Now is not the time to blame anyone – except Trump, of course

Ms Albright, who served in the senior role in the Clinton administration following four years as the US ambassador to the United Nations, says the “tough situation” requires cooperation, including with China.

“We cannot just decide that it’s the end of the world. There are ways that we have to change the way we operate [and] understand the interconnectedness,” she says.

“We’re blaming the Chinese for what happened. But the bottom line is we depend on the masks that they make. If they are the ones that invent the vaccine, will we say no?”

In the wake of the United States’ own bungled response, President Donald Trump has taken aim at China, pulled funding from the World Health Organisation, and vowed to suspend immigration to the country…

Ms Albright — who has described Mr Trump as “the least democratic President … in modern history” — says if she were in charge of the State Department now her advice for the White House would be very different.

“I think, frankly, I would be doing almost the opposite of what’s going on,” she says.