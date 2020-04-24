More rave reviews for Michael Moore and The Planet of the Humans

First up, to answer a question that you were afraid to ask, at 5am this morning the windmills in South Australia (The State of Darkness) were running at 11% of capacity and producing 20.2% of the pathetically small demand in the state.

Planet of the Humans is a hauntingly beautiful production, not being a film buff I can’t grade the camera work but I suspect it is gold standard – see the shots of rusting windmills, the desolate ruins of a gigantic billion dollar solar farm and the wasteland of treestumps created to provide “sustainable” power from “biomass”. Mercifully Moore himself hardly appeared. And the interviews are pure gold!

It’s like someone read all the major skeptic blogs in the world and turned them into a documentary. That is Jo Nova’s call. +10! It:

1 – unapologetically exposes Al Gore, Bill McKibben, Robert Kennedy, etc. for being con artists and hypocrites,

2 – crucifies the Sierra Club and their ilk for being disingenuous and primarily in it for the money and influence, and

3 – also carefully documents how wind, solar and biofuels are scams. — John Droz, jr.

h/t Thanks to Peter D, AndyG, Michael S, Colin, Willie, and Jim Simpson who enjoyed “even the credits”.

It was Jim Simpson’s comments that prompted me to watch. Jim is the tireless convener of the Five Dock Climate Realists.

Even The Guardian joined in the rave and went further to chide Moore for failing to mention the potential of nuclear energy. Also for failing to line up the little Swedish dropout alongside Al Gore, Bill McKibben and Robert Kennedy and co. McKibben is totally crucified, that was almost worth the price of admission by itself. A sample from The Guardian.

All the green, liberal A-listers – Bill McKibben, Al Gore, Van Jones, Robert F Kennedy Jr – are attacked in this film as a pompous and complacent high-priest caste of the environmental movement, who are shilling for a fossil fuel industry that has sneakily taken them over. (Although it should be said that, for all his radical bravado, Gibbs does not dare criticise Thunberg.)

Gibbs doesn’t mention nuclear and – a little lamely, perhaps – has no clear lesson or moral, other than the need to take a fiercely critical look at the environmental establishment. Well, it’s always valuable to re-examine a sacred cow.

And there is more. See Michael Shellenberger, and Breitbart.