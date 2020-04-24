Oh no

Posted on 12:49 pm, April 24, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

The global coronavirus pandemic could ruin our ability to forecast the weather and predict climate change as global lockdowns cause ecological and meteorological monitoring exercises to halt, meteorologists warn.

Source.

Not to mention kill thousands of people and destroy the economy.

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Oh no

  1. stackja
    #3426985, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Much meteorological bureau hot air.

  2. davo the spy
    #3426998, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    oh well, we can just simulate or cleanse existing and past data to cover it anyway. Seems models matter more than direct measures

  3. Clinton
    #3427000, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    So instead of being wrong, they will be very wrong?
    Rockhampton hail storm last week, bureau released a severe storm warning 10 minutes after the storm passed.

  4. mem
    #3427003, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    My ants do a better job of predicting the weather so won’t miss them at all. Alternatively, why not just run a loop tape and send out prepared standard news releases that go something like: Next week could bring the hottest day ever in (insert place). It could be the driest ever in(insert place) This is the result of climate change…blah,blah,blah. Forecast by the BOM the ever consistent propagandist agency for the big climate scare.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.