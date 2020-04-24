Now is not the time to blame anyone – except Trump, of course

Another Democrat rushes to the defence of killer regime because must-get-Trump
Coronavirus crisis calls for unity not blame, former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright says.
Ms Albright, who served in the senior role in the Clinton administration following four years as the US ambassador to the United Nations, says the “tough situation” requires cooperation, including with China.
“We cannot just decide that it’s the end of the world. There are ways that we have to change the way we operate [and] understand the interconnectedness,” she says.
“We’re blaming the Chinese for what happened. But the bottom line is we depend on the masks that they make. If they are the ones that invent the vaccine, will we say no?”
In the wake of the United States’ own bungled response, President Donald Trump has taken aim at China, pulled funding from the World Health Organisation, and vowed to suspend immigration to the country…
Ms Albright — who has described Mr Trump as “the least democratic President … in modern history” — says if she were in charge of the State Department now her advice for the White House would be very different.
“I think, frankly, I would be doing almost the opposite of what’s going on,” she says.
Albright is perhaps best known for telling American 60 Minutes in 1996 that even if UN sanctions against Iraq killed a projected half a million children, “the price is worth it.” More recently, she was forced to withdraw an ugly assertion that there was a “special place in hell” for the women who didn’t support Hillary Clinton. If what you’re doing on grand policy is the opposite of what she’d do, you’re on the right track.
Thanks CL for pointing out the hypocracy of mizz Albright.
I wonder what almost the opposite would be.
Frankly, I don’t give a toss what the old bat thinks. It’s people like her that got us into this mess by allowing China to become so powerful and not holding them to account. Another globalist apparatchik. You cannot cooperate with someone who’s intent is to dominate you.
