The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict

Richard Pusey: foul-mouthed, rich Porsche driver who put police in truck’s deadly path.

The only man conceivably to blame for putting police in the truck’s deadly path was the driver of the truck.

7 Responses to The Australian dispenses with a trial, announces guilty verdict

  1. jupes
    #3426346, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:26 am

    Richard Pusey: foul-mouthed, rich Porsche driver who put police in truck’s deadly path.

    Wow. So much wrong with that sentence.

    Foul mouthed: So the reporter doesn’t swear? Pull the other one.

    Rich Porshe driver: Tautology. Class envy.

    Put the police in truck’s deadly path: No. The truck driver and police themselves bear more responsibility.

    What has happened to reporting the facts these days? You would think they would have learnt from the vilification of Pell.

  2. WDYSIA
    #3426348, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:29 am

    Found mouthed Porsche driver had tested positive to drugs and was stopped after he clocked 140k. He also fled the scene after first taking photos of the dead policeman and posting them online.

  3. WDYSIA
    #3426351, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:32 am

    Yes the truck driver bears responsibility Jupea ( I already had some sort of medical episode either before or after the crash) but this foul mputhed little shit is a low dog. Some kids’ fathers and mother were killed last night and this cowardly grub was plastering photos of their mutilated bloodied bodies on the internet.

  4. jupes
    #3426353, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:34 am

    Found mouthed Porsche driver had tested positive to drugs and was stopped after he clocked 140k.

    140k! In a Porsche!

    Shoot him now.

  5. egg_
    #3426355, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:34 am

    Vic WHS law only applied to the Cops.

  6. jupes
    #3426361, posted on April 24, 2020 at 1:51 am

    but this foul mputhed little shit is a low dog.

    You’ve just sworn in a sentence wringing your hands about a “foul mouth” you idiot.

    Some kids’ fathers and mother were killed last night and this cowardly grub was plastering photos of their mutilated bloodied bodies on the internet.

    Well if he did do that, it has nothing to do with foul mouths, owning a nice car or placing police in harms way.

    I don’t know anything about this bloke. My comment is in regard to the false smears of the headline.

  7. Infidel Tiger King
    #3426362, posted on April 24, 2020 at 2:02 am

    That’s a Daily Mail rant.

    Are The Australian editors self isolating?

