with her teachers.
The bigger issue is that she can’t wait to physically get back to school and catch up with her friends – something we’re all missing the physical contact with our loved ones and friends.