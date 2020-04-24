New York Times leaves out a detail: namely, their collusion

China’s Coronavirus Disinformation Campaign May Be Bigger Than We Realized.

5 Responses to New York Times leaves out a detail: namely, their collusion

  2. bemused
    #3427481, posted on April 24, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    It’s no where near the scale of the disinformation campaign being carried out by the MSM on Trump. Just take the latest disinformation where the MSM is reporting that Trump said to inject yourself with disinfectant:

    Fact Check: No, Trump Didn’t Propose Injecting People with Disinfectant

  4. C.L.
    #3427582, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    A post coming on that, bemused.

  5. JC
    #3427588, posted on April 24, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Trump bumbled it as he wasn’t clear and of course the piranhas went for him.
    It sounds like a plausibly great idea. If bright UV light kills the virus stone dead there may be a way of getting a tube down people’s lungs with UV light at the end and blowing the little nasty fuckers away.

