The C Was Angry That Day, My Friends

SPIRITS combative and fractious descended on Catallaxy’s usually Algonquin Round Table-esque Open Forum yesterday. The topic was, of course, coronavirus – a topic so excruciatingly inescapable it’s like binge-enduring 20 years of ‘climate change’ debates in one evening. No surprise that global warming pontiff Al Gore looked fed up during an appearance on Joe Biden’s Basement Hour yesterday when Scranton’s discombobulated answer to Johnny Carson essayed his “ideas” about the bubonically boring bat bug. Biden’s oddball chats are like the talk show Cosmo Kramer hosted in his apartment after finding the discarded Merv Griffin set – except it’s Biden’s guests who reek of dumpster.

I digressed. Back to the Open Forum: apart from one or two (okay, two) prepper-curious shutdown lovers, the consensus at the site is that panicked Australian governments instituted a policy of nation-wrecking rather than targeted prophylaxis and are now persisting largely to make it all seem justified. New South Wales and Victoria are locked in a weird tussle to see who can more viciously beat up citizens whose harmless escapades highlight their totalitarian idiocy. The debate here is not so much about the overreaction or the panic but, in a manner of speaking, to the respect that should be afforded COVID-19. The dominant camp is split between militant anti-restrictionists and a virus-wary slow ‘n steady faction. I find myself between these two groups – which means we have a situation on our hands: a diversity of opinions! Perhaps if Sinclair posted a big X between every two comments, we could at least avoid infecting one another.

Come on, man – as Biden likes to say: let’s not flatten the lurve.