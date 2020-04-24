“Australia’s Chief Medical Officer stifled giggles”

ENCOURAGED by journalists to be a dancing monkey today, up-himself CMO Brendan Murphy obliged. The ABC lied blatantly about what Donald Trump said at his daily presser on the efficacy of disinfectant (in a suite of possible treatments being tested by US scientists). Not embellished or mischaracterised; not misunderstood. The ABC lied. No, President trump did not “suggest” people inject disinfectant to kill COVID-19. He was giving a layman’s summary of what William Bryan, acting undersecretary for science and technology, had earlier told the briefing about tests using disinfectants, amongst other things. The tests showed the virus is killable within minutes by some substances. Important but of no interest to must-get-Trumpers.

The ABC edit-doctored the video (above) and Matthew Doran, its well described “political reporter” – at Aunty, is there any other kind? – didn’t even name the immensely experienced Dr Bill Bryan at all. Bear in mind that even up-and-comer members of those American research teams probably have more scientific firepower than Murphy – a classic ship’s doctor who is having a wonderful coronavirus war in easy-peasy Australia.