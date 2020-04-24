More rave reviews for Michael Moore and The Planet of the Humans

First up, to answer a question that you were afraid to ask, at 5am this morning the windmills in South Australia (The State of Darkness) were running at 11% of capacity and producing 20.2% of the pathetically small demand in the state.
Planet of the Humans is a hauntingly beautiful production, not being a film buff I can’t grade the camera work but I suspect it is gold standard – see the shots of rusting windmills, the desolate ruins of a gigantic billion dollar solar farm and the wasteland of treestumps created to provide “sustainable” power from “biomass”. Mercifully Moore himself hardly appeared. And the interviews are pure gold!
It’s like someone read all the major skeptic blogs in the world and turned them into a documentary. That is Jo Nova’s call. +10! It:
1 – unapologetically exposes Al Gore, Bill McKibben, Robert Kennedy, etc. for being con artists and hypocrites,
2 – crucifies the Sierra Club and their ilk for being disingenuous and primarily in it for the money and influence, and
3 – also carefully documents how wind, solar and biofuels are scams. — John Droz, jr.
h/t Thanks to Peter D, AndyG, Michael S, Colin, Willie, and Jim Simpson who enjoyed “even the credits”.
It was Jim Simpson’s comments that prompted me to watch. Jim is the tireless convener of the Five Dock Climate Realists.
Even The Guardian joined in the rave and went further to chide Moore for failing to mention the potential of nuclear energy. Also for failing to line up the little Swedish dropout alongside Al Gore, Bill McKibben and Robert Kennedy and co. McKibben is totally crucified, that was almost worth the price of admission by itself. A sample from The Guardian.
All the green, liberal A-listers – Bill McKibben, Al Gore, Van Jones, Robert F Kennedy Jr – are attacked in this film as a pompous and complacent high-priest caste of the environmental movement, who are shilling for a fossil fuel industry that has sneakily taken them over. (Although it should be said that, for all his radical bravado, Gibbs does not dare criticise Thunberg.)
Gibbs doesn’t mention nuclear and – a little lamely, perhaps – has no clear lesson or moral, other than the need to take a fiercely critical look at the environmental establishment. Well, it’s always valuable to re-examine a sacred cow.
And there is more. See Michael Shellenberger, and Breitbart.
This is going to be interesting to watch. Not the movie, but the fallout.
Here’s another example of the ‘experts’ getting it wrong when it comes to the environment:
It’s about time that ‘everything’ the ‘experts’ say is questioned.
On the one hand, Michael Moore is just another hypocritical lefty. A multi-millionaire who rants against capitalism. Yawn.
On the other hand he is not an NPC lefty. He can observes what is actually going on and forms his own opinions. IIRC he picked Trump to win in 2016. Probably the only well known lefty to do so.
In 2013, there were 10 species of peacock spider known in Australia. Now there are 85.
But still the leftist media takes the line “With global extinction rates at an unprecedented high, species conservation is more important than ever. But the only way we can know if we’re losing species is to show and understand they exist in the first place.”
How cool are those spiders?
More of them and less funnel webs please.
The doco wonderfully, and surprisingly, and accurately skewers the renewables scam and therefore the larger Green movement but the conclusions it comes to are deeply misanthropic and frankly terrifying. A green fascism. There are too many people! Any and all growth is destroying the planet! Humans are a cancer! The doco helps the anti Green cause by being accurate in exposing Green scams but heaven forbid that their ultimate conclusions should have any political sway. They are much more extreme than your common or garden variety Green.
Tell the African villagers who face famine in the wake of locust plagues that there is an insect extinction problem. Woke western policies on insect control are killing them.
Yes Mr Zee, it is a real split brain thing. Talk about Dr Jeckyl and Mr Hyde! “an unpredictably dual nature: usually very good, but sometimes shockingly evil.” Not usually in the case of Mr Moore of course.
Also a repeat of the synergy of the “Baptists and bootleggers” re US prohibition – the moralistic do-gooding Baptists pushed for prohibition and that provided an opportunity for gangsters to build murderous criminal empires.
Much the same when they banned DDT for all the wrong reasons (mistakenly to save some birds), leaving malaria etc to kill millions of ‘brown’ people.