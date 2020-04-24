None Flu Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

Two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland, as Anzac Day flyover banned.
There is no health risk for someone getting in a plane, of course there isn’t. But the health risk is if one person does that, then someone else will say ‘well maybe there’s no health risk if I go [for] a drive.”
– And there isn’t, Chief Health Officer (Jeannette Young).
MP David Crisafulli: “This is punchdrunk bureaucrats who are power-hungry and it needs to be called out.”
This is just so BS. We live on an esplanade running beside the Coral Sea. There has been NO attempt to stop gatherings, sticky beakers and multiple long range interlopers from disturbing our peace since the whole thing started.